Pourchaire suffers fractured arm after feature race crash

The ART Grand Prix racer, who became F2's youngest pole- and race-winner in Monaco last time out, was involved in a Turn 3 incident with Dan Ticktum (Carlin) and Marcus Armstrong (DAMS).

The incident, which resulted in a safety car, eliminated Ferrari junior Armstrong for the second race in a row, while Pourchaire was also forced to retire several laps later.

The 17-year-old was seen holding his wrist while speaking to medical staff in TV footage after he had returned to the pitlane, and later revealed his wrist was broken.

He tweeted: "Broken wrist", but added no further comment.

However, in a statement, the FIA said Pourchaire had been taken to hospital for treatment of a "fractured arm."

It said: "The FIA advises that, following an incident during the FIA Formula 2 Feature Race today, 06/06/21, in Azerbaijan, the driver of car #10, Theo Pourchaire, has been taken to The Central Hospital of Oil Workers for treatment of a fractured arm."

It is not yet known whether he will recover from the injury in time for the next round at Silverstone on 16-18 July.

