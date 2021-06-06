Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ticktum: 10-second Baku F2 penalty "beyond ridiculous"
FIA F2 / Baku News

Pourchaire suffers fractured arm after feature race crash

By:

FIA Formula 2 driver Theo Pourchaire has suffered a fractured arm after a first-lap collision during the feature race in Baku on Sunday.

Pourchaire suffers fractured arm after feature race crash

The ART Grand Prix racer, who became F2's youngest pole- and race-winner in Monaco last time out, was involved in a Turn 3 incident with Dan Ticktum (Carlin) and Marcus Armstrong (DAMS).

The incident, which resulted in a safety car, eliminated Ferrari junior Armstrong for the second race in a row, while Pourchaire was also forced to retire several laps later.

The 17-year-old was seen holding his wrist while speaking to medical staff in TV footage after he had returned to the pitlane, and later revealed his wrist was broken.

He tweeted: "Broken wrist", but added no further comment.

However, in a statement, the FIA said Pourchaire had been taken to hospital for treatment of a "fractured arm."

It said: "The FIA advises that, following an incident during the FIA Formula 2 Feature Race today, 06/06/21, in Azerbaijan, the driver of car #10, Theo Pourchaire, has been taken to The Central Hospital of Oil Workers for treatment of a fractured arm."

It is not yet known whether he will recover from the injury in time for the next round at Silverstone on 16-18 July.

shares
comments

Related video

Ticktum: 10-second Baku F2 penalty "beyond ridiculous"

Previous article

Ticktum: 10-second Baku F2 penalty "beyond ridiculous"
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Baku
Drivers Theo Pourchaire
Author Megan White

Trending

1
WRC

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

50min
2
NASCAR Cup

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

3
MotoGP

Crutchlow explains bizarre slip that caused latest injury

4
Moto2

Barcelona Moto2: Gardner beats Fernandez in Ajo KTM duel

5
FIA F2

Markelov feared being “thrashed” by F2 2018 rookies

Latest news
Pourchaire suffers fractured arm after feature race crash
F2

Pourchaire suffers fractured arm after feature race crash

Jun 6, 2021
Ticktum: 10-second Baku F2 penalty "beyond ridiculous"
F2

Ticktum: 10-second Baku F2 penalty "beyond ridiculous"

Jun 6, 2021
Baku F2: Vips holds off Piastri for second straight win
Video Inside
F2

Baku F2: Vips holds off Piastri for second straight win

Jun 6, 2021
Vips: Baku F2 sprint win redemption for Bahrain gearbox failure
F2

Vips: Baku F2 sprint win redemption for Bahrain gearbox failure

Jun 5, 2021
Baku F2: Vips dominates to score maiden victory
F2

Baku F2: Vips dominates to score maiden victory

Jun 5, 2021
Latest videos
F2: Vips holds off Piastri for second straight win 00:40
FIA F2
Jun 6, 2021

F2: Vips holds off Piastri for second straight win

F2: Nannini to replace Petecof at Campos Racing 00:30
FIA F2
Jun 2, 2021

F2: Nannini to replace Petecof at Campos Racing

F2: Lawson loses win in Monaco 00:35
FIA F2
May 23, 2021

F2: Lawson loses win in Monaco

F2: Pourchaire becomes youngest ever F2 race winner 00:28
FIA F2
May 23, 2021

F2: Pourchaire becomes youngest ever F2 race winner

F2: Lawson loses Monaco win, Ticktum secures P1 00:42
FIA F2
May 22, 2021

F2: Lawson loses Monaco win, Ticktum secures P1

More from
Megan White
Ticktum: 10-second Baku F2 penalty "beyond ridiculous" Baku
FIA F2

Ticktum: 10-second Baku F2 penalty "beyond ridiculous"

Baku F2: Vips holds off Piastri for second straight win Baku
Video Inside
FIA F2

Baku F2: Vips holds off Piastri for second straight win

Vips: Baku F2 sprint win redemption for Bahrain gearbox failure Baku
FIA F2

Vips: Baku F2 sprint win redemption for Bahrain gearbox failure

Theo Pourchaire More from
Theo Pourchaire
How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books Prime
FIA F2

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2 Monaco
Video Inside
FIA F2

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2

Pourchaire “disconnected brain” in Monaco F2 qualifying Monaco
FIA F2

Pourchaire “disconnected brain” in Monaco F2 qualifying

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books Prime

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype.

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Prime

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends.

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Prime

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come.

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Prime

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance Prime

How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2021
How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance Prime

How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance

As a consequence of George Russell's step up to Mercedes to cover for the COVID-positive Lewis Hamilton, Jack Aitken will make his Formula 1 debut for Williams at the Sakhir Grand Prix. Long on F1's peripheries, Aitken finally has a chance to shine.

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020
How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat Prime

How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat

While Formula 1 felt the public brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, the virus also put the Formula 2 and Formula 3 categories on hiatus. But their roles in feeding F1 with drivers meant their survival was crucial to their parent series' long-term future

FIA F2
Jun 11, 2020

Trending Today

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Prime
WRC WRC

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

Crutchlow explains bizarre slip that caused latest injury
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow explains bizarre slip that caused latest injury

Barcelona Moto2: Gardner beats Fernandez in Ajo KTM duel
Moto2 Moto2

Barcelona Moto2: Gardner beats Fernandez in Ajo KTM duel

Markelov feared being “thrashed” by F2 2018 rookies
FIA F2 FIA F2

Markelov feared being “thrashed” by F2 2018 rookies

Ferrari reveals turbocharged 488 Challenge car for 2017
Ferrari Ferrari

Ferrari reveals turbocharged 488 Challenge car for 2017

Retro: The 6-wheeled Williams F1 car that never raced
Formula 1 Formula 1

Retro: The 6-wheeled Williams F1 car that never raced

Norris: F1 stewards should have rethink after "unfair" penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: F1 stewards should have rethink after "unfair" penalty

Latest news

Pourchaire suffers fractured arm after feature race crash
FIA F2 FIA F2

Pourchaire suffers fractured arm after feature race crash

Ticktum: 10-second Baku F2 penalty "beyond ridiculous"
FIA F2 FIA F2

Ticktum: 10-second Baku F2 penalty "beyond ridiculous"

Baku F2: Vips holds off Piastri for second straight win
Video Inside
FIA F2 FIA F2

Baku F2: Vips holds off Piastri for second straight win

Vips: Baku F2 sprint win redemption for Bahrain gearbox failure
FIA F2 FIA F2

Vips: Baku F2 sprint win redemption for Bahrain gearbox failure

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.