Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived
FIA F2 News

Prema and Campos bosses agree F2 and F3 should revert to old format

By:

The bosses of Prema and Campos Racing say FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 should revert to the old format used prior to this season, with two races per weekend instead of three. 

Prema and Campos bosses agree F2 and F3 should revert to old format

The FIA introduced a radical new format for 2021, featuring fewer events but with three races each weekend instead of two in a bid to reduce costs.  

The governing body also hoped that by splitting the two series and ensuring they raced on separate weekends, that teams could share personnel. 

But Rene Rosin, head of the championship-leading Italian outfit Prema, says although three races per weekend is “feasible on the edge” for F3, it is “way too much” in the more senior category, and believes the new format “creates a bit of confusion”. 

Rosin said: “Honestly, I would prefer going back to two races, and a bit more rounds,” he said. 

“F3 is different, we are using the European season of Formula One, so the gaps are not that massive. But if you look at F2, we are going from Silverstone to Monza two-and-a-half months. So that's quite bad. 

“The gaps are not helping at all. They're making people forget what happened the previous events, they're also making spectators not enjoy the continuity. There is quite a bit of loss of interest from my point of view, while if we're doing races more close to each other, it’s a bit better for the interaction with the fans. So this is something that should be taken into account.” 

Adrian Campos Jr, boss of the eponymous team founded by his father, said the format is “very intense” and that any accidents make things more difficult for those in the garage. 

“I have to be honest, personally, myself, I would prefer to be together again, F2 and F3,” he said. “It’s less travel and it makes your life a bit easier.” 

Read Also:

The new weekend layout features two reverse-grid races, both on Saturday, while Friday’s qualifying session decided the grid for the first of those and Sunday’s feature race.  

In theory, these changes were also meant to make races more exciting and keep fans’ attention with action-packed weekends, but there have been complaints about huge gaps in the calendar, with two months between some F2 rounds. 

Series boss Bruno Michel says pros and cons of the format and calendar have been identified and discussions for next year have begun with the FIA and Formula 1. A decision regarding the formats and the calendar is expected soon. 

He has been quick to outline the benefits of the new system, which has seen F3 increase its visibility now it has a larger platform at F1 events, while he says fewer events has saved the teams money. 

"If we look objectively at the situation, I would say that number one there is too much time in between events and that is something that we understand and the feedback from fans it is quite obvious,” said Michel when outlining the negatives of the system under evaluation. 

“It is more difficult to get involved into a championship when you have one month and even two months between events. When we went to Silverstone, everybody forgot about Baku - that is the problem. That is something that we really carefully need to look at because we don’t want to lose fans because of that. 

“The second thing we can say is the format is a little bit complicated to understand, and we need to explain it and explain it again. The fact that we have races every month and month and a half doesn’t help [fans] to understand the format. 

“One thing people have been saying is they would like to have F3 and F2 together with F1 on the same weekend. It is good, but it doesn’t allow us to support F1 as much as we would like to, as we cannot do too many races. 

“The last thing, and for F3 it is okay, but for F2 a three-race weekend is very heavy work for the teams.” 

shares
comments
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

Previous article

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

2 h
2
Formula 1

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022

1 h
3
Supercars

Winton restart to Supercars season "challenged"

4
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez tops FP1 by a second, Vinales returns

55 min
5
Formula 1

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP

Latest news
Prema and Campos bosses agree F2 and F3 should revert to old format
F2

Prema and Campos bosses agree F2 and F3 should revert to old format

17m
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime
F2

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

23 h
Beckmann to replace Nannini at Campos F2 squad for Monza
F2

Beckmann to replace Nannini at Campos F2 squad for Monza

Sep 8, 2021
Hughes makes F2 return at Monza to replace injured Aitken
F2

Hughes makes F2 return at Monza to replace injured Aitken

Sep 7, 2021
Enzo Fittipaldi secures Formula 2 graduation with Charouz
F2

Enzo Fittipaldi secures Formula 2 graduation with Charouz

Sep 1, 2021
Latest videos
Oscar Piastri on his rookie Formula 2 season with PREMA Racing 08:02
FIA F2
Aug 5, 2021

Oscar Piastri on his rookie Formula 2 season with PREMA Racing

FIA F2: Zhou scores feature race win ahead of Ticktum 00:43
FIA F2
Jul 19, 2021

FIA F2: Zhou scores feature race win ahead of Ticktum

Formula 2: Zhou scores feature race win ahead of Ticktum 00:38
FIA F2
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 2: Zhou scores feature race win ahead of Ticktum

F2: Verschoor charges to maiden victory at Silverstone 00:49
FIA F2
Jul 17, 2021

F2: Verschoor charges to maiden victory at Silverstone

Formula 2: Ticktum tops practice ahead of Piastri 00:49
FIA F2
Jul 16, 2021

Formula 2: Ticktum tops practice ahead of Piastri

More from
Megan White
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Monza Prime
FIA F2

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

Beckmann to replace Nannini at Campos F2 squad for Monza Monza
FIA F2

Beckmann to replace Nannini at Campos F2 squad for Monza

Hughes makes F2 return at Monza to replace injured Aitken Monza
FIA F2

Hughes makes F2 return at Monza to replace injured Aitken

Trending Today

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022

Winton restart to Supercars season "challenged"
Supercars Supercars

Winton restart to Supercars season "challenged"

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez tops FP1 by a second, Vinales returns
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez tops FP1 by a second, Vinales returns

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP

Hulkenberg sees no chance of making F1 comeback in 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hulkenberg sees no chance of making F1 comeback in 2022

Dutch GP: Verstappen takes dominant win from Hamilton
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch GP: Verstappen takes dominant win from Hamilton

Aston Martin to race with 007 branding at Monza ahead of new Bond film
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin to race with 007 branding at Monza ahead of new Bond film

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
23 h
The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Prime

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

It's a long way from Pukekohe New Zealand to Milton Keynes, but Red Bull's Kiwi protege Liam Lawson has defied plenty of odds to reach the rung below F1. He's endured disappointment since winning on his F2 debut in Bahrain, but is determined to turn his season around and prove himself worthy of a place on the F1 grid

FIA F2
Jul 27, 2021
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Prime

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books Prime

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype.

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Prime

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends.

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Prime

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come.

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Prime

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021

Latest news

Prema and Campos bosses agree F2 and F3 should revert to old format
FIA F2 FIA F2

Prema and Campos bosses agree F2 and F3 should revert to old format

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime
FIA F2 FIA F2

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

Beckmann to replace Nannini at Campos F2 squad for Monza
FIA F2 FIA F2

Beckmann to replace Nannini at Campos F2 squad for Monza

Hughes makes F2 return at Monza to replace injured Aitken
FIA F2 FIA F2

Hughes makes F2 return at Monza to replace injured Aitken

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.