FIA F2

Red Bull junior Lindblad earns F2 promotion with Campos

Lindblad won more races than any F3 driver this season

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Arvid Lindblad, Prema Racing

Arvid Lindblad has joined F3 champion Leonardo Fornaroli in having his place on the 2025 F2 grid confirmed.

The British driver will compete for Campos, the team that currently fields fellow Red Bull junior and championship leader Isack Hadjar.

Lindblad enjoyed a largely successful maiden F3 campaign, winning the season-opening sprint race in Bahrain before following this up with a feature race win in Spain and a clean sweep at Silverstone.

The result on home soil saw him become the first F3 driver to win both races in a single weekend since the joining of F3 Europe and GB3 in 2019.

"I'm super excited to be joining Campos Racing in FIA F2 for 2025," said Lindblad. "The team has had an amazing season so far and can't wait to start working together.

"I look forward to joining the long list of drivers that have raced for the team in the past and be a part of its heritage and the legacy of Mr. Adrian Campos. The team seems very passionate, hungry and motivated to win. They'll give me the tools and knowledge to continue to develop as a driver as we push each other to improve.

"I want to say thank you to everyone at Red Bull, the Junior Team and Campos Racing for the opportunity. I can't wait to get started."

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Through his success this term with Prema, the 17-year-old has been nominated for the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, an accolade that he was beaten to last year by Rodin F3 driver Joseph Loake.

Team principal Adrian Campos added: "We are happy to have a driver like Arvid in our ranks for 2025, as he has immense talent, and we are sure that together we have very important goals ahead.

"We have the winter months to work ensuring he is as prepared as possible for his debut next season. We will bring all our experience to make his transition as smooth and successful as possible."

Christian Mansell will make his F2 debut in Azerbaijan with Trident this weekend after being confirmed for the final three rounds of the year. The Australian joins Oliver Goethe in making the mid-season switch, with the German replacing Franco Colapinto at MP Motorsport following his F1 promotion to Williams.

Luke Browning has also replaced Zak O'Sullivan for the remainder of the F2 campaign.

Top Comments
