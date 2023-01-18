Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 News

Red Bull Junior Team announces 2023 line-up

The Red Bull Junior Team has announced its line-up for the 2023 season, with five newcomers to its roster.

Megan White
By:
Red Bull Junior Team announces 2023 line-up

The announcement confirms Enzo Fittipaldi and Zane Maloney will drive for Carlin in FIA Formula 2 this season, with Isack Hadjar and Jak Crawford also graduating to F2 with Hitech.

Liam Lawson, Dennis Hauger, Ayumu Iwasa, Souta Arao, Arvid Lindblad, Crawford and Hadjar will continue as members of the academy.

Newcomers Sebastian Montoya, Enzo Deligny, Enzo Tarnvanichkul, Fittipaldi and Maloney have also joined the Formula 1 team’s roster.

Lawson will move from FIA Formula 2 to Super Formula for the 2023 season with Team Mugen, while Fittipaldi and 2022 FIA Formula 3 runner-up Maloney will drive in F2.

Team Principal Trevor Carlin said: “As a Team boss, Enzo and Zane are a dream pairing with both experience and potential.

“Enzo was a driver who really caught our attention last year and will be looking to build on the strong results he had in his rookie season.

“Zane was incredibly impressive in his rookie season of F3 and it’s fantastic to welcome him back to Carlin.

“He certainly needs to focus on building his experience in the first half of the season but I think by the mid-way point we’ll start to see some real flashes of potential.”

Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, with Enzo Fittipaldi

Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, with Enzo Fittipaldi

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Hadjar and Crawford, who finished fourth and seventh respectively in the 2022 F3 season, will also graduate from F3 to F2.

Hitech Team Principal Oliver Oakes said: “We are excited to field once again two cars in FIA Formula 2 in Red Bull Junior Team colours, especially with two such promising young talents.

“Isack we saw first hand his last year as a rookie in Formula 3 and Jak we know him well from his first F3 season with us in 2021.”

Hauger and Iwasa continue in the series, with the Norwegian 2021 F3 champion moving to MP Motorsport, while Iwasa stays at DAMS.

Montoya, son of seven-time F1 race winner Juan Pablo Montoya, will join Hitech in F3.

Both he and Crawford will also compete in the new Formula Regional Middle East Championship with Hitech.

Arao will drive in the GB3 Championship with Hitech, with Deligny racing in Spanish F4 with Campos Racing.

Lindblad will contest both Italian and UAE F4 with Prema Racing and Hitech respectively, while 2022 OK-Junior World Championship winner Tarnvanichkul remains in karting.

Jehan Daruvala is no longer a member of the academy.

2023 Red Bull Junior Team line-up:

Driver Series Team
Enzo Fittipaldi F2 Carlin
Zane Maloney F2 Carlin
Isack Hadjar F2 Hitech
Jak Crawford F2 Hitech
Liam Lawson Super Formula Mugen
Dennis Hauger F2 MP Motorsport
Ayumu Iwasa F2 DAMS
Souta Arao GB3 Hitech
Arvid Lindblad Italy, UAE F4 Prema, Hitech
Sebastian Montoya F3 Hitech
Enzo Deligny Spanish F4 Campos
Enzo Tarnvanichkul Karting Prema
shares
comments
