Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F2 drivers criticise safety car restart in Zandvoort feature race
FIA F2 / Zandvoort News

Nissany banned for Monza F2 over penalty points

FIA Formula 2 driver Roy Nissany has been banned from competing in next weekend’s round at Monza after accruing more than 12 penalty points. 

Megan White
By:
Nissany banned for Monza F2 over penalty points

The DAMS driver reached 13 points on Sunday after he was penalised for making contact with David Beckmann while driving behind the safety car. 

The pair were jostling for position behind Marino Sato when they came together, with Nissany and Beckmann making contact while the latter also hit the rear of Sato, leaving the Van Amersfoort Racing driver with a broken front wing. 

Both drivers were handed 10-second post-race penalties and two penalty points for the incident, leaving Nissany over the 12-point limit within one season. 

In an FIA document, the stewards said: “Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards determined that Car 16 (Nissany) and Car 24 (Beckmann) were driving side by side behind Car 4 (Sato).  

“Car 16 had decided that he was in front of Car 24 when the Safety Car was deployed so he pushed to stay in front.  

“The Stewards remind the Driver that it is not up to him to re-establish the right order behind a Safety Car and it is dangerous to drive side by side whilst the Safety Car is deployed.” 

Roy Nissany, Dams

Roy Nissany, Dams

Photo by: FIA

He will now have to sit out the penultimate round in Italy next weekend. It is not yet known who will replace him alongside Ayumu Iwasa

Nissany is the third F2 driver to receive a ban this season. 

Van Amersfoort Racing driver Amaury Cordeel was banned from the Silverstone round after accruing 12 points, while Campos’ Olli Caldwell sat out last weekend’s races at Spa for the same reason. 

Cordeel was replaced by Beckmann while he was suspended, while Lirim Zendeli sat in for Caldwell. 

Liam Lawson was also summoned to the stewards over his safety car restart which caused the collision between Richard Verschoor and Jack Doohan, but was cleared of any wrongdoing, though the stewards said they “don't like to see restarts conducted in this way.” 

Verschoor also faced no further action for his part in the incident, with Doohan accepting it was a racing incident. 

shares
comments
F2 drivers criticise safety car restart in Zandvoort feature race
Previous article

F2 drivers criticise safety car restart in Zandvoort feature race
Megan White More from
Megan White
F2 drivers criticise safety car restart in Zandvoort feature race Zandvoort
FIA F2

F2 drivers criticise safety car restart in Zandvoort feature race

F2 Zandvoort: Drugovich closes in on title with feature race win Zandvoort
FIA F2

F2 Zandvoort: Drugovich closes in on title with feature race win

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Prime
FIA F2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Roy Nissany More from
Roy Nissany
Nissany handed five-place grid drop for causing Hauger F2 crash Silverstone
FIA F2

Nissany handed five-place grid drop for causing Hauger F2 crash

Verschoor slams "dangerous" Nissany's driving in Bahrain F2 race Bahrain
FIA F2

Verschoor slams "dangerous" Nissany's driving in Bahrain F2 race

Nadal/Djokovic tennis match inspires Nissany to maiden F2 podium Monaco
FIA F2

Nadal/Djokovic tennis match inspires Nissany to maiden F2 podium

Latest news

Nissany banned for Monza F2 over penalty points
FIA F2 FIA F2

Nissany banned for Monza F2 over penalty points

FIA Formula 2 driver Roy Nissany has been banned from competing in next weekend’s round at Monza after accruing more than 12 penalty points. 

F2 drivers criticise safety car restart in Zandvoort feature race
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 drivers criticise safety car restart in Zandvoort feature race

FIA Formula 2 drivers have criticised the second safety car restart during Sunday’s feature race, with Felipe Drugovich saying it “wasn't the safest restart.”

F2 Zandvoort: Drugovich closes in on title with feature race win
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Zandvoort: Drugovich closes in on title with feature race win

Felipe Drugovich took his fifth FIA Formula 2 win of the season in Zandvoort, putting one hand on the title with two rounds remaining. 

F2 Zandvoort: Armstrong beats Novalak to sprint race victory
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Zandvoort: Armstrong beats Novalak to sprint race victory

Marcus Armstrong took his third FIA Formula 2 win of the season at Zandvoort, enduring a last-lap shootout for his fourth series victory. 

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Prime

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Despite having two talented drivers, albeit at very different stages of their careers, Prema Racing has had mixed fortunes in FIA Formula 2 this year. Both drivers told Motorsport.com how they rate their seasons so far – and their next steps beyond 2022

FIA F2
Aug 24, 2022
Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders Prime

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015.

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Prime

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Motorsport.com how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver reveals how he ended up back on the grid after what he thought would be his last year in the series, and shares his F1 aspirations.

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Prime

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him.

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Motorsport.com picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team.

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Prime

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1.

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.