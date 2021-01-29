Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
79 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Williams test driver Nissany joins DAMS in F2

shares
comments
Williams test driver Nissany joins DAMS in F2
By:
, News editor

Williams Formula 1 test driver Roy Nissany has joined DAMS to complete the FIA Formula 2 squad’s line-up for the 2021 season.

The Israeli driver will team up with the top French operation for his third campaign in the F1 feeder series, having raced for Trident last year and Campos in his rookie season in 2018.

Last season he finished 19th in the F2 standings with his best result an eighth at the Spa-Francorchamps feature race. 

Nissany will race for DAMS alongside Ferrari Driver Academy member Marcus Armstrong, who this week completed a maiden F1 test with the Scuderia at Fiorano.

Confirmation of Nissany’s DAMS drive arrives after Williams announced earlier this month that his services as a test driver for the Grove-based squad will continue into 2021

“I’m thrilled to be part of such a highly respected team as DAMS,” said Nissany, who drove for DAMS at the F2 post-season test in December last year.

“They have an amazing history at this level and a strong reputation in Formula 2, so I’m excited to be joining. 

“We have already put some strong work in during last year’s post-season test and I’m looking forward to getting the season underway in March. 

“Hopefully we’ll be fighting at the front of the field. I believe we have a very exciting journey ahead so I’m keen to start.”

DAMS co-owners Gregory and Olivier Driot have been impressed with how Nissany has slotted into the team already.

“We are very happy to welcome Roy to the team for 2021,” read a statement from Gregory and Olivier Driot.

“We have already had the opportunity to work with him during the Bahrain post-season test which went very well and we were pleased with his feedback. 

“He gelled with the whole team, especially the engineering staff, so it’s great to see the connection is already in place. 

“Now it’s going to be up to us to provide the best tools for him to fulfil his potential. 

“We are really looking forward to starting this new campaign with Roy and helping him deliver the strong results he deserves.”

Seats are beginning to fill up on the F2 grid with Dan Ticktum announcing his switch to Carlin and 2020 FIA Formula 3 runner-up Theo Pourchaire securing a drive at ART this week.

It is also understood former F1 driver Roberto Merhi is in contention to make an F2 comeback.

The new season begins at the Bahrain Grand Prix on 26-28 March.

FIA Formula 2 2021 Grid so far

Prema Racing: Robert Shwartzman, Oscar Piastri
UNI- Virtuosi: Felipe Drugovich, TBA
Carlin: Jehan Daruvala, Dan Ticktum
Hitech Grand Prix: Juri Vips, Liam Lawson
ART Grand Prix: Theo Pourchaire, TBA
MP Motorsport: Lirim Zendeli, TBA
Charouz Racing System: TBA, TBA 
DAMS: Marcus Armstrong, Roy Nissany 
Campos Racing: Ralph Boschung, TBA
HWA Racelab: Matteo Nannini, Alessio Deledda
Trident: TBA, TBA

Tributes flow for Adrian Campos

Previous article

Tributes flow for Adrian Campos
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Drivers Roy Nissany
Teams DAMS
Author Tom Howard

Trending Today

F1 announces new race start times for 2021 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 announces new race start times for 2021 season

Whincup predicting wild Supercars title battle
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup predicting wild Supercars title battle

Could hydrogen power be F1's future solution?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Could hydrogen power be F1's future solution?

Supercars re-opens paddock to fans
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars re-opens paddock to fans

Seton inks 2021 Super2 deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Seton inks 2021 Super2 deal

Erebus to run special testing livery
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus to run special testing livery

Lorenzo "never imagined" Rossi's Petronas move
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo "never imagined" Rossi's Petronas move

The growth of OTT and why distinctiveness is key for Direct to Consumer platforms
Video Inside
General General / Motorsport.com news

The growth of OTT and why distinctiveness is key for Direct to Consumer platforms

Latest news

Williams test driver Nissany joins DAMS in F2
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Williams test driver Nissany joins DAMS in F2

Tributes flow for Adrian Campos
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Tributes flow for Adrian Campos

Merhi in the frame for F2 return after two-year absence
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Merhi in the frame for F2 return after two-year absence

Ex-F1 racer and team owner Adrian Campos dies aged 60
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Obituary

Ex-F1 racer and team owner Adrian Campos dies aged 60

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 announces new race start times for 2021 season

1h
2
Supercars

Whincup predicting wild Supercars title battle

11h
3
Supercars

Reynolds splits with Erebus

4
Supercars

Klimenko responds to Reynolds exit

5
Supercars

Erebus boss hails team harmony after "best test in years"

Latest news

Williams test driver Nissany joins DAMS in F2

Williams test driver Nissany joins DAMS in F2

FIA F2
52m
Tributes flow for Adrian Campos

Tributes flow for Adrian Campos

FIA F2
18h
Merhi in the frame for F2 return after two-year absence

Merhi in the frame for F2 return after two-year absence

FIA F2
21h
Ex-F1 racer and team owner Adrian Campos dies aged 60

Ex-F1 racer and team owner Adrian Campos dies aged 60

Formula 1
Jan 28, 2021
Carlin announces Ticktum for 2021 F2 campaign

Carlin announces Ticktum for 2021 F2 campaign

FIA F2
Jan 27, 2021

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2
Jun 30, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2
Sep 2, 2019

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2
Jul 27, 2019

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2
Jul 11, 2019

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2
Mar 21, 2019

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.