Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Race in
03 Hours
:
18 Minutes
:
27 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Bahrain II / Race report

Sakhir F2: Schumacher crowned champion as Daruvala wins finale

shares
comments
Sakhir F2: Schumacher crowned champion as Daruvala wins finale
By:

Mick Schumacher wrapped up the FIA Formula 2 Championship in a spellbinding series finale on the Bahrain International Circuit’s outer loop that was won by Jehan Daruvala.

Schumacher and title rival Callum Ilott played their part in the thriller, but each finished outside the points, meaning that the future Haas Formula 1 driver held onto his 14-point pre-race advantage. 

DAMS-run Williams protege Dan Ticktum led from reversed-grid pole, while a trademark Schumacher fast start got the Prema Racing machine up from third to second as he passed the Carlin car of Red Bull Junior Daruvala. 

But Schumacher locked up massively while defending from Daruvala at Turn 4, allowing Daruvala back ahead. 

The German shrugged off his flat-spot by sweeping spectacularly around the outside of Daruvala at the Turn 6 right-hander to regain second on lap four, but four tours later Daruvala retrieved the position around the outside of Turn 4. 

A brief virtual safety car for debris put the top seven in a train and, while Daruvala tried to pass Ticktum for the lead, it soon became apparent that Schumacher was struggling. 

Ilott’s Virtuosi Racing car was in fourth place, and was all over Schumacher. 

On one occasion, an attempt by Ilott to pass succeeded only in allowing Schumacher’s Prema teammate Robert Shwartzman ahead, before Schumacher locked up again at Turn 4, delayed Shwartzman and gave Ilott the opportunity to regain fourth place. 

On the following lap Ilott finally passed Schumacher at Turn 4, and that opened the door for Shwartzman and Guanyu Zhou to get in front too, before Schumacher dived for the pits and a set of soft tyres with 15 laps remaining. 

With Schumacher now likely to not score points, Ilott needed victory to grab the championship, and his gap to second-placed Daruvala was 3.5 seconds. 

Ilott briefly chipped away at the gap, and for a short time it looked as though a dramatic title grab was possible, but soon it was clear that Ilott was struggling for grip, his tyres potentially having wilted from the long pursuit of Schumacher. 

With nine laps to go, Daruvala finally found a way past Ticktum into the final turn, and immediately after this Ilott began to lose places, eventually fading to 10th

With the title fight effectively over, attention turned to Saturday winner Yuki Tsunoda. 

The Carlin-run AlphaTauri F1 shoo-in had dropped out of the top 10 on the opening lap from eighth on the grid, but soon began a spectacular drive up the order. 

He passed the stricken Ilott for third with eight laps remaining, and set off after Ticktum. 

The duo were together by the penultimate lap, and a determined Ticktum gave Tsunoda a terrific fight. 

It was settled at the final corner of the race, where Ticktum locked up, allowing Tsunoda to scamper past to complete a Carlin 1-2. 

Zhou brought his Virtuosi car home fourth from Shwartzman, while Giuliano Alesi (MP Motorsport) had one of his best F2 drives to claim sixth. 

Luca Ghiotto (Hitech Grand Prix) and Felipe Drugovich (MP), claimed the final points positions, Drugovich recovering from being forced off track in a battle with Marcus Armstrong for which the ART man was given a five-second penalty. 

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Time
1 8 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 37'26.570
2 7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
United Kingdom Carlin 37'30.131
3 2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
France DAMS 37'30.472
4 3 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 37'32.185
5 21 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam 37'34.155
6 14 France Giuliano Alesi
Netherlands MP Motorsport 37'35.610
7 25 Italy Luca Ghiotto
United Kingdom HitechGP 37'37.663
8 15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Netherlands MP Motorsport 37'40.448
9 24 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
United Kingdom HitechGP 37'41.106
10 4 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 37'42.593
11 12 Brazil Pedro Piquet
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 37'42.727
12 6 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix 37'43.621
13 11 Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 37'46.746
14 5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France ART Grand Prix 37'48.414
15 22 Israel Roy Nissany
Italy Trident 37'50.209
16 23 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident 37'52.659
17 1 Indonesia Sean Gelael
France DAMS 37'53.329
18 20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Italy Prema Powerteam 37'55.099
19 10 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Spain Campos Racing 38'02.506
20 16 Russian Federation Artem Markelov
Germany HWA AG 38'26.339
21 17 France Theo Pourchaire
Germany HWA AG 37'30.734
9 Switzerland Ralph Boschung
Spain Campos Racing 25 laps
View full results
Bahrain F2: Tsunoda wins, showdown set between Schumacher, Ilott

Previous article

Bahrain F2: Tsunoda wins, showdown set between Schumacher, Ilott
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Bahrain II
Drivers Mick Schumacher
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending Today

Sakhir F2: Schumacher crowned champion as Daruvala wins finale
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Sakhir F2: Schumacher crowned champion as Daruvala wins finale

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up
Formula European Masters Formula European Masters / Breaking news

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

How the 2021 Supercars grid is shaping up
Supercars Supercars / Analysis

How the 2021 Supercars grid is shaping up

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Russell's speed with Mercedes shows what F1 is missing - Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell's speed with Mercedes shows what F1 is missing - Sainz

F1’s medical car heroes tell the story of Grosjean's escape
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

F1’s medical car heroes tell the story of Grosjean's escape

Teams at odds over post-2024 F1 engine formula
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Teams at odds over post-2024 F1 engine formula

Latest news

Sakhir F2: Schumacher crowned champion as Daruvala wins finale
F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Sakhir F2: Schumacher crowned champion as Daruvala wins finale

Bahrain F2: Tsunoda wins, showdown set between Schumacher, Ilott
F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Bahrain F2: Tsunoda wins, showdown set between Schumacher, Ilott

Sakhir F2: Tsunoda on pole, disaster for Schumacher
F2 FIA F2 / Qualifying report

Sakhir F2: Tsunoda on pole, disaster for Schumacher

Sakhir F2: Tsunoda leads Carlin 1-2 in practice
F2 FIA F2 / Practice report

Sakhir F2: Tsunoda leads Carlin 1-2 in practice

Trending

1
FIA F2

Sakhir F2: Schumacher crowned champion as Daruvala wins finale

46min
2
Formula European Masters

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

3
Supercars

How the 2021 Supercars grid is shaping up

4
Formula 1

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

19h
5
Formula 1

Russell's speed with Mercedes shows what F1 is missing - Sainz

3h

Latest news

Sakhir F2: Schumacher crowned champion as Daruvala wins finale
F2

Sakhir F2: Schumacher crowned champion as Daruvala wins finale

Bahrain F2: Tsunoda wins, showdown set between Schumacher, Ilott
F2

Bahrain F2: Tsunoda wins, showdown set between Schumacher, Ilott

Sakhir F2: Tsunoda on pole, disaster for Schumacher
F2

Sakhir F2: Tsunoda on pole, disaster for Schumacher

Sakhir F2: Tsunoda leads Carlin 1-2 in practice
F2

Sakhir F2: Tsunoda leads Carlin 1-2 in practice

Boschung replaces Williams-bound Aitken at Campos
F2

Boschung replaces Williams-bound Aitken at Campos

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2
Jun 30, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2
Sep 2, 2019

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2
Jul 27, 2019

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2
Jul 11, 2019

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2
Mar 21, 2019

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.