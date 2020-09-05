Top events
FIA F2 / Monza / Race report

Monza F2: Schumacher charges to first victory of 2020

Mick Schumacher earned his maiden Formula 2 feature race victory at Monza after fellow Ferrari junior Callum Ilott stalled in the pits.

Schumacher had taken more podiums than any other driver prior to the weekend but was still awaiting a race victory in his second season racing in F2 with Prema.   

He led the early stages of qualifying but beached his car in the gravel on the exit of Ascari and ended up seventh on the grid.  

However, Schumacher was able to make his characteristic fast getaway off the line and moved into second place on the opening lap behind polesitter Ilott (Virtuosi).  

He remained within two seconds of race leader Ilott in the early stages of the race whilst the drivers behind frenetically squabbled for the final place on the podium.  

Ilott pitted at the end of the 11th of 30 laps but stalled when exiting his pit box and fell to 21st position, handing Schumacher the net-lead of the race.  

Renault junior Christian Lundgaard then became Schumacher’s main challenger but Schumacher was able to keep a consistent buffer of around three seconds to the ART Grand Prix driver, who was forced to switch his attention to third-placed Luca Ghiotto.  

Luca Ghiotto reeled in Lundgaard and passed him for second place at the first chicane with just three laps of the race remaining.  

But the Hitech GP driver was unable to make significant inroads into Schumacher’s advantage, eventually finishing 3.185s behind.

It marked Schumacher's first F2 victory since he won the Hungarian sprint race from reverse-grid pole position last year and it vaults him to third in the drivers’ championship.  

Lundgaard settled for third place ahead of Red Bull and Honda protege Yuki Tsunoda, who made a poor start from the first row of the grid.  

Ilott’s teammate Guanyu Zhou charged from 17th on the grid to complete the top five on the alternative strategy.  

Ilott was able to recover from his pitlane drama to finish in sixth place, just edging Williams F1 development driver Dan Ticktum by one-tenth of a second.  

Haas F1 reserve driver Louis Deletraz finished in eighth place to claim reverse-grid pole for Sunday’s sprint race.  

Schumacher’s teammate Robert Shwartzman had a muted run to ninth place from 16th on the grid, with Carlin’s Jehan Daruvala claiming the final point in 10th place.  

Red Bull junior Juri Vips was 11th for the third successive race for DAMS.  

Nikita Mazepin, who lost his Spa feature race win following a post-race penalty, retired with mechanical woes whilst fighting for a top-five finish.  

Monza F2 - Feature race results:

Cla # Driver Team Time
1 20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Italy Prema Powerteam 48'24.641
2 25 Italy Luca Ghiotto
United Kingdom HitechGP 48'27.826
3 6 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix 48'31.962
4 7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
United Kingdom Carlin 48'33.920
5 3 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 48'37.194
6 4 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 48'39.786
7 2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
France DAMS 48'39.932
8 11 Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 48'42.202
9 21 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam 48'42.879
10 8 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 48'45.795
11 1 Estonia Jüri Vips
France DAMS 48'48.588
12 12 Brazil Pedro Piquet
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 48'49.645
13 9 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Spain Campos Racing 48'52.500
14 5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France ART Grand Prix 48'53.020
15 14 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
Netherlands MP Motorsport 48'53.307
16 15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Netherlands MP Motorsport 48'53.898
17 16 Russian Federation Artem Markelov
Germany HWA AG 48'54.568
18 17 France Giuliano Alesi
Germany HWA AG 48'54.984
19 22 Israel Roy Nissany
Italy Trident 48'57.722
20 23 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident 49'16.049
21 10 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Spain Campos Racing 49'17.047
24 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
United Kingdom HitechGP 6 laps
View full results
About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Monza
Drivers Mick Schumacher
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author Josh Suttill

