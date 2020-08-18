Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Race 1 in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
22 Aug
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Breaking news

FIA to review Gelael’s spine-damaging Barcelona kerb impact

shares
comments
FIA to review Gelael’s spine-damaging Barcelona kerb impact
By:
Aug 18, 2020, 4:19 PM

FIA Formula 1 race director Michael Masi is to examine Sean Gelael’s incident in Saturday’s F2 race in Barcelona as part of his regular post-race review.

The Indonesian driver stopped on track on the final lap of the feature race, and had to be extricated from his car and taken to hospital. It later emerged that he had injured his back after what was reported to be a 45g impact with a kerb.

He was subsequently diagnosed with a spine fracture, but he was released from hospital that night. He missed Sunday’s sprint race and may also miss the next race weekend in Spa.

Masi said that the kerbs in Barcelona meet the required FIA standards, but he stressed that improvements can always be made.

“They absolutely are fit for use, and safe from an FIA perspective,” he said. “Safety is something we are continually evaluating, circuit design solutions and so forth, and this is no different to any other.

“We’ll have a look at the details of the incident, together with our safety department, gathering all the footage and all of the available data, and if there’s amendments required, then we’ll make those. It’s fullness of time, it’s not a knee-jerk reaction at all. Certainly something that we’re looking into, the causes of the true picture.

“I do a circuit inspection, a track condition report after every event, recommendations are made for the following year’s event that you see through all the various circuit changes that occur year on year, some of which are quite public on television. And you can see that F1 through their graphics has been showing some of those, and some of them are more pure safety features that are upgraded. We’ll continue to evaluate as we always do. Safety is something that never ends.”

Read Also:

Masi inspected newly-added 2020 F1 venues Imola and Mugello last month, and this week he went to the Algarve track in Portimao.

Asked by Motorsport.com about the Italian circuits he said: “I visited both venues after the Hungarian GP, and having never been to either of them, it was good to see. Both of them, there are some changes required from a safety perspective, but having said that, obviously with both circuits holding an FIA Grade 1 circuit licence, there were few improvements that were needed for an F1 race that will be made to both.

"And both circuits have been absolutely willing and accommodating to make those changes.”

Barcelona F2: Drugovich reigns supreme in sprint race

Previous article

Barcelona F2: Drugovich reigns supreme in sprint race
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , FIA F2
Drivers Sean Gelael
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Morbidelli: “Someone needs to pay” for MotoGP horror crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
2h

Morbidelli: “Someone needs to pay” for MotoGP horror crash

Under the skin of Red Bull’s F1 quest to catch Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Under the skin of Red Bull’s F1 quest to catch Mercedes

Ferrari: Strong tyre management down to drivers, not car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
29m

Ferrari: Strong tyre management down to drivers, not car

Latest news

FIA to review Gelael’s spine-damaging Barcelona kerb impact
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news
12m

FIA to review Gelael’s spine-damaging Barcelona kerb impact

Barcelona F2: Drugovich reigns supreme in sprint race
F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Barcelona F2: Drugovich reigns supreme in sprint race

Gelael to miss Barcelona sprint race after fracturing spine
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Gelael to miss Barcelona sprint race after fracturing spine

DAMS driver Gelael hospitalised after Barcelona F2 incident
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

DAMS driver Gelael hospitalised after Barcelona F2 incident

Trending

1
MotoGP

Morbidelli: “Someone needs to pay” for MotoGP horror crash

2h
2
Formula 1

Under the skin of Red Bull’s F1 quest to catch Mercedes

3
Formula 1

Ferrari: Strong tyre management down to drivers, not car

29m

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Latest news

FIA to review Gelael’s spine-damaging Barcelona kerb impact
F2

FIA to review Gelael’s spine-damaging Barcelona kerb impact

Barcelona F2: Drugovich reigns supreme in sprint race
F2

Barcelona F2: Drugovich reigns supreme in sprint race

Gelael to miss Barcelona sprint race after fracturing spine
F2

Gelael to miss Barcelona sprint race after fracturing spine

DAMS driver Gelael hospitalised after Barcelona F2 incident
F2

DAMS driver Gelael hospitalised after Barcelona F2 incident

Barcelona F2: Matsushita wins frantic race from 18th place
F2

Barcelona F2: Matsushita wins frantic race from 18th place

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.