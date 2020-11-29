Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Race in
02 Hours
:
18 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Bahrain / Race report

Bahrain F2: Shwartzman eases to win, no points for Ilott

shares
comments
Bahrain F2: Shwartzman eases to win, no points for Ilott
By:

Ferrari junior Robert Shwartzman took a lights-to-flag win in the Formula 2 sprint race in Bahrain, as an incident involving the main title rivals swung the advantage back in Mick Schumacher’s favour. 

Championship leader Schumacher was running fifth and points runner-up Callum Ilott was sixth when the race restarted following a safety car on the eighth lap of 23. 

Schumacher locked up massively into the tight Turn 10 left-hander, and Ilott - after his own lock-up - appeared to dive to the left to avoid the Prema Racing machine. 

That set Ilott on a collision course with fourth-placed Red Bull Junior Jehan Daruvala, and the unfortunate Indian was a blameless casualty as his Carlin machine was harpooned out of the race. 

Ilott pitted for a replacement front wing, and was further hampered when he was given a drive-through penalty for the incident, although the Virtuosi Racing ace was too far behind to make it into the points-scoring positions anyway. 

Schumacher bumped wheels with Ilott as he scrambled free of the incident, and then later on had further contact with the ART Grand Prix car of Christian Lundgaard. 

With his tyres fading fast, Schumacher struggled mightily in the closing laps and could not prevent Renault F1 Junior Lundgaard passing him for sixth on the final lap. 

With Schumacher finishing seventh, he added two points to his margin over Ilott, and they go into next weekend’s final round on the Bahrain outer circuit separated by 14 points. 

Shwartzman had got away well from pole, while Yuki Tsunoda emerged from the Turn 1 scramble in second place ahead of front-row starter Marcus Armstrong. 

But the unfortunate Tsunoda had picked up a right-rear puncture from minor contact with Armstrong at Turn 1, forcing him immediately to the pits. 

The Carlin-run Red Bull and Honda junior pitted again to fit a set of medium option tyres under the safety car, but was too far adrift at the restart to have any hope of points. 

Nikita Mazepin had been slow away at the start, with a new clutch fitted to his Hitech Grand Prix car following the feature race, and passed Armstrong’s ART machine for second just before half-distance. 

At this point he was 1.6 seconds adrift of Russian compatriot Shwartzman, and chipped away at the gap over the next couple of laps, but he had taken too much out of his tyres in his early charge from sixth on the opening lap. 

Mazepin, indeed, only just held off the flying Charouz Racing System car of Louis Deletraz for second. 

The Swiss had always intended to go for a gamble of pitting to take on the medium tyre, and did this under the safety car. 

Deletraz was up to fourth with two laps remaining, and was promoted to third when Charouz teammate Pedro Piquet suffered the heartbreak of a mechanical failure when within a few miles of his maiden F2 podium. 

That promoted Armstrong to fourth from the Virtuosi car of Guanyu Zhou, with Lundgaard sixth, Schumacher seventh and Saturday winner Felipe Drugovich (MP Motorsport) claiming the final point for eighth. 

Jack Aitken was another to pit under yellow for medium tyres, and was into the top 10 when he suffered a left-front blowout on the final lap, so Roy Nissany (Trident) and Artem Markelov (HWA Racelab) completed the top 10. 

The safety car was caused by Theo Pourchaire pulling off on the outside of Turn 1 after the fire extinguisher went off in his HWA car. 

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Gap
1 21 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam 23
2 24 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
United Kingdom HitechGP 23 5.283
3 11 Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 23 6.472
4 5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France ART Grand Prix 23 10.655
5 3 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 23 15.133
6 6 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix 23 18.564
7 20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Italy Prema Powerteam 23 20.741
8 15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Netherlands MP Motorsport 23 23.510
9 22 Israel Roy Nissany
Italy Trident 23 25.352
10 16 Russian Federation Artem Markelov
Germany HWA AG 23 31.150
11 23 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident 23 31.848
12 2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
France DAMS 23 39.824
13 14 France Giuliano Alesi
Netherlands MP Motorsport 23 43.904
14 1 Indonesia Sean Gelael
France DAMS 23 44.427
15 7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
United Kingdom Carlin 23 49.148
16 4 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 23 1'03.463
9 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Spain Campos Racing 22 1 Lap
10 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Spain Campos Racing 22 1 Lap
12 Brazil Pedro Piquet
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 21 2 Laps
25 Italy Luca Ghiotto
United Kingdom HitechGP 9
8 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 7
17 France Theo Pourchaire
Germany HWA AG 5
View full results
Bahrain F2: Drugovich wins, Ilott cuts into Schumacher's lead

Previous article

Bahrain F2: Drugovich wins, Ilott cuts into Schumacher's lead
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Bahrain
Drivers Robert Shwartzman
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending Today

Bahrain F2: Shwartzman eases to win, no points for Ilott
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Bahrain F2: Shwartzman eases to win, no points for Ilott

Verstappen 'not disheartened' by gap to Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen 'not disheartened' by gap to Mercedes

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

Correa explains severity of injuries, circumstances of Spa crash
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Correa explains severity of injuries, circumstances of Spa crash

Latest news

Bahrain F2: Shwartzman eases to win, no points for Ilott
F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Bahrain F2: Shwartzman eases to win, no points for Ilott

Bahrain F2: Drugovich wins, Ilott cuts into Schumacher's lead
F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Bahrain F2: Drugovich wins, Ilott cuts into Schumacher's lead

Bahrain F2: Ilott takes dominant pole, Schumacher only 10th
F2 FIA F2 / Qualifying report

Bahrain F2: Ilott takes dominant pole, Schumacher only 10th

Bahrain F2: Mazepin leads Carlin duo in stop-start practice
F2 FIA F2 / Practice report

Bahrain F2: Mazepin leads Carlin duo in stop-start practice

Trending

1
FIA F2

Bahrain F2: Shwartzman eases to win, no points for Ilott

32min
2
Formula 1

Verstappen 'not disheartened' by gap to Mercedes

46min
3
Supercars

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

4
Formula 1

FIA cuts points for F1 superlicence in case of force majeure

5
Formula 1

Hamilton slams Pirelli's proposed 2021 F1 tyres

Latest news

Bahrain F2: Shwartzman eases to win, no points for Ilott
F2

Bahrain F2: Shwartzman eases to win, no points for Ilott

Bahrain F2: Drugovich wins, Ilott cuts into Schumacher's lead
F2

Bahrain F2: Drugovich wins, Ilott cuts into Schumacher's lead

Bahrain F2: Ilott takes dominant pole, Schumacher only 10th
F2

Bahrain F2: Ilott takes dominant pole, Schumacher only 10th

Bahrain F2: Mazepin leads Carlin duo in stop-start practice
F2

Bahrain F2: Mazepin leads Carlin duo in stop-start practice

Gelael to make F2 return in Bahrain after fracturing spine
F2

Gelael to make F2 return in Bahrain after fracturing spine

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2
Jun 30, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2
Sep 2, 2019

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2
Jul 27, 2019

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2
Jul 11, 2019

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2
Mar 21, 2019

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.