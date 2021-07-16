Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 / Silverstone Practice report

Silverstone F2: Ticktum tops practice ahead of Piastri

By:

Dan Ticktum topped FIA Formula 2 practice for his home event at a sunny Silverstone circuit, taking the top spot with just five minutes left of the session.

The Carlin driver set purple times in sectors one and two for a time of 1m41.750s – two tenths quicker than second-placed Oscar Piastri, driving for Prema Racing.

He will be hoping to take his first pole position of the season in qualifying this afternoon.

Juri Vips, driving for Hitech Grand Prix, finished in third, with Richard Verschoor (MP Motorsport) in fourth place.

Theo Pourchaire was first out on track in his ART Grand Prix car, having been confirmed fit to race after suffering a fractured arm in a collision in Baku.

But the red flag was waved after he went into the wall in sector two just ten minutes into the session, clattering the boardings after losing the rear at Brooklands.

Teammate Christian Lundgaard also almost lost the rear, running wide at Turn 1, but managed to safely rejoin the track. He went on to finish seventh.

The session restarted five minutes later after Pourchaire’s stricken car had been cleared, with 30 minutes left on the clock.

Juri Vips went quickest after the restart, breaking into the 1m42s with a 1m42.958s, coming after he became the first driver to win two races in one weekend last time out in Azerbaijan.

Alessio Deledda spun his HWA car halfway through the session, stopping to the side of the track before the red flag was waved as he was unable to restart the engine. He was unable to set a representative lap, with a quickest time of 1m48.804s.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, Piastri led the pack with a 1m42.131s, before breaking into the 1m41s with a 1m41.980s, eventually finishing second.

Verschoor almost lost the car at Club on the last lap, wobbling towards the gravel, but managed to keep the car on track, finishing fourth behind Vips.

Carlin's Jehan Daruvala came fifth – half a second behind the leader – with championship leader Guanyu Zhou (UNI-Virtuosi) in sixth.

Results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom Carlin 1'41.750
2 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'41.980 0.230
3 Estonia Jüri Vips
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'42.060 0.310
4 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'42.100 0.350
5 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 1'42.220 0.470
6 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'42.333 0.583
7 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix 1'42.337 0.587
8 Germany Lirim Zendeli
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'42.451 0.701
9 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'42.501 0.751
10 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'42.536 0.786
11 Israel Roy Nissany
France DAMS 1'42.605 0.855
12 Switzerland Ralph Boschung
Spain Campos Racing 1'42.707 0.957
13 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France DAMS 1'42.707 0.957
14 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident 1'42.741 0.991
15 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Italy Trident 1'42.933 1.183
16 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'43.015 1.265
17 Italy Matteo Nannini
Spain Campos Racing 1'43.101 1.351
18 Germany David Beckmann
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'43.154 1.404
19 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
HWA Racelab 1'43.480 1.730
20 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'43.930 2.180
21 Italy Alessio Deledda
HWA Racelab 1'48.804 7.054
22 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 2'09.466 27.716
