Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in progress . . .
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
FP1 in progress . . .
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Practice 1 in
15 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
59 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Sochi / Practice report

Sochi F2: Ghiotto tops truncated practice ahead of Tsunoda

shares
comments
Sochi F2: Ghiotto tops truncated practice ahead of Tsunoda
By:

Hitech driver Luca Ghiotto set the pace in practice for the Formula 2 round at Sochi, but also caused a red flag that brought an early end to the session.

Ghiotto and Carlin’s Jehan Daruvala traded times at the top of the timesheets for the first three quarters of the session, with Daruvala setting the early pace with a time of 1m50.389s.

Ghiotto lowered the benchmark to 1m49.991s, becoming the first driver to set a sub-1m50s lap, before Daruvala snatched the top spot again with his next flyer of 1m49.741s.

Ghiotto’s next push lap wasn’t good enough to topple Daruvala, but with 25 minutes left on the clock the Italian driver set a purple sector one on his way to the quickest time of practice - a 1m49.631s.

Five minutes later, Red Bull/Honda junior Yuki Tsunoda lapped the circuit in 1m49.712s to go second quickest, separating early pacesetters Ghiotto and Daruvala.

Those times remained unbeaten throughout practice, partly due to two major interruptions in the final 10 minutes of the session.

Trident driver Marino Sato triggered a virtual safety car when he stopped at the exit of Turn 2 with an apparent technical issue.

Then, with less than two minutes left on board, Ghiotto spun on the start/finish straight after making excessive use of kerbs exiting the final corner.

While Ghiotto was able to turn his Hitech around, he subsequently stalled the car, necessitating a red flag that brought an early end to the session.

This meant he remained the quickest driver in practice, beating Tsunoda by 0.081s, with Daruvala another 0.029s behind in third.

ART’s Christian Lundgaard finished another tenth adrift in fourth, with championship protagonist Callum Ilott rounding out the top five for Virtuosi.

Ghiotto’s Hitech teammate Nikita Mazepin finished sixth fastest on home turf, ahead of the Charouz of Pedro Piquet and the Prema of points leader Mick Schumacher.

Marcus Armstrong was ninth fastest in the second ART car, while Williams development driver Dan Ticktum (DAMS) was classified 10th, some seven tenths down on the quickest time of the session.

Prema driver  Robert Shwartzman, who sits fourth in the drivers’ standings, could finish no higher than 12th, but ahead of DAMS’ Juri Vips and Virtuosi's Guanyu Zhou, who finished 13th and 14th respectively.

Jake Hughes set the 20th quickest time on his step up to Formula 2 with HWA, 1.8s off the pace of Ghiotto.

Practice results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 25 Italy Luca Ghiotto
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'49.631
2 7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
United Kingdom Carlin 1'49.712 0.081
3 8 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 1'49.741 0.110
4 6 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix 1'49.858 0.227
5 4 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'49.953 0.322
6 24 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'49.959 0.328
7 12 Brazil Pedro Piquet
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'49.999 0.368
8 20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'50.331 0.700
9 5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France ART Grand Prix 1'50.387 0.756
10 2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
France DAMS 1'50.491 0.860
11 15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'50.643 1.012
12 21 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'50.661 1.030
13 1 Estonia Jüri Vips
France DAMS 1'50.719 1.088
14 3 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'50.801 1.170
15 23 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident 1'50.872 1.241
16 9 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Spain Campos Racing 1'50.882 1.251
17 22 Israel Roy Nissany
Italy Trident 1'50.894 1.263
18 14 France Giuliano Alesi
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'51.212 1.581
19 16 Russian Federation Artem Markelov
Germany HWA AG 1'51.409 1.778
20 17 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
Germany HWA AG 1'51.521 1.890
21 11 Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'51.607 1.976
22 10 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Spain Campos Racing 1'52.311 2.680
View full results
Alesi leaves HWA F2 team, replaces Matsushita at MP

Previous article

Alesi leaves HWA F2 team, replaces Matsushita at MP
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Sochi
Drivers Luca Ghiotto
Teams HitechGP
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Perez holds clear-the-air talks with Racing Point
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez holds clear-the-air talks with Racing Point

Penske non-committal on Supercars future
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

Supercars taking "conservative" approach to 2021 calendar
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars taking "conservative" approach to 2021 calendar

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan to field Cup team for Bubba Wallace
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan to field Cup team for Bubba Wallace

Renault: Shared wind tunnel the "elephant in the room"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault: Shared wind tunnel the "elephant in the room"

Perez disappointed Racing Point is starting to "hide things"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez disappointed Racing Point is starting to "hide things"

Latest news

Sochi F2: Ghiotto tops truncated practice ahead of Tsunoda
F2 FIA F2 / Practice report

Sochi F2: Ghiotto tops truncated practice ahead of Tsunoda

Alesi leaves HWA F2 team, replaces Matsushita at MP
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Alesi leaves HWA F2 team, replaces Matsushita at MP

Vips stays at DAMS for Sochi, will miss Okayama SF race
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Vips stays at DAMS for Sochi, will miss Okayama SF race

Mugello F2: Lundgaard dominates sprint race, Vips on podium
F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Mugello F2: Lundgaard dominates sprint race, Vips on podium

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez holds clear-the-air talks with Racing Point

1h
2
Supercars

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

3
Supercars

Supercars taking "conservative" approach to 2021 calendar

4
Supercars

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

5
Supercars

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

Latest news

Sochi F2: Ghiotto tops truncated practice ahead of Tsunoda
F2

Sochi F2: Ghiotto tops truncated practice ahead of Tsunoda

Alesi leaves HWA F2 team, replaces Matsushita at MP
F2

Alesi leaves HWA F2 team, replaces Matsushita at MP

Vips stays at DAMS for Sochi, will miss Okayama SF race
F2

Vips stays at DAMS for Sochi, will miss Okayama SF race

Mugello F2: Lundgaard dominates sprint race, Vips on podium
F2

Mugello F2: Lundgaard dominates sprint race, Vips on podium

Mugello F2: Mazepin wins, Schumacher takes point lead
F2

Mugello F2: Mazepin wins, Schumacher takes point lead

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.