Sochi F2: Heavy rain postpones morning sprint race

Severe wet weather was expected to hit the Sochi Autodrom on Saturday which prompted a schedule change yesterday as Saturday morning’s Formula 3 race was moved to Friday evening due to the risk of heavy rain.

It proved to be a smart move as torrential rain and lightning hit the circuit overnight and on Saturday morning resulting in a delay in the opening of pit lane for the F2 runners due to the conditions.

The heavy rain left plenty of standing water on the circuit and a high risk of aquaplaning.

The grid sat in their cars lined up in pit lane with an update expected on the opening pit lane scheduled 20 minutes after the proposed start time of the 45-minute race.

The safety car was deployed five minutes before the scheduled update to give race control an update on the track conditions.

However, before officials could offer an update it was declared that the race will be postponed.

It is unclear if the race will be run at later time slot this weekend.

"Due to adverse weather conditions at the Sochi Autodrom, the FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race 1 has been postponed," read a statement from the championship.

"The race was set to get underway at 10.30am local time on Saturday morning, however the wet track surface forced the pit lane opening to be delayed while track conditions were monitored.

"With circumstances not letting up, the opening race of the weekend was postponed.

"Heavy rain is expected to fall at the track until roughly 1.30pm local time, with the forecast projecting its intensity to decrease into the afternoon.

"Further information will be provided in due course."

Dan Ticktum was set to start from pole alongside Juri Vips courtesy of the reversal of the top 10 from Friday’s qualifying session.