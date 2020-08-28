Top events
FIA F2 / Spa-Francorchamps / Qualifying report

Spa F2: Tsunoda beats Mazepin for second pole of 2020

Spa F2: Tsunoda beats Mazepin for second pole of 2020
By:

Red Bull junior Yuki Tsunoda claimed pole position for Saturday’s FIA Formula 2 feature race at the Spa Francorchamps circuit after topping a red-flagged qualifying session on Friday.

The session had to be halted with 21 minutes on board when Campos driver Guilherme Samaia stopped on track on the outside of Blanchimont with fumes spewing out of his car.

By that time only five drivers had set a competitive laptime under the two-minute mark, with Trident’s Marino Sato leading the charts with a time of 1m58.959s.

When the session resumed, Callum Ilott went quickest with a time of 1m58.427s, before he was usurped by both Tsunoda and Mick Schumacher, with the Red Bull junior assuming the top spot from the Prema driver by 0.258s.

All drivers subsequently headed into the pits, before returning on track for their final runs in the last 10 minutes.

Nikita Mazepin took advantage of fresh tyres to go to the top of the timesheets with a time of 1m57.721s, but Tsunoda managed to snatch the top spot back from the Hitech driver with a 1m57.593s flyer.

Despite two minutes remaining in the session, no driver could beat Tsunoda’s benchmark, earning the Carlin driver his second pole position in his maiden F2 season.

Mazepin held on to his front row spot, 0.128s down on Tsunoda, while a late improvement from MP Motorsport’s Nobuharu Matsushita propelled him to third place, ahead of championship protagonist Robert Shwartzman (Prema).

Matsushita’s teammate Felipe Drugovich leapt to fifth with a late flyer of his own, demoting Renault junior Guanyu Zhou (Virtuosi) down to sixth.

Schumacher was seventh fastest for Prema, 0.483s off the pace, with Charouz’s Louis Deletraz qualifying just 0.004s adrift in eighth.

The top 10 was completed by the second Carlin of Jehan Daruvala and Hitech’s Luca Ghiotto, the two drivers - who will share the fifth row on the grid - separated by 0.031s.

Championship leader Callum Ilott endured a difficult session as he could manage only the 12th quickest time in his Virtuosi, two spots ahead of DAMS’ Dan Ticktum, who missed practice after an initial COVID-19 test returned an inconclusive result, before a subsequent check-up declared him free of coronavirus.

ART’s Christian Lundgaard had his fastest lap deleted for breaching track limits at Turn 9 and the Renault junior, who sits third in the drivers’ standings’, will start the race in 18th place, alongside Jack Aitken’s Campos. 

Red Bull junior Juri Vips will start his maiden F2 race from the back of the pack after his DAMS car stopped on track at Bruxelles on his out-lap.

Vips, who is replacing the injured Sean Gelael this weekend, had finished 17th quickest in practice on Friday afternoon, 1.3s slower than pacesetter Shwartzman.

Spa-Francorchamps F2 - Qualifying results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
United Kingdom Carlin 1'57.593
2 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'57.721 0.128
3 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'57.844 0.251
4 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'57.861 0.268
5 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'58.014 0.421
6 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'58.022 0.429
7 Germany Mick Schumacher
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'58.076 0.483
8 Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'58.080 0.487
9 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 1'58.137 0.544
10 Italy Luca Ghiotto
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'58.168 0.575
11 Brazil Pedro Piquet
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'58.194 0.601
12 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'58.259 0.666
13 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France ART Grand Prix 1'58.318 0.725
14 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
France DAMS 1'58.391 0.798
15 Israel Roy Nissany
Italy Trident 1'58.578 0.985
16 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident 1'58.959 1.366
17 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Spain Campos Racing 1'59.007 1.414
18 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix 1'59.079 1.486
19 Russian Federation Artem Markelov
Germany HWA AG 1'59.207 1.614
20 France Giuliano Alesi
Germany HWA AG 2'02.991 5.398
21 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Spain Campos Racing 2'30.794 33.201
22 Estonia Jüri Vips
France DAMS
View full results
About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Author Rachit Thukral

