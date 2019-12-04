Top events
Previous
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Ticktum, Gelael join DAMS for 2020 F2 season

shares
comments
Ticktum, Gelael join DAMS for 2020 F2 season
By:
Dec 4, 2019, 12:43 PM

Ex-Red Bull junior Dan Ticktum and Sean Gelael have been named as DAMS drivers for the 2020 Formula 2 season.

The move marks Ticktum's first full-time campaign since he was dropped by the Red Bull scheme and lost his Super Formula seat in June, later undertaking two rounds of the Formula Regional European Championship.

Ticktum recently stated that there is interest from multiple F1 teams about a junior programme role and added he could quit motorsport should the door be closed on a move to F1.

Gelael - who moves across to DAMS from Prema - and Ticktum will both take part in the F2 post-Abu Dhabi test on 5-7 December, the same venue where Ticktum made his F2 debut last year driving for Arden.

Ticktum's DAMS move means he returns to the team after previously undertaking three GP3 rounds for the squad in 2017.

“It’s an honour to be joining DAMS in Formula 2 for the 2020 season," said Ticktum. "Having competed with them in GP3 in 2017, I’m looking forward to being back with the team and continuing to build on those successes.  

"By winning the teams’ title this year, DAMS has again shown that they are one of the best outfits out there.

"Francois [Sicard, team boss] and his team have a reputation in the Formula 1 paddock for producing top drivers as well as for offering them the best support to get them to F1 – I can’t wait to get started later this week in Abu Dhabi.”

Gregory and Olivier Driot, who took over the running of the team after the passing of founder Jean-Paul earlier this year, said: "Next season we will have a great mix in our driver pairing, with the significant experience of Sean in the year of a big technical change for F2 which will switch to 18-inch wheels.

"His background will allow us to have a reference and will provide us with good feedback, and we wish to help him get the results he deserves.

"With Dan, we are investing in a rookie who we wish to prepare as quickly as possible. We know he has raw speed, demonstrated with his two Macau Grand Prix wins and being vice-champion in European F3.

"He raced successfully with us in GP3 for three rounds and we also tested him in F2 which went very well. In a way, it is like he is coming back to the team, even if it was on a temporary basis before. I look forward to seeing them on track in DAMS’ colours.”

DAMS won the teams' championship in 2018 with Nicolas Latifi and Sergio Sette Camara, with the former earning an F1 graduation with Williams and the latter linked to an IndyCar switch.

The full entry list for the first day of the Abu Dhabi test has now been revealed.

Notable entries include Nikita Mazepin testing for Carlin and Luca Ghiotto, who is leaving F2 to begin a career in sportscar racing next season, driving for Trident.

Several F3 drivers will also try F2 machinery, with Yuki Tsunoda running for Carlin ahead of an anticipated 2020 move and Pedro Piquet driving for the Sauber Junior Team. Felipe Drugovich and Niko Kari will test for MP Motorsport and Campos Racing respectively.

F2 post-season test line-up, Day 1:

Bold indicates confirmed for the 2020 season

Team Drivers
Carlin

Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin

Japan Yuki Tsunoda
ART Grand Prix

New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
Denmark Christian Lundgaard
UNI-Virtuosi

United Kingdom Callum Ilott

China Guanyu Zhou
DAMS

United Kingdom Dan Ticktum

Indonesia Sean Gelael
Prema Racing

Germany Mick Schumacher

Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Charouz Racing System

Switzerland Louis Deletraz

Brazil Pedro Piquet 
Campos Racing

Brazil Guilherme Samia

Finland Niko Kari 
MP Motorsport

Brazil Felipe Drugovich

India Mahaveer Raghunathan
HWA

Russian Federation Artem Markelov

France Giuliano Alesi
Trident

Italy Luca Ghiotto

Japan Marino Sato
About this article

Series FIA F2
Drivers Sean Gelael , Dan Ticktum
Teams DAMS
Author Tom Errington

FIA F2 Next session

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

28 Nov - 1 Dec

