FIA F2 / Breaking news

Ticktum misses F2 practice after inconclusive COVID-19 result

shares
comments
Ticktum misses F2 practice after inconclusive COVID-19 result
By:

Dan Ticktum has been forced to miss Formula 2 practice at Spa on Friday after returning an inconclusive test result for COVID-19.

DAMS F2 driver Ticktum was absent from the 45-minute practice session at Spa on Friday afternoon, leaving the team running a single car for Juri Vips.

F2 said in a short statement on social media during the session that Williams Formula 1 junior driver Ticktum was absent due to an inconclusive COVID-19 test result.

"Following an inconclusive COVID-19 test result DAMS F2 driver Dan Ticktum will not take part in today's practice while he awaits the result of a retest," the statement read.

Ticktum is the second driver who is part of the grand prix race weekend roster known to have returned an inconclusive test result, following Sergio Perez ahead of the British Grand Prix.

A coronavirus test detects two COVID-19 genes and a patient is declared positive if both genes are found. However, if only one of those genes is present, the test may produce an inconclusive result.

All personnel in the F1, F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup paddocks on grand prix weekends are required to undertake a COVID-19 test every five days as part of the FIA's protocols for the closed events this year.

Anyone returning an inconclusive test result is not permitted to enter the paddock unless they are retested and have returned a negative result.

Ex-Red Bull junior driver Ticktum currently sits 10th in the F2 drivers' standings after six rounds, recording a Sprint Race victory at Silverstone and two further podium finishes this season.

Correa aiming to make Formula 2 comeback in 2021

Previous article

Correa aiming to make Formula 2 comeback in 2021

Next article

Spa F2: Shwartzman leads Tsunoda in practice

Spa F2: Shwartzman leads Tsunoda in practice
About this article

Series FIA F2
Drivers Dan Ticktum
Author Luke Smith

