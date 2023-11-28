Toyota protege Miyata signs for Carlin in maiden F2 campaign

Miyata, who became the youngest driver ever to win both of Japanese motorsport's two most prestigious series in the same year, will contest dual programmes in F2 and the European Le Mans Series with LMP2 outfit Cool Racing.

The 24-year-old will join Red Bull junior Zane Maloney, who returns to the squad for a second year.

Miyata said: "I'm excited to join Rodin Carlin and participate in FIA F2 for the 2024 season. Rodin Carlin has lots of experience and have achieved great things in the series.

"For me, it is my first time driving a Formula 2 car and the tracks on the calendar, so I have a lot to learn but I'm really looking forward to working with the team.

"I would like to thank Morizo-san, TGR staff, all the partners and Rodin Carlin who created this opportunity and supported me to race in FIA F2 this season. I will do my best to meet everyone's expectations."

Maloney took four podium finishes in his F2 rookie season, with two runner-up finishes in the Silverstone and Zandvoort feature races his best results.

The 2022 Formula 3 runner-up said: "I'm really pleased to be remaining with the team for the 2024 season.

"I feel as though I've learned so much this year on track and I really believe we're in a good place to hit the ground running next year.

"I've been with the team for three out of my five years in single-seaters so it's like a family here; I'm looking forward to continuing that relationship and going for the championship together in 2024."

Photo by: Masahide Kamio Ritomo Miyata, #36 au TOM'S GR Supra

Both drivers will drive at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit on Wednesday in F2's official post-season test.

Miyata was originally slated to contest the World Endurance Championship with an ASP-run Lexus in the LMGT3 class before inking a deal with Cool, co-owned by former Toyota LMP1 driver Nicolas Lapierre, to contest the ELMS.

He will join Peugeot's Hypercar reserve Malthe Jakobsen and Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine graduate Lorenzo Fluxa in Cool's ORECA-Gibson 07.

Toyota Gazoo Racing race director Rob Leupen said: "I think it was in the interest of the driver. Ritomo wanted to take that option, so rather than go to GT3 he will go to ELMS.

"We will keep him training for endurance racing and also he will be a test driver for the GR010. We wanted to support the driver to see how much he can achieve and how he can develop.

"The environment will be different: it is outside of Japan, it is an international series, the level of competition there is different. This is important for Ritomo to learn.

"If you follow the ELMS and go F2, that is okay for us. You can also do LMP2 at Le Mans, which would also be good."

Additional reporting by Gary Watkins