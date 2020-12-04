Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
FP1 in progress . . .
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Bahrain II / Practice report

Sakhir F2: Tsunoda leads Carlin 1-2 in practice

shares
comments
Sakhir F2: Tsunoda leads Carlin 1-2 in practice
By:

Honda and Red Bull Junior Yuki Tsunoda gave himself a boost by topping free practice for the final round of the FIA Formula 2 Championship in Bahrain. 

The Japanese Carlin ace, who has an infinitesimally tiny chance of grabbing the title this weekend, ended up a massive 0.228 seconds clear of his closest rival on the 63-second lap of the Bahrain Outer Circuit as he headed free practice for the fifth time this season. 

Like all the other leading contenders, Tsunoda set his quickest lap on his opening run, and there were no significant changes to the order over the last 25 minutes of the session. 

But while it was a dull period for clock watchers, it was immensely entertaining viewing. 

The first session for single-seaters on the Bahrain Outer Circuit highlighted how bumpy the sweeping corners from Turns 4 to 9 are, in particular the sweeping downhill right-hander of Turn 6 – nearly everyone got massively out of shape through this corner, which doubles as the braking zone for the tighter left-handed Turn 7. 

Carlin, perhaps benefiting from all its years of F3 experience at the high-speed Thruxton, ended the session with a 1-2, with Tsunoda’s fellow Red Bull protege Jehan Daruvala completing a clean sweep for the team. 

Luca Ghiotto, so often the man to beat on the full-fat Bahrain grand prix circuit, seems to be on form on this layout too, and he went third quickest in his Hitech Grand Prix car. 

Last weekend’s Bahrain feature-race winner Felipe Drugovich continued his fine recent form to finish up fourth with MP Motorsport. 

Another of the outside title contenders, 2021 Haas F1 driver Nikita Mazepin, was fifth for Hitech, ahead of the ART Grand Prix car of Ferrari junior Marcus Armstrong. 

Mazepin’s 2021 teammate, championship leader Mick Schumacher, played himself nicely into the weekend by going seventh for Prema Racing, just ahead of Virtuosi Racing’s Renault F1 Junior Guanyu Zhou. 

Louis Deletraz, spurned by Haas as replacement for Romain Grosjean this weekend to the benefit of fellow reserve Pietro Fittipaldi, was ninth in his Charouz Racing System car. 

The Swiss driver's session featured some aggressive wheel-to-wheel battling with Dan Ticktum, who finished up 11th in his DAMS machine. 

The final slot in the top 10 was taken by another title longshot, Prema-run Ferrari protege Robert Shwartzman. 

Schumacher’s closest rival for the crown, fellow Ferrari junior Callum Ilott, languished in 18th place with Virtuosi. 

Ralph Boschung, Williams call-up Jack Aitken’s replacement at Campos Racing, did a good job to take 13th in his first action for over 12 months. 

The session was red-flagged with four minutes remaining and not restarted after Artem Markelov’s HWA Racelab car stopped by the pitwall on the grid with smoke billowing from the rear end. 

FP1 results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
United Kingdom Carlin 1'03.267
2 8 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 1'03.495 0.228
3 25 Italy Luca Ghiotto
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'03.582 0.315
4 15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'03.609 0.342
5 24 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'03.664 0.397
6 5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France ART Grand Prix 1'03.872 0.605
7 20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'03.876 0.609
8 3 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'03.879 0.612
9 11 Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'03.940 0.673
10 21 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'03.966 0.699
11 2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
France DAMS 1'03.994 0.727
12 6 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix 1'04.012 0.745
13 9 Switzerland Ralph Boschung
Spain Campos Racing 1'04.014 0.747
14 17 France Theo Pourchaire
Germany HWA AG 1'04.060 0.793
15 1 Indonesia Sean Gelael
France DAMS 1'04.065 0.798
16 12 Brazil Pedro Piquet
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'04.065 0.798
17 22 Israel Roy Nissany
Italy Trident 1'04.104 0.837
18 4 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'04.117 0.850
19 23 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident 1'04.166 0.899
20 16 Russian Federation Artem Markelov
Germany HWA AG 1'04.252 0.985
21 10 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Spain Campos Racing 1'04.366 1.099
22 14 France Giuliano Alesi
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'04.426 1.159
View full results
Boschung replaces Williams-bound Aitken at Campos

Previous article

Boschung replaces Williams-bound Aitken at Campos
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Bahrain II
Drivers Yuki Tsunoda
Teams Carlin
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending Today

Verstappen: "Very tough" to beat Mercedes even without Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: "Very tough" to beat Mercedes even without Hamilton

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up
Formula European Masters Formula European Masters / Breaking news

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

Vandoorne admits "it hurts" Mercedes didn't pick him
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vandoorne admits "it hurts" Mercedes didn't pick him

Live: Follow Sakhir GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Sakhir GP practice as it happens

2020 F1 Italian GP Friday practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Italian GP Friday practice results

Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Sakhir GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Sakhir GP

Ferrari pushing for Sainz to join Abu Dhabi F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari pushing for Sainz to join Abu Dhabi F1 test

Latest news

Sakhir F2: Tsunoda leads Carlin 1-2 in practice
F2 FIA F2 / Practice report

Sakhir F2: Tsunoda leads Carlin 1-2 in practice

Boschung replaces Williams-bound Aitken at Campos
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Boschung replaces Williams-bound Aitken at Campos

How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance

New F2/F3 race weekend format unveiled
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

New F2/F3 race weekend format unveiled

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: "Very tough" to beat Mercedes even without Hamilton

1h
2
Formula European Masters

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

3
Formula 1

Vandoorne admits "it hurts" Mercedes didn't pick him

21h
4
Formula 1

Live: Follow Sakhir GP practice as it happens

33min
5
Formula 1

2020 F1 Italian GP Friday practice results

Latest news

Sakhir F2: Tsunoda leads Carlin 1-2 in practice
F2

Sakhir F2: Tsunoda leads Carlin 1-2 in practice

Boschung replaces Williams-bound Aitken at Campos
F2

Boschung replaces Williams-bound Aitken at Campos

How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance
Formula 1

How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance

New F2/F3 race weekend format unveiled
F2

New F2/F3 race weekend format unveiled

Prema signs F3 champion Piastri for 2021 F2 season
F2

Prema signs F3 champion Piastri for 2021 F2 season

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2
Jun 30, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2
Sep 2, 2019

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2
Jul 27, 2019

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2
Jul 11, 2019

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2
Mar 21, 2019

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.