FIA F2 / Bahrain News

Verschoor slams "dangerous" Nissany's driving in Bahrain F2 race

Richard Verschoor has voiced his anger at fellow FIA Formula 2 driver Roy Nissany’s “dangerous” conduct during the feature race in Bahrain, saying he “doesn’t deserve a racing licence.” 

Megan White
By:
Co-author:
Ronald Vording
, Writer
Verschoor slams "dangerous" Nissany's driving in Bahrain F2 race

The Dutch driver, who moved from MP Motorsport to Trident this year, was knocked out of Sunday’s race after making contact with Enzo Fittipaldi

But he directed his anger at DAMS driver Nissany, who was also embroiled in the midfield fight, saying his aggressive defending was “just dangerous.”  

Verschoor, who won Saturday’s sprint race, wrote on Twitter that it was “honestly ridiculous, he should not have a license.” 

He then told Motorsport.com's Dutch edition: “I just don't get it. I can understand that you race someone hard in to destroy his tyres, but this is beyond all limits. He goes beyond all the rules, this should not be possible and certainly not at this level. It is one thing for him to wreck my race, but these actions are just dangerous. 

“I don't know what he was up to, but racing with him like this is nothing.” 

Roy Nissany, DAMS

Roy Nissany, DAMS

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Verschoor also said he wanted to speak to the race director about Nissany, saying it was “unbelievable” that he faced no penalties for his driving. 

He added: “I would very much like to speak to them. That there is no action even with this behaviour is unbelievable. I just want them to look at it. I understand that they won't disqualify him now, but I want them to remind him that this is not acceptable for the next race.” 

Read Also:

Verschoor struggled in Sunday’s race, having started in P9 before running in P10 before he was knocked out by Fittipaldi on Lap 27. 

He said: “Today the balance was not good, especially on the hard tyres. We went a bit too far with the setup changes compared to yesterday. We had to adjust some things because it was much colder yesterday, but we went a bit too far. 

“We could have scored a few points again today and we needed them. But then again, if you have to pass this quy every time, then it becomes difficult.” 

Megan White
Megan White
Drugovich tops three-day FIA F2 test at Barcelona
FIA F2

Drugovich tops three-day FIA F2 test at Barcelona

Correa out of ELMS opener with fracture, Imola F3 "at risk"
FIA F3

Correa out of ELMS opener with fracture, Imola F3 "at risk"

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime
FIA F2

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

Roy Nissany
Roy Nissany
Nadal/Djokovic tennis match inspires Nissany to maiden F2 podium Monaco
FIA F2

Nadal/Djokovic tennis match inspires Nissany to maiden F2 podium

Williams test driver Nissany joins DAMS in F2
FIA F2

Williams test driver Nissany joins DAMS in F2

Nissany retains role as Williams F1 test driver
Formula 1

Nissany retains role as Williams F1 test driver

Minardi replaces Fernley in FIA Single-Seater Commission role
FIA F2 FIA F2

Minardi replaces Fernley in FIA Single-Seater Commission role

Drugovich tops three-day FIA F2 test at Barcelona
FIA F2 FIA F2

Drugovich tops three-day FIA F2 test at Barcelona

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime
FIA F2 FIA F2

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

Doohan "very proud" of helmet tribute to MotoGP legend father
FIA F2 FIA F2

Doohan "very proud" of helmet tribute to MotoGP legend father

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver reveals how he ended up back on the grid after what he thought would be his last year in the series, and shares his F1 aspirations.

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Prime

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him.

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Motorsport.com picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team.

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Prime

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1.

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Prime

Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn’t stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot.

FIA F2
Dec 14, 2021
What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum? Prime

What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum?

Having by his own admission "blown my chances" of reaching Formula 1, Dan Ticktum is facing an uncertain future. A driver of unquestioned ability who has at times been his own worst enemy, can he apply his lessons and rebuild his career hopes?

FIA F2
Sep 30, 2021
How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Prime

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
