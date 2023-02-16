Subscribe
Previous / ART: Nobody has seen "proper" Pourchaire yet in F2
FIA F2 Testing report

Verschoor sets fastest time in F2 Bahrain pre-season test

Richard Verschoor set the fastest time of Formula 2’s pre-season test in Bahrain, clocking a 1m42.140s on the second day of running.

Megan White
By:
Verschoor sets fastest time in F2 Bahrain pre-season test

The Dutch driver, who joins Van Amersfoort Racing this season, set the quickest time of the three-day test at Bahrain International Circuit during Wednesday afternoon’s running.

He topped the timesheet from reigning Formula 3 champion Victor Martins of ART, whose second fastest time in the same session was just 0.008s slower.

Last year's F2 runner-up Theo Pourchaire (ART) was third quickest, setting a 1m42.165s on Tuesday afternoon.

Despite setting the quickest time, Verschoor felt there was still time to find with his new team.

“The morning was very difficult on the race runs. We still need to find our way,” he said.

“I think there are definitely things to work on. The feeling on the soft is very good and I like how the team works with the car and how we handle certain situations, but there’s still a few things to work on to get the total package.

“Of course, I’m happy to be P1, but I didn’t even feel like I got the most out of it, but it was a good lap.”

Theo Pourchaire, ART Grand Prix

Theo Pourchaire, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Pourchaire topped both sessions on the opening day, leading overall from Verschoor and F3 graduate Arthur Leclerc, who joins DAMS for his rookie F2 campaign.

Six drivers traded best times towards the end of the day, including 2021 F3 champion Dennis Hauger, driving for MP Motorsport, and Carlin driver Enzo Fittipaldi, but it was Pourchaire who pipped them to the top spot.

MP Motorsport’s Jehan Daruvala, who joins the team from Prema for his fourth year in F2, finished second in the morning, with Ralph Boschung in third for Campos Racing.

Prema rookie Ollie Bearman put in the most laps of the opening session, logging 37 laps.

Verschoor was quickest overall on day two, setting his test-topping time after lunch, with Martins and Hauger, in second and third.

Martins had led with a comfortable margin of 2.456s for half of the afternoon session, before he was demoted by Verschoor in the closing stages.

Frederik Vesti topped the morning session for Prema with a 1m44.234s as the field conducted race runs, with Boschung and Leclerc in second and third some two seconds off the pace.

A total of 18 drivers totted up over 30 laps, with Kush Maini posting 50 laps on the board.

Kush Maini led the final day of the test for Campos Racing with a 1m42.623s set in the afternoon session, with Roy Nissany in second for PHM Racing by Charouz and Pourchaire in third.

Earlier in the day, Boschung topped the morning’s running with a 1m45.027s, ahead of Clement Novalak, who joins Trident from MP Motorsport, and Martins.

F3 graduate Isack Hadjar, who stays with Hitech for his rookie campaign, completed the most laps in one session on Thursday afternoon with 51.

shares
comments

ART: Nobody has seen "proper" Pourchaire yet in F2
Megan White More from
Megan White
Floersch joins Alpine Academy ahead of F3 return

Floersch joins Alpine Academy ahead of F3 return

FIA F3

Floersch joins Alpine Academy Floersch joins Alpine Academy ahead of F3 return

Saucy tops FIA F3 Bahrain pre-season test

Saucy tops FIA F3 Bahrain pre-season test

FIA F3
Bahrain

Saucy tops FIA F3 Bahrain pre-season test Saucy tops FIA F3 Bahrain pre-season test

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2

The 10 best junior series drivers Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Latest news

Zane Smith takes rain-shortened NASCAR Truck win at Daytona

Zane Smith takes rain-shortened NASCAR Truck win at Daytona

NSTR NASCAR Truck

Zane Smith takes rain-shortened NASCAR Truck win at Daytona Zane Smith takes rain-shortened NASCAR Truck win at Daytona

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

NAS NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

Jimmie Johnson tops Daytona 500 practice in NASCAR return

Jimmie Johnson tops Daytona 500 practice in NASCAR return

NAS NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson tops Daytona 500 practice in NASCAR return Jimmie Johnson tops Daytona 500 practice in NASCAR return

Electrification in NASCAR remains "a work in progress"

Electrification in NASCAR remains "a work in progress"

NAS NASCAR Cup

Electrification in NASCAR remains "a work in progress" Electrification in NASCAR remains "a work in progress"

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

The 10 best junior series drivers Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Abu Dhabi
Megan White

The next steps for Pourchaire The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Abu Dhabi
Megan White

Enzo Fittiplaldi's career turnaround The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

What the future holds for Prema duo What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

How Sargeant is carrying US's hopes Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

What racing in Oz means for F2/F3 What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Baku
Megan White

The other Doohan forging his path The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

Drugovich's plans to land an F1 seat How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.