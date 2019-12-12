Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Zhou wins “emotional” Anthoine Hubert F2 rookie award

shares
comments
Zhou wins “emotional” Anthoine Hubert F2 rookie award
By:
Dec 12, 2019, 4:42 PM

Renault Formula 1 junior Guanyu Zhou says winning the inaugural Anthoine Hubert Award for the Formula 2 rookie of the year was “emotional” and “incredible”.

Hubert passed away after a crash at Spa in August, and was on the same Renault Sport Academy scheme as Zhou for the 2019 season, and the pair became friends. F2 decided to introduce the award for the top rookie in the championship, and the trophy features a star similar to that on Hubert’s helmet, and the French flag.

Zhou scored a pole and took the F2 lap record at Silverstone in the process, and finished seventh in the championship driving for the Virtuosi Racing team.

Read Also:

“It’s emotional, and it’s a huge pleasure to receive the first ever trophy in Anthoine Hubert’s memory for F2, for the entirety of motorsport, so it’s really nice to receive that and a big thanks to the F2 organisation,” Zhou told Motorsport.com. “This year we had ups and downs but overall it was a successful year, overall we had a lot of potential, fighting for wins, podiums all the time. Getting the front row start. 

“Overall it’s a good memory of this year and to finish off with this trophy is just incredibly nice.”

Guanyu Zhou, Best Rookie of 2019 with Anthoine Hubert Award

Guanyu Zhou, Best Rookie of 2019 with Anthoine Hubert Award

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

The award was given to Zhou by Hubert’s brother Victhor, who regularly attended races. F2 CEO Bruno Michel that Hubert would remain “part of our family”.

“He joined our paddock at the end of 2016, at the post season GP3 Series tests in Abu Dhabi and successfully raced in the category for two seasons,” said Michel. “He is our last GP3 champion – a truly worthy one. 

“On his F2 debut season, he famously took two race wins, one in Monaco and another one on home soil at Le Castellet. He will remain the only rookie in 2019 who has achieved this. He finished 10th in the championship which speaks volume of his talent.

“We wanted to honour him and ensure that he is remembered fondly in every season to come. As such, we have decided to give this award named after Anthoine to the best rookie of the season, a title which I am convinced he could have fought for by this year’s end.”

Next article
Mazepin quickest as Abu Dhabi F2 test ends

Previous article

Mazepin quickest as Abu Dhabi F2 test ends
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Drivers Guanyu Zhou
Author Jack Benyon

FIA F2 Next session

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

28 Nov - 1 Dec

Trending

1
Formula 1

Rossi: “Much has changed” since I last drove an F1 car

2
Road racing

Daley Mathison killed in Isle of Man TT Superbike crash

3
Formula 1

McLaren planning "massive departure" with its new F1 simulator

4
Formula 1

Hamilton and Rossi complete ride-swap

5
Formula 1

Ferrari reveals "very early" 2020 F1 car launch date

Latest news

Zhou wins “emotional” Anthoine Hubert F2 rookie award
F2

Zhou wins “emotional” Anthoine Hubert F2 rookie award

Mazepin quickest as Abu Dhabi F2 test ends
F2

Mazepin quickest as Abu Dhabi F2 test ends

Deletraz fastest again on second day of F2 test
F2

Deletraz fastest again on second day of F2 test

Schumacher: Second F2 year can be “head start” for F1 2021
F2

Schumacher: Second F2 year can be “head start” for F1 2021

Deletraz edges ART rookies on first day of F2 test
F2

Deletraz edges ART rookies on first day of F2 test

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.