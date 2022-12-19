Tickets Subscribe
Previous / PHM Racing to take over Charouz F2 and F3 entries
FIA F3 News

Alonso-linked Spanish F4 champion Tsolov graduates to F3 with ART

Spanish F4 champion Nikola Tsolov will drive for ART Grand Prix for the 2023 FIA Formula 3 season.

Megan White
By:
Alonso-linked Spanish F4 champion Tsolov graduates to F3 with ART

The Alpine Affiliate, who is signed to two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso's A14 Management, makes the move up to F3 with the reigning teams and drivers' champions.

The Bulgarian 16-year-old dominated Spanish F4 this season, taking 13 wins on his way to the title.

He took part in the post-season test at Jerez with ART, with whom Victor Martins won the 2022 title.

Tsolov said: "It's a pleasure for me to be stepping up to FIA F3 next year with ART Grand Prix.

"They've been very successful in every championship they've competed in and a lot of F1 drivers have been a part of the team."o, I'm super happy to start our journey!"

Tsolov's dominant F4 campaign was his first in single-seaters, having previously raced in karting.

He won the Bulgarian Republic Championship in 2016 and 2017 before claiming the WSK Open Cup in 2019.

Tsolov finished second in the Italian Karting Championship and WSK Final Cup in 2021 before graduating to Spanish F4 this year with Campos Racing.

He signed with Alonso's A14 Management at the beginning of the season before joining the Alpine Affiliate programme in March.

The teenager shared a kart with Alonso in the 2021 Dubai Kartdrome 24 Hours alongside former F1 driver Pedro de la Rosa and former F3000 driver Angel Burgueno, with the team finishing third.

ART team principal Sebastien Philippe added: "Although it was his debut in F3 and with ART Grand Prix, during the Jerez test Nikola confirmed his ability to adapt quickly and well to a new environment as well as getting the most out of the car.

"His natural speed is reinforced by a great thirst for learning and by remarkable seriousness and determination for such a young age.

"Nikola fits the profile of the young drivers ART Grand Prix takes under its wing and, in the wake of the team securing the FIA Formula 3 [drivers' title] with Victor Martins, we want to lay the foundations for a strong line-up, one that is capable of fighting for victory from the very first race of 2023."

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Prime

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

With just five points separating the top five after two rounds, FIA Formula 3 looks set for another thrilling season in 2022. But who stands the best chance of pulling away from that pack, and who are the contenders bubbling under?

FIA F3
May 3, 2022
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again.

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Prime

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

After a disastrous 2020 in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, Dennis Hauger began to doubt himself - with the self-belief he had built through success in junior series evaporating. But after regrouping, he stormed to the F3 title in 2021. Here’s how he did it...

FIA F3
Oct 7, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
