Alonso-linked Spanish F4 champion Tsolov graduates to F3 with ART

The Alpine Affiliate, who is signed to two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso's A14 Management, makes the move up to F3 with the reigning teams and drivers' champions.

The Bulgarian 16-year-old dominated Spanish F4 this season, taking 13 wins on his way to the title.

He took part in the post-season test at Jerez with ART, with whom Victor Martins won the 2022 title.

Tsolov said: "It's a pleasure for me to be stepping up to FIA F3 next year with ART Grand Prix.

"They've been very successful in every championship they've competed in and a lot of F1 drivers have been a part of the team."o, I'm super happy to start our journey!"

Tsolov's dominant F4 campaign was his first in single-seaters, having previously raced in karting.

He won the Bulgarian Republic Championship in 2016 and 2017 before claiming the WSK Open Cup in 2019.

Tsolov finished second in the Italian Karting Championship and WSK Final Cup in 2021 before graduating to Spanish F4 this year with Campos Racing.

He signed with Alonso's A14 Management at the beginning of the season before joining the Alpine Affiliate programme in March.

The teenager shared a kart with Alonso in the 2021 Dubai Kartdrome 24 Hours alongside former F1 driver Pedro de la Rosa and former F3000 driver Angel Burgueno, with the team finishing third.

ART team principal Sebastien Philippe added: "Although it was his debut in F3 and with ART Grand Prix, during the Jerez test Nikola confirmed his ability to adapt quickly and well to a new environment as well as getting the most out of the car.

"His natural speed is reinforced by a great thirst for learning and by remarkable seriousness and determination for such a young age.

"Nikola fits the profile of the young drivers ART Grand Prix takes under its wing and, in the wake of the team securing the FIA Formula 3 [drivers' title] with Victor Martins, we want to lay the foundations for a strong line-up, one that is capable of fighting for victory from the very first race of 2023."