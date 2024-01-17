Subscribe
FIA F3
News

American Max Esterson graduates to F3 with Jenzer

London-based American Max Esterson will compete in the 2024 FIA Formula 3 Championship with Jenzer Motorsport.

Maxwell Esterson, Jenzer Motorsport

Having become the first American to win the world-famous Formula Ford Festival in 2022, Esterson joins the F3 grid from Great Britain's premier open-wheel series, the GB3 Championship, where he was a race winner and was chosen as a member of the BRDC Rising Star program.

“I'm excited to be joining Jenzer Motorsport and to be racing in FIA F3,” said Esterson, who hails from New York. “Jenzer has a great history of success and has proven they can run at the front in F3, which has to be considered one of the most competitive series in the world.

“It's a big step up for me with more power, more downforce, and a heavier car, but I feel like I've gelled well with Jenzer's family environment in the post-season tests last year and at the Macau Grand Prix in November.

“I'm grateful to Andreas and everyone at the team for the opportunity and to all my supporters including iRacing who have stepped up and helped me make this move. We're working hard to be well prepared for Bahrain in February and I'm excited to get going.”

An acclaimed sim racer, and the 2021 Team USA Scholarship recipient, Max made the transition from iRacing to real racing in 2020, so last season marked only his third full year in motorsports.

“After completing the official post-season 2023 test days with our team as well as the prestigious Macau World Cup, Max will take on the challenge of competing as a rookie in the FIA F3 Championship with Jenzer Motorsport this season,” said team principal Andreas Jenzer.

“As Max is competing with the American flag and sponsors, we will work to bring the next American driver into the F1 paddock.”

