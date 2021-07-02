Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3
FIA F3 / Spielberg Practice report

Austria F3: Caldwell fastest as Doohan has time deleted

By:

Olli Caldwell topped the timesheet in FIA Formula 3 practice in Austria after Jack Doohan had his time deleted.

Austria F3: Caldwell fastest as Doohan has time deleted

Doohan (Trident) set a 1m19.745s lap to go quickest after a tyre change towards the end of the session sent times tumbling.

But the lap was deleted for exceeding track limits, handing the lead to Prema Racing driver Caldwell.

Just 0.004s separated the top two with Hitech Grand Prix's Jak Crawford taking second and Charouz Racing System driver Logan Sargeant, the highest placed returning driver from last year, in third.

ART Grand Prix's Alexander Smolyar finished in fourth, with Prema driver Arthur Leclerc in fifth.

Championship leader Dennis Hauger, who won the first feature race of the season in Barcelona, only managed sixth place.

Smolyar set an early quick time of 1m21.531s, before Enzo Fittipaldi (Charouz Racing System) went top, shaving a tenth of Smolyar's time, before he too was pipped to the top spot by Dennis Hauger in the Prema car.

Caio Collet (MP Motorsport) was the first driver to break into the 1m20s, setting a 1m20.548 to go fastest, while others also broke into the bracket shortly after.

By the halfway point, Hauger led from Collet and his teammate Victor Martins, who sits second in the drivers championship.

Juan Manuel Correa (ART Grand Prix) was placed under investigation for breaching track limits, with others including Doohan having times deleted. Campos Racing driver Amaury Cordeel and David Schumacher (Trident) saw the black and white flag for their infractions.

With less than ten minutes to go, two of the top three were Prema drivers, with Collet in second.

With fresh tyres on at the end of the session, Caldwell became the first driver to set a 1m19s time, going fastest before Doohan beat him to the top spot before his time was deleted. 

The drivers will return to the grid this afternoon for qualifying, setting the grid for Sunday's feature race. The grid for Saturday's first sprint race will be set by reversing the top ten finishers in that session.

shares
comments

Related video

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

Previous article

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso says superstition behind doing F1 track walks now

1 h
2
Supercars

Green light for first Townsville Supercars event

6 h
3
IndyCar

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

19 h
4
Formula E

China set to return to Formula E calendar for 2021-22 season

8 min
5
Formula 1

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Latest news
Austria F3: Caldwell fastest as Doohan has time deleted
FIA F3

Austria F3: Caldwell fastest as Doohan has time deleted

1 h
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime
FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

Jun 30, 2021
France F3: Doohan beats Hauger on drying track to claim first series win
FIA F3

France F3: Doohan beats Hauger on drying track to claim first series win

Jun 20, 2021
France F3: Leclerc takes first victory in Prema 1-2
FIA F3

France F3: Leclerc takes first victory in Prema 1-2

Jun 19, 2021
France F3: Smolyar takes dramatic last-lap win from Martins
Video Inside
FIA F3

France F3: Smolyar takes dramatic last-lap win from Martins

Jun 19, 2021
Latest videos
F3: Smolyar takes dramatic last-lap win from Martins 00:37
FIA F3
Jun 19, 2021

F3: Smolyar takes dramatic last-lap win from Martins

F3: Vesti beats Hauger to pole at Paul Ricard 00:39
FIA F3
Jun 18, 2021

F3: Vesti beats Hauger to pole at Paul Ricard

F3: Doohan tops first day of in-season test 00:34
FIA F3
May 13, 2021

F3: Doohan tops first day of in-season test

F3: Smolyar takes first career victory 00:25
FIA F3
May 8, 2021

F3: Smolyar takes first career victory

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 3 01:00:00
FIA F3
Feb 18, 2021

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 3

More from
Megan White
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Spielberg Prime
FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

Styria W Series: Powell takes lights-to-flag win in opener Spielberg
Video Inside
W Series

Styria W Series: Powell takes lights-to-flag win in opener

Styria W Series: Powell takes maiden pole ahead of Moore Spielberg
W Series

Styria W Series: Powell takes maiden pole ahead of Moore

Trending Today

Alonso says superstition behind doing F1 track walks now
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso says superstition behind doing F1 track walks now

Green light for first Townsville Supercars event
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Green light for first Townsville Supercars event

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

China set to return to Formula E calendar for 2021-22 season
Formula E Formula E

China set to return to Formula E calendar for 2021-22 season

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Seidl is best team principal in F1, says Brown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl is best team principal in F1, says Brown

Sainz explains F1 "strange scenario" of unlapping himself in Styria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz explains F1 "strange scenario" of unlapping himself in Styria

Honda reveals development secrets of 2021 F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda reveals development secrets of 2021 F1 engine

Latest news

Austria F3: Caldwell fastest as Doohan has time deleted
FIA F3 FIA F3

Austria F3: Caldwell fastest as Doohan has time deleted

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime
FIA F3 FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

France F3: Doohan beats Hauger on drying track to claim first series win
FIA F3 FIA F3

France F3: Doohan beats Hauger on drying track to claim first series win

France F3: Leclerc takes first victory in Prema 1-2
FIA F3 FIA F3

France F3: Leclerc takes first victory in Prema 1-2

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.