Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Austria F3: Hauger on pole after Collet laptime deleted
FIA F3 / Spielberg Race report

Red Bull Ring F3: Hauger wins after Novalak, Nannini collide

By:

Dennis Hauger took victory in a chaotic FIA Formula 3 sprint race, moving up 11 places to take the chequered flag in a Prema 1-2 at the Red Bull Ring.

Red Bull Ring F3: Hauger wins after Novalak, Nannini collide

The championship leader started 12th but fought through the field to take the chequered flag, avoiding a collision on track ahead of him in a race which saw four different leaders throughout.

Teammate Olli Caldwell finished second, with polesitter Logan Sargeant (Charouz Racing System) in third.

Matteo Nannini (HWA Racelab) and the Trident of Clement Novalak had been tussling for first position, but collided on lap 19, taking the frontrunners out of contention, while Sargeant managed to avoid the incident to take the podium.

Ido Cohen of Carlin stalled on the grid before the formation lap and was pushed back to the pitlane by marshalls, continuing his bad luck after encountering issues in qualifying on Friday.

Nannini took the lead into Turn 1, with Caldwell up to third before he was overtaken by Novalak.

Martins was down to fifth off the line, with Prema’s Arthur Leclerc also losing places after a poor start, while Vesti also struggled off the line.

By the second lap, Cohen’s bad luck had continued, with his car stopping at the side of the track, prompting yellow flags before a virtual safety car.

As that ended on lap 4, Nannini had extended his lead, while Hauger had made up five places to move from 12th for seventh.

On the fifth lap, the first with DRS, Sargeant closed the gap to Nannini, while further back, David Schumacher (Trident) and Calan Williams (Jenzer Motorsport) made contact, pushing the former off the road and handing the latter a five-second penalty.

Martins made an uncharacteristic mistake on lap 6, going wide onto the gravel and losing a place to Hauger.

Sargeant finally recaptured the lead on lap 9, going deep on the brakes to pass Nannini, before the pair swapped positions again the following lap, with Novalak taking second from Sargeant and pushing him into third.

Hauger passed Doohan into fifth on lap 11, while Novalak took the lead, forcing Nannini wide.

Elsewhere in the pack, Leclerc went off into the gravel, having been running in seventh, and attempted to continue but returned to the pitlane and was out of the car, ending his race.

The frontrunners continued to trade places, with Nannini and Sargeant swapping the top spot between them several times in just a few laps, amid which Sargeant was shown the black and white flags for exceeding track limits.

Hauger moved up to third ahead of Sargeant on lap 18, before Caldwell also passed the American driver, pushing him down into fifth.

Novalak took the lead on lap 19, but just two laps later was involved in a collision with Nannini, taking the two frontrunners out of the running and across the gravel.

The incident handed Hauger the lead, with Caldwell into second and Sargeant in third.

MP Motorsport’s Victor Martins finished fourth, with Jak Crawford (Hitech Grand Prix) in fifth and Martins’ teammate Caio Collet in sixth.

Hitech Grand Prix’s Ayuma Iwasa charged through the field, making up nine places to finish tenth.

The reverse grid means Carlin’s Jonny Edgar will start on pole, with Enzo Fittipaldi (Charouz Racing System) in second and Alexander Smolyar (ART Grand Prix) in third.

Red Bull Ring F3 - Race 1 results: 

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 1 Norway Dennis Hauger
Italy Prema Powerteam
2 3 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Italy Prema Powerteam 0.400
3 29 United States Logan Sargeant
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 3.000
4 17 France Victor Martins
Netherlands MP Motorsport 4.000
5 10 Jak Crawford
United Kingdom HitechGP 4.700
6 18 Caio Collet
Netherlands MP Motorsport 5.200
7 4 Australia Jack Doohan
Italy Trident 6.500
8 14 Italy Matteo Nannini
Germany HWA AG 7.200
9 11 Ayumu Iwasa
United Kingdom HitechGP 7.500
10 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix 8.000
11 30 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 8.600
12 25 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar
United Kingdom Carlin 9.100
13 7 Denmark Frederik Vesti
France ART Grand Prix 9.200
14 24 United States Kaylen Frederick
United Kingdom Carlin 10.300
15 9 United States Juan Manuel Correa
France ART Grand Prix 10.600
16 12 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
United Kingdom HitechGP 11.000
17 6 Germany David Schumacher
Italy Trident 11.600
18 19 Tijmen van
Netherlands MP Motorsport 12.100
19 26 Australia Calan Williams
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 14.900
20 27 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 20.100
21 22 Amaury Cordeel
Spain Campos Racing 20.600
22 20 László Tóth
Spain Campos Racing 21.400
23 31 Reshad de
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 21.800
24 16 Rafael Villagómez
Germany HWA AG 22.300
25 28 Filip Ugran
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 28.500
26 21 Italy Lorenzo Colombo
Spain Campos Racing 1'06.700
27 15 Oliver Rasmussen
Germany HWA AG 1'12.800
5 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
Italy Trident
2 Arthur Leclerc
Italy Prema Powerteam
23 Ido Cohen
United Kingdom Carlin
View full results
shares
comments
Austria F3: Hauger on pole after Collet laptime deleted

Previous article

Austria F3: Hauger on pole after Collet laptime deleted
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

3 h
2
NASCAR Cup

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times

3
Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

4
Formula 1

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022

1 h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races

Latest news
Red Bull Ring F3: Hauger wins after Novalak, Nannini collide
FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Hauger wins after Novalak, Nannini collide

1 h
Austria F3: Hauger on pole after Collet laptime deleted
Video Inside
FIA F3

Austria F3: Hauger on pole after Collet laptime deleted

21 h
Austria F3: Caldwell fastest as Doohan has time deleted
FIA F3

Austria F3: Caldwell fastest as Doohan has time deleted

Jul 2, 2021
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime
FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

Jun 30, 2021
France F3: Doohan beats Hauger on drying track to claim first series win
FIA F3

France F3: Doohan beats Hauger on drying track to claim first series win

Jun 20, 2021
Latest videos
Formula 3: Hauger on pole after Collet's laptime deleted 00:35
FIA F3
17 h

Formula 3: Hauger on pole after Collet's laptime deleted

F3: Smolyar takes dramatic last-lap win from Martins 00:37
FIA F3
Jun 19, 2021

F3: Smolyar takes dramatic last-lap win from Martins

F3: Vesti beats Hauger to pole at Paul Ricard 00:39
FIA F3
Jun 18, 2021

F3: Vesti beats Hauger to pole at Paul Ricard

F3: Doohan tops first day of in-season test 00:34
FIA F3
May 13, 2021

F3: Doohan tops first day of in-season test

F3: Smolyar takes first career victory 00:25
FIA F3
May 8, 2021

F3: Smolyar takes first career victory

More from
Megan White
W Series Austria: Champion Chadwick claims Red Bull Ring pole Spielberg II
Video Inside
W Series

W Series Austria: Champion Chadwick claims Red Bull Ring pole

Austria F3: Hauger on pole after Collet laptime deleted Spielberg
Video Inside
FIA F3

Austria F3: Hauger on pole after Collet laptime deleted

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Spielberg Prime
FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

Prema Powerteam More from
Prema Powerteam
France F3: Leclerc takes first victory in Prema 1-2 Paul Ricard
FIA F3

France F3: Leclerc takes first victory in Prema 1-2

Piastri labels Bahrain F2 win "craziest" of his career Bahrain
FIA F2

Piastri labels Bahrain F2 win "craziest" of his career

The junior formula champions on a collision course in F3 Prime
FIA F3

The junior formula champions on a collision course in F3

Trending Today

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races

Winton Supercars round postponed again
Supercars Supercars

Winton Supercars round postponed again

The NASCAR link to a Supercars buy-out bid
Supercars Supercars

The NASCAR link to a Supercars buy-out bid

NASCAR invades Road America this weekend and Trans-Am
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR invades Road America this weekend and Trans-Am

Latest news

Red Bull Ring F3: Hauger wins after Novalak, Nannini collide
FIA F3 FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Hauger wins after Novalak, Nannini collide

Austria F3: Hauger on pole after Collet laptime deleted
Video Inside
FIA F3 FIA F3

Austria F3: Hauger on pole after Collet laptime deleted

Austria F3: Caldwell fastest as Doohan has time deleted
FIA F3 FIA F3

Austria F3: Caldwell fastest as Doohan has time deleted

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime
FIA F3 FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.