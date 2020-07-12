Red Bull Ring F3: Pourchaire gifted win as leaders collide

Pourchaire, 16, was the main beneficiary when HWA man Hughes and Red Bull junior Lawson (MP Motorsport) came to blows at Turn 4 on lap 21 of 24.

Lawson was on the inside line but clattered into the side of the DRS-assisted Hughes after taking too much inside kerb, ending both of their races and bringing out the safety car for the remaining laps.

That meant Pourchaire, who took an early lead from poleman Hughes but was demoted by both the British driver and Lawson later in the opening lap at Turn 4, cruised to an unchallenged win ahead of Logan Sargeant (Prema) and David Beckmann (Trident).

