Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Race in
04 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
43 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Race in
09 Hours
:
44 Minutes
:
43 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Qualifying 2 in
05 Hours
:
14 Minutes
:
43 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Spielberg II / Race report

Red Bull Ring F3: Pourchaire gifted win as leaders collide

shares
comments
Red Bull Ring F3: Pourchaire gifted win as leaders collide
Jul 12, 2020, 8:30 AM

ART Grand Prix driver Theo Pourchaire scored his first FIA Formula 3 victory in Austria after Jake Hughes and Liam Lawson collided while fighting for the lead with three laps to go.

Pourchaire, 16, was the main beneficiary when HWA man Hughes and Red Bull junior Lawson (MP Motorsport) came to blows at Turn 4 on lap 21 of 24.

Lawson was on the inside line but clattered into the side of the DRS-assisted Hughes after taking too much inside kerb, ending both of their races and bringing out the safety car for the remaining laps.

That meant Pourchaire, who took an early lead from poleman Hughes but was demoted by both the British driver and Lawson later in the opening lap at Turn 4, cruised to an unchallenged win ahead of Logan Sargeant (Prema) and David Beckmann (Trident).

More to follow

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time
1 7 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 24
2 3 United States Logan Sargeant
Italy Prema Powerteam 24 0.400
3 11 Germany David Beckmann
Italy Trident 24 0.600
4 17 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands MP Motorsport 24 1.100
5 1 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam 24 1.800
6 12 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Italy Trident 24 1.800
7 4 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell
United Kingdom HitechGP 24 2.100
8 2 Denmark Frederik Vesti
Italy Prema Powerteam 24 2.500
9 9 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez
France ART Grand Prix 24 3.000
10 10 Germany Lirim Zendeli
Italy Trident 24 3.300
11 29 Australia Alexander Peroni
Spain Campos Racing 24 3.600
12 6 Norway Dennis Hauger
United Kingdom HitechGP 24 3.900
13 14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Germany HWA AG 24 4.200
14 24 Brazil Igor Fraga
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24 4.500
15 27 United Kingdom Enaam Ahmed
United Kingdom Carlin 24 5.300
16 18 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Netherlands MP Motorsport 24 5.700
17 25 Germany David Schumacher
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24 6.400
18 23 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24 6.500
19 19 Austria Lukas Dunner
Netherlands MP Motorsport 24 8.300
20 16 Australia Jack Doohan
Germany HWA AG 24 8.500
21 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix 24 8.900
22 30 Italy Alessio Deledda
Spain Campos Racing 24 9.700
23 21 Italy Federico Malvestiti
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 24 10.000
24 20 Australia Calan Williams
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 24 11.300
25 26 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
United Kingdom Carlin 23 1 lap
26 5 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom HitechGP 20 4 laps
27 15 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
Germany HWA AG 20 4 laps
28 28 United States Cameron Das
United Kingdom Carlin 19 5 laps
29 31 Germany Sophia Flörsch
Spain Campos Racing 10 14 laps
30 22 Italy Matteo Nannini
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 7 17 laps
View full results
Next article
Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti wins truncated feature race

Previous article

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti wins truncated feature race

Trending Today

Seidl would take McLaren driver clash as "personal attack"
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Seidl would take McLaren driver clash as "personal attack"

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results and grid
Formula 1 / Formula 1

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results and grid

Williams frustrated that Russell missed Q3 slot
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Williams frustrated that Russell missed Q3 slot

Dovizioso could take year out in 2021, says manager
MotoGP / MotoGP

Dovizioso could take year out in 2021, says manager

Australia Moto2: Binder scores win, Marquez struggles
Moto2 / Moto2

Australia Moto2: Binder scores win, Marquez struggles

F3 gets revised points system, race format
FIA F3 / FIA F3

F3 gets revised points system, race format

Red Bull Ring F3: Pourchaire gifted win as leaders collide
FIA F3 / FIA F3
14m

Red Bull Ring F3: Pourchaire gifted win as leaders collide

Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

Latest news

Red Bull Ring F3: Pourchaire gifted win as leaders collide
FIA F3 / FIA F3
14m

Red Bull Ring F3: Pourchaire gifted win as leaders collide

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti wins truncated feature race
FIA F3 / FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti wins truncated feature race

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti grabs pole after Sargeant issues
FIA F3 / FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti grabs pole after Sargeant issues

Red Bull Ring F3: Red Bull junior Lawson scores first win
FIA F3 / FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Red Bull junior Lawson scores first win

Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Spielberg II

Trending

1
Formula 1

Seidl would take McLaren driver clash as "personal attack"

2
Formula 1

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results and grid

3
Formula 1

Williams frustrated that Russell missed Q3 slot

4
MotoGP

Dovizioso could take year out in 2021, says manager

5
Moto2

Australia Moto2: Binder scores win, Marquez struggles

Latest videos

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi 02:37
FIA F3

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi

Latest news

Red Bull Ring F3: Pourchaire gifted win as leaders collide
FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Pourchaire gifted win as leaders collide

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti wins truncated feature race
FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti wins truncated feature race

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti grabs pole after Sargeant issues
FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti grabs pole after Sargeant issues

Red Bull Ring F3: Red Bull junior Lawson scores first win
FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Red Bull junior Lawson scores first win

Red Bull Ring F3: Piastri wins after first-corner drama
FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Piastri wins after first-corner drama

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.