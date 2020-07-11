Top events
Previous
FIA F3 / Spielberg II / Race report

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti wins truncated feature race

shares
comments
Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti wins truncated feature race
By:
, Journalist
Jul 11, 2020, 9:18 AM

Reigning Formula Regional European champion Frederik Vesti dominated the first FIA Formula 3 Championship race of the weekend, which was prematurely ended just after half distance.

An increasingly wet Red Bull Ring meant the race was red flagged and not restarted with 10 laps to go.

18-year-old Danish ace Vesti maintained his race lead from his first F3 pole position on the opening lap, while Trident’s Lirim Zendeli had charged from sixth on the grid to second by Turn 1.

Zendeli pressured Prema’s Vesti on the run to Turn 3 on the first lap, but Vesti resisted and remained relatively unchallenged for the remainder of the race.

The first incident in the rain-soaked race came when Formula Renault Eurocup graduate Aleksandr Smolyar spun on the exit of the final lap and brought out the virtual safety car on the fourth lap of the race.

His ART Grand Prix-run car was recovered and the race resumed, only for a full safety car to be required three laps later when Carlin’s Clement Novalak picked up a rear-left puncture and was left facing backwards at the last corner.

Novalak was able to drive back to the pits and the race had two more laps of green flag running before the safety car was required once more.

16-year-old Roman Stanek was beached in the gravel at the penultimate corner while ART’s Sebastian Fernandez was sent spinning into the barriers a few moments later after contact with Enaam Ahmed (Carlin).

The race was red-flagged while under this third safety car period due to the worsening weather conditions and the results were counted from half distance.

This meant series rookie Vesti earned his maiden FIA F3 victory and Zendeli claimed his first-ever podium in the series.

David Beckmann took his first podium in the championship since it was rebranded from GP3, while his Trident teammate Olli Caldwell completed the top four.

Caldwell was able to pass last weekend’s race one victor Oscar Piastri (Prema) at the final restart to demote the 2019 Eurocup champion to fifth place.

MP Motorsport’s Richard Verschoor battled from 11th on the grid to finish in sixth place, ahead of Prema’s Logan Sargeant and last Sunday’s sprint race winner Liam Lawson.

Reigning German Formula 4 champion Theo Pourchaire earned his first points in the series in ninth place with HWA Racelab’s Jake Hughes claiming the final point and reverse-grid pole for tomorrow’s race.

F3 Red Bull Ring - feature race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 2 Denmark Frederik Vesti
Italy Prema Powerteam
2 10 Germany Lirim Zendeli
Italy Trident 2.000
3 11 Germany David Beckmann
Italy Trident 3.900
4 12 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Italy Trident 4.700
5 1 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam 5.000
6 17 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands MP Motorsport 6.800
7 3 United States Logan Sargeant
Italy Prema Powerteam 6.900
8 5 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom HitechGP 7.700
9 7 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 8.600
10 15 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
Germany HWA AG 9.600
11 29 Australia Alexander Peroni
Spain Campos Racing 11.000
12 25 Germany David Schumacher
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 11.600
13 4 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell
United Kingdom HitechGP 12.500
14 9 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez
France ART Grand Prix 12.600
15 14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Germany HWA AG 13.700
16 19 Austria Lukas Dunner
Netherlands MP Motorsport 14.000
17 27 United Kingdom Enaam Ahmed
United Kingdom Carlin 15.200
18 18 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Netherlands MP Motorsport 16.600
19 31 Germany Sophia Flörsch
Spain Campos Racing 17.500
20 6 Norway Dennis Hauger
United Kingdom HitechGP 17.800
21 16 Australia Jack Doohan
Germany HWA AG 18.100
22 22 Italy Matteo Nannini
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 19.200
23 24 Brazil Igor Fraga
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 19.900
24 28 United States Cameron Das
United Kingdom Carlin 21.100
25 20 Australia Calan Williams
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 21.600
26 30 Italy Alessio Deledda
Spain Campos Racing 22.800
27 21 Italy Federico Malvestiti
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 23.700
28 23 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System
29 26 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
United Kingdom Carlin
30 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix
View full results

 

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti grabs pole after Sargeant issues

Previous article

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti grabs pole after Sargeant issues

Latest news

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti wins truncated feature race
FIA F3 / FIA F3
36m

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti wins truncated feature race

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti grabs pole after Sargeant issues
FIA F3 / FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti grabs pole after Sargeant issues

Red Bull Ring F3: Red Bull junior Lawson scores first win
FIA F3 / FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Red Bull junior Lawson scores first win

Red Bull Ring F3: Piastri wins after first-corner drama
FIA F3 / FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Piastri wins after first-corner drama

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Spielberg II
Author Josh Suttill

