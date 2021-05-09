Tickets Subscribe
FIA F3 / Barcelona Race report

Barcelona F3: Hauger dominates Race 3 from pole

Prema Racing's Dennis Hauger took victory in the third race of the weekend in Barcelona, leading every lap from pole.

Barcelona F3: Hauger dominates Race 3 from pole

Taking his second podium, but his first for the Italian outfit, Red Bull junior Hauger led every lap from the green flag after taking pole on Friday by just 0.006s in the opening qualifying session of the season.

Red Bull stablemate Jack Doohan took second after starting in that position, trailing by almost four seconds, with HWA Racelab's Matteo Nannini, who started fourth, in third.

Hauger's teammate Olli Caldwell finished fourth, with MP Motorsport's Victor Martins in fifth.

It was four wide at Turn 1 on the first lap, but Hauger kept the lead.

There was a battle for third in lap nine, with Doohan snatching third from Martins, before passing Nannini on lap 12 to take second.

Hauger had built a comfortable lead by lap 13, running 3.3 seconds ahead of Doohan, way beyond the one-second DRS window.

By lap 18, Caldwell had passed Martins.

On the penultimate lap, Trident's Clement Novalak, who finished fourth in Race 2, took sixth from Sargeant, before Vesti and Collet also passed the American driver.

Doohan's teammate Clement Novalak finished sixth, with ART Grand Prix's Frederik Vesti in seventh and MP Motorsport's Caio Collet in eighth.

The points finishers were completed by Charouz Racing System's Logan Sargeant in ninth and Hitech Grand Prix's Roman Stanek in tenth.

ART GP's Alexander Smolyar took his maiden win at the first race of the weekend on Saturday morning under a safety car finish, having started second after the top 12 from qualifying were reversed.

Caldwell took the top step of the podium during the second race on Saturday afternoon after a chaotic race involving two safety cars and two crashes amid tussles for the lead.

The next round of F3 will take place alongside the French Grand Prix at Circuit Paul Ricard, from June 25-27.

Cla Driver Team Time
1 Norway Dennis Hauger
Italy Prema Powerteam -
2 Australia Jack Doohan
Italy Trident 3.700
3 Italy Matteo Nannini
Germany HWA AG 6.100
4 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Italy Prema Powerteam 8.100
5 France Victor Martins
Netherlands MP Motorsport 11.500
6 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
Italy Trident 12.300
7 Denmark Frederik Vesti
France ART Grand Prix 13.400
8 Caio Collet
Netherlands MP Motorsport 14.000
9 United States Logan Sargeant
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 15.400
10 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
United Kingdom HitechGP 15.400
11 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix 16.000
12 Germany David Schumacher
Italy Trident 16.600
13 Arthur Leclerc
Italy Prema Powerteam 17.200
14 United States Juan Manuel Correa
France ART Grand Prix 21.200
15 Ayumu Iwasa
United Kingdom HitechGP 26.100
16 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar
United Kingdom Carlin 31.700
17 Oliver Rasmussen
Germany HWA AG 32.300
18 Jak Crawford
United Kingdom HitechGP 32.600
19 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 33.200
20 Tijmen van
Netherlands MP Motorsport 33.800
21 Australia Calan Williams
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 34.000
22 Ido Cohen
United Kingdom Carlin 37.200
23 Reshad de
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 37.900
24 Pierre-Louis Chovet
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 38.500
25 Amaury Cordeel
Spain Campos Racing 39.200
26 László Tóth
Spain Campos Racing 40.500
27 Filip Ugran
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 53.600
28 Rafael Villagómez
Germany HWA AG 1 lap
29 Italy Lorenzo Colombo
Spain Campos Racing 1 lap
30 United States Kaylen Frederick
United Kingdom Carlin 1 lap
View full results
Series FIA F3
Event Barcelona
Author Megan White

