Previous / F3 Spain: Vidales holds off Crawford for maiden win at home
FIA F3 / Barcelona Race report

F3 Spain: Martins recaptures points lead with feature race win

Victor Martins took his second FIA Formula 3 win of the season in Barcelona, taking the lead off the line to recapture the championship lead. 

Megan White
By:
F3 Spain: Martins recaptures points lead with feature race win

The ART driver passed Trident’s Roman Stanek on the run down to Turn 1, having had a better start than the Trident driver. 

He quickly built up a solid lead and despite two safety cars, held on to take his third series victory. 

Stanek took second place and sits second in the drivers’ standings, resisting challenges from Hitech’s Isack Hadjar and Alexander Smolyar (MP Motorsport), who finished third and fourth respectively. 

Martins’ good start put him straight into the lead ahead of poleman Stanek, while further back Prema Racing’s Ollie Bearman passed teammate Arthur Leclerc, who also fell behind Caio Collet (MP Motorsport) at the start. 

Prema’s Jak Crawford made up two places by Turn 1 to run in seventh. 

Hadjar made up a place to take third from Smolyar around the outside of Turn 1 and was close to passing Stanek ahead of him before holding off. 

The safety car was deployed on lap 4 after Rafael Villagomez and Kush Maini (MP Motorsport) made contact at Turn 12, with the Van Amersfoort Racing driver bouncing across the gravel and into the barrier, ending his race. 

Maini received a 10-second penalty for causing the collision. 

Racing resumed on lap 8, with Jak Crawford passing Kaylen Frederick for sixth at Turn 1 before Collet followed him through several corners later. 

Stanek, Hadjar and Smolyar were embroiled in a tight battle for second by lap 10, with Martins almost a second clear out front. 

A second safety car came the following lap after Carlin’s Brad Benavides went into the barriers at Turn 2, telling engineers over the radio he had suffered a mechanical issue. 

On the restart, Leclerc made contact with sprint race winner David Vidales, who was forced to run wide at Turn 1, and received a five-second penalty.  

He fell to 11th before making it back past Gregoire Saucy (ART) before running wide in a bid to pass Juan Manuel Correa for 10th on the run down to Turn 1 in an incident which will be investigated after the race.

Correa repassed Leclerc at the chicane while the Monagesque driver tussled with reigning Formula Regional European champion Saucy into the final laps. 

Martins was over two seconds clear by the penultimate lap and crossed the line 2.3s ahead of Stanek.  

Bearman finished fifth, his second best result of the season so far, with Crawford in sixth and Collet in seventh.  

Franco Colapinto (Van Amersfoort Racing), Frederick and Correa rounded off the top 10, with Saucy in 11th.  

Formula 3 returns at Silverstone in support of the British Grand Prix from 1-3 July. 

F3 Spain - Feature race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 7 France Victor Martins
France ART Grand Prix
2 2 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Italy Trident 2.300
3 18 Isack Hadjar
United Kingdom HitechGP 3.000
4 11 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
Netherlands MP Motorsport 3.600
5 6 Oliver Bearman
Italy Prema Powerteam 4.300
6 5 Jak Crawford
Italy Prema Powerteam 5.400
7 10 Brazil Caio Collet
Netherlands MP Motorsport 6.600
8 29 Argentina Franco Colapinto
Van Amersfoort Racing 6.800
9 17 United States Kaylen Frederick
United Kingdom HitechGP 8.400
10 9 United States Juan Manuel Correa
France ART Grand Prix 12.000
11 8 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy
France ART Grand Prix 14.100
12 25 Finland William Alatalo
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 15.200
13 3 Barbados Zane Maloney
Italy Trident 17.500
14 4 Monaco Arthur Leclerc
Italy Prema Powerteam 18.300
15 1 Denmark Oliver Rasmussen
Italy Trident 18.700
16 15 Germany Lirim Zendeli
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 21.200
17 23 Israel Ido Cohen
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 26.000
18 16 Italy Francesco Pizzi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 26.600
19 19 Malaysia Nazim Azman
United Kingdom HitechGP 27.800
20 31 Reece Ushijima
Van Amersfoort Racing 28.200
21 22 Pepe Martí
Spain Campos Racing 28.400
22 24 Italy Federico Malvestiti
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 29.700
23 28 Italy Enzo Trulli
Carlin 29.900
24 14 Hungary László Tóth
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 31.100
25 12 India Kush Maini
Netherlands MP Motorsport 54.800
26 21 Hunter Yeany
Spain Campos Racing 1'25.400
27 26 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan
Carlin
20 Spain David Vidales
Spain Campos Racing
27 Brad Benavides
Carlin
30 Mexico Rafael Villagomez
Van Amersfoort Racing
