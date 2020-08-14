Top events
Previous
FIA F3 / Barcelona / Qualifying report

Barcelona F3: Sargeant scores third pole in a row

shares
comments
Barcelona F3: Sargeant scores third pole in a row
By:
Aug 14, 2020, 12:48 PM

Prema driver Logan Sargeant scored his third FIA Formula 3 pole position in a row at Barcelona to extend his championship lead.

Sargeant, who topped qualifying for both Silverstone rounds, eclipsed category veteran Jake Hughes by 0.111s to take the four bonus points on offer and give himself a five-point buffer over Prema teammate Oscar Piastri at the head of the standings.

Renault junior Piastri topped the opening runs at the start of the 30-minute session by 0.022s ahead of Hitech rival Liam Lawson, with Sargeant going third-fastest.

Several drivers took the opportunity to go for hot laps during the traditional mid-session lull while the track was quieter, with Lirim Zendeli (Trident) and Alex Peroni (Campos), who was second-fastest in practice, both setting outright best times.

But Peroni's benchmark of 1m33.407s was beaten when the field headed out for their final runs first by David Beckmann (Trident) and Hughes, who went over two tenths clear at the top with his time of 1m33.085s.

Moments later however Hughes would be demoted to second by Sargeant as the American recorded a 1m32.974s to seize the top spot.

Lawson made a late improvement to go third, bumping erstwhile points leader Piastri down to fourth, while lead ART Grand Prix driver Sebastian Fernandez completed the top five.

Next up were Carlin's Clement Novalak, Beckmann and Theo Pourchaire (ART), while Peroni and Zendeli found themselves demoted to ninth and 10th respectively.

On his return to FIA F3, Leo Pulcini - replacing Ben Barnicoat at Carlin this weekend - was a strong 12th-fastest, while Frederik Vesti qualified down in 15th in the third Prema entry.

Session results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 3 United States Logan Sargeant
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'32.974
2 15 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
Germany HWA AG 1'33.085 0.111
3 5 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'33.117 0.143
4 1 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'33.171 0.197
5 9 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez
France ART Grand Prix 1'33.222 0.248
6 26 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
United Kingdom Carlin 1'33.239 0.265
7 11 Germany David Beckmann
Italy Trident 1'33.319 0.345
8 7 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 1'33.386 0.412
9 29 Australia Alexander Peroni
Spain Campos Racing 1'33.407 0.433
10 10 Germany Lirim Zendeli
Italy Trident 1'33.412 0.438
11 17 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'33.531 0.557
12 27 Italy Leonardo Pulcini
United Kingdom Carlin 1'33.588 0.614
13 22 Italy Matteo Nannini
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'33.602 0.628
14 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix 1'33.682 0.708
15 2 Denmark Frederik Vesti
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'33.685 0.711
16 14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Germany HWA AG 1'33.762 0.788
17 16 Australia Jack Doohan
Germany HWA AG 1'33.782 0.808
18 28 United States Cameron Das
United Kingdom Carlin 1'33.826 0.852
19 23 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'33.874 0.900
20 19 Austria Lukas Dunner
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'33.892 0.918
21 12 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Italy Trident 1'33.911 0.937
22 4 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'33.934 0.960
23 18 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'33.937 0.963
24 6 Norway Dennis Hauger
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'33.976 1.002
25 20 Australia Calan Williams
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'34.004 1.030
26 25 Germany David Schumacher
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'34.025 1.051
27 21 Italy Federico Malvestiti
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'34.188 1.214
28 24 Brazil Igor Fraga
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'34.273 1.299
29 31 Germany Sophia Flörsch
Spain Campos Racing 1'34.517 1.543
30 30 Italy Alessio Deledda
Spain Campos Racing 1'35.181 2.207
View full results
Series FIA F3
Event Barcelona
Author Jamie Klein

