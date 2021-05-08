Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Barcelona F3: Hauger snatches late pole from Doohan
FIA F3 / Barcelona Race report

Barcelona F3: ART's Smolyar scores maiden win in season opener

By:

ART Grand Prix’s Alexander Smolyar won the first FIA Formula 3 race of the season in Spain, which ended under a safety car.

Barcelona F3: ART's Smolyar scores maiden win in season opener

The Russian driver, who started second, took the lead from Carlin’s Jonny Edgar on the fourth lap of 22 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, snatching the spot with DRS at Turn 1 after a tight battle in the first few laps.

It was his first ever podium, taking the top step and giving him 15 points, with an added two bonus points for the fastest lap

Trident’s Clement Novalak finished in second in his second-ever podium finish, taking 12 points, and MP Motorsport’s rookie Caio Collet took third on his debut, giving him 10 points.

Charouz Racing System’s Logan Sargeant, the highest placed returning driver from last year, finished in fourth, while Carlin’s Jonny Edgar, who started on pole, finished in fifth.

The safety car was deployed on lap 19 after the HWA Racelab of Oliver Rasmussen ended up in the gravel.

Smolyar had broken the DRS train by lap eight, giving him more than 1.5 seconds on Edgar in second place and extending that lead to more than two seconds by the 12th lap.

Carlin’s Ido Cohen’s car ground to a halt on the track during the formation lap, forcing the start to be aborted and inducing another formation lap for the other 29 drivers while he was towed back to the pitlane.

Despite Edgar having a great getaway and remaining in first for the initial few laps, he dropped down to fourth by the 16th lap as his tyres wore away, before being overtaken Sargeant the following lap.

The Premas charged through the middle of the field during the opening lap, but only managed a best of P6 for Olli Caldwell, with Dennis Hauger, who will be on pole tomorrow, in P8.

Arthur Leclerc was forced to pit on lap 14 after a rear left puncture, dropping him down the running order to 29th – second to last – before finishing in 28th.

Trident’s Jack Doohan, who qualified P2 yesterday, meaning he started P11 in this race, dropped down the order to 19th during the first lap but eventually finished 17th.

The top 12 of this morning’s race is reversed to form the grid for this afternoon’s race, with Charouz’s Enzo Fittipaldi starting on pole.

Trident’s David Schumacher will start second, with HWA Racelab’s Matteo Nannini and MP Motorsport’s Victor Martins on the second row.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix
2 5 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
Italy Trident 1.500
3 18 Caio Collet
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1.900
4 29 United States Logan Sargeant
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 2.100
5 25 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar
United Kingdom Carlin 2.400
6 3 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Italy Prema Powerteam 2.800
7 7 Denmark Frederik Vesti
France ART Grand Prix 3.400
8 1 Norway Dennis Hauger
Italy Prema Powerteam 3.800
9 17 France Victor Martins
Netherlands MP Motorsport 4.100
10 14 Italy Matteo Nannini
Germany HWA AG 4.500
11 6 Germany David Schumacher
Italy Trident 4.900
12 30 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 5.300
13 10 Jak Crawford
United Kingdom HitechGP 5.700
14 11 Ayumu Iwasa
United Kingdom HitechGP 6.200
15 9 United States Juan Manuel Correa
France ART Grand Prix 7.200
16 12 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
United Kingdom HitechGP 7.700
17 4 Australia Jack Doohan
Italy Trident 10.000
18 26 Australia Calan Williams
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 10.300
19 16 Rafael Villagómez
Germany HWA AG 11.200
20 31 Reshad de
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 11.800
21 19 Tijmen van
Netherlands MP Motorsport 13.400
22 24 United States Kaylen Frederick
United Kingdom Carlin 13.900
23 21 Italy Lorenzo Colombo
Spain Campos Racing 14.100
24 27 Pierre-Louis Chovet
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 18.000
25 28 Filip Ugran
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 18.300
26 22 Amaury Cordeel
Spain Campos Racing 20.500
27 20 László Tóth
Spain Campos Racing 21.000
28 2 Arthur Leclerc
Italy Prema Powerteam 21.400
29 23 Ido Cohen
United Kingdom Carlin 38.000
30 15 Oliver Rasmussen
Germany HWA AG
View full results
shares
comments
Barcelona F3: Hauger snatches late pole from Doohan

Previous article

Barcelona F3: Hauger snatches late pole from Doohan
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Barcelona
Sub-event Race 1
Author Megan White

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams: F1 car's peaky downforce trait was not intended

20min
2
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview

3
Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

3h
4
Formula 1

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens

1h
5
Formula 1

FIA explains clampdown on F1 drivers using old Spain circuit

2h
Latest news
Barcelona F3: ART's Smolyar scores maiden win in season opener
FIA F3

Barcelona F3: ART's Smolyar scores maiden win in season opener

1h
Barcelona F3: Hauger snatches late pole from Doohan
FIA F3

Barcelona F3: Hauger snatches late pole from Doohan

22h
Barcelona F3: Prema’s Hauger tops first practice of 2021
FIA F3

Barcelona F3: Prema’s Hauger tops first practice of 2021

May 7, 2021
Sargeant, Fittipaldi complete FIA F3 grid with Charouz
FIA F3

Sargeant, Fittipaldi complete FIA F3 grid with Charouz

May 4, 2021
Victor Martins dominates day two of FIA F3 test
FIA F3

Victor Martins dominates day two of FIA F3 test

Apr 22, 2021
Latest videos
Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 3 01:00:00
FIA F3
Feb 18, 2021

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 3

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 2 01:00:00
FIA F3
Feb 18, 2021

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 2

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 1 01:00:00
FIA F3
Feb 18, 2021

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 1

Live: Round 4 - Dubai Autodrome - Race 3 01:00:00
FIA F3
Feb 11, 2021

Live: Round 4 - Dubai Autodrome - Race 3

Live: Round 4 - Dubai Autodrome - Race 2 01:00:00
FIA F3
Feb 11, 2021

Live: Round 4 - Dubai Autodrome - Race 2

More from
Megan White
Barcelona F3: Hauger snatches late pole from Doohan Barcelona
FIA F3

Barcelona F3: Hauger snatches late pole from Doohan

Barcelona F3: Prema’s Hauger tops first practice of 2021 Barcelona
FIA F3

Barcelona F3: Prema’s Hauger tops first practice of 2021

Victor Martins dominates day two of FIA F3 test
FIA F3

Victor Martins dominates day two of FIA F3 test

Trending Today

Williams: F1 car's peaky downforce trait was not intended
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: F1 car's peaky downforce trait was not intended

2021 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Spanish GP practice as it happens

FIA explains clampdown on F1 drivers using old Spain circuit
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains clampdown on F1 drivers using old Spain circuit

Supercars to meet with teams over Gen3 unrest
Supercars Supercars

Supercars to meet with teams over Gen3 unrest

Michael Simpson wins at Oran Park
Supercars Supercars

Michael Simpson wins at Oran Park

Heimgartner almost quit racing for finance job
Supercars Supercars

Heimgartner almost quit racing for finance job

Latest news

Barcelona F3: ART's Smolyar scores maiden win in season opener
FIA F3 FIA F3

Barcelona F3: ART's Smolyar scores maiden win in season opener

Barcelona F3: Hauger snatches late pole from Doohan
FIA F3 FIA F3

Barcelona F3: Hauger snatches late pole from Doohan

Barcelona F3: Prema’s Hauger tops first practice of 2021
FIA F3 FIA F3

Barcelona F3: Prema’s Hauger tops first practice of 2021

Sargeant, Fittipaldi complete FIA F3 grid with Charouz
FIA F3 FIA F3

Sargeant, Fittipaldi complete FIA F3 grid with Charouz

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.