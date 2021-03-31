British F3 champion graduates to FIA F3

The American teenager will move to the Formula 1 support series after combining with British outfit Carlin to win four of the final six races to clinch the British F3 title last year at his second attempt.

After becoming the first American to win the British F3 title, the 18-year-old has now set his sights on the hotly contested FIA F3 series.

Frederick will join Red Bull junior Jonny Edgar and Ido Cohen to complete Carlin’s 2021 line-up.

“I’m extremely excited for the season and can’t wait to get on track.” said Frederick.

“FIA F3 is a championship that all young drivers want to be part of. You know you are up against the best drivers on the road to F1.

“There will be many challenges ahead as a team, I feel we have what it takes to tackle those challenges.

“I’m very grateful to my sponsors for their continued support and for making this possible.”

Team boss Trevor Carlin added: “We’re delighted that Kaylen will stay with us for the 2021 season.

“He is a complete pleasure to have in the team, both in and out of the car.

“The FIA F3 Championship is one of the most competitive championships in the world, but I know with Kaylen’s work ethic he will give it absolutely everything to get the most out of the package we provide him with.”

Only two seats remain to be filled on 2021 grid with Charouz Racing yet to announce who will team up with Reshad de Gerus.

The new season is due to begin at the Spanish Grand Prix from 7-9 May.

Prior to the opening round, series organisers confirmed last week a pre-season test will take place at Austria’s Red Bull Ring on 3-4 April.

FIA F3 2021 grid so far

Prema Racing: Arthur Leclerc, Dennis Hauger, Olli Caldwell

Trident: David Schumacher, Clement Novalak, Jack Doohan

ART Grand Prix: Frederik Vesti, Aleksandr Smolyar, Juan Manuel Correa

Hitech Grand Prix: Jak Crawford, Ayumu Iwasa, Roman Stanek

HWA Racelab: Matteo Nannini, Rafael Villagomez, Oliver Rasmussen

MP Motorsport: Victor Martins, Caio Collet, Tijmen van der Helm

Campos Racing: Amaury Cordeel, Lorenzo Colombo, Laszlo Toth

Carlin Buzz Racing: Jonny Edgar, Ido Cohen, Kaylen Frederick

Jenzer Motorsport: Calan Williams, Pierre-Louis Chovet, Filip Ugran

Charouz Racing System: Reshad de Gerus, TBA, TBA