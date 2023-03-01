Browning joins Hitech to complete 2023 F3 grid

Browning enjoyed a whirlwind 2022 by taking the GB3 championship crown, also with Hitech, and going on to be named Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year following a rigorous two-day test at Silverstone.

Browning, who beat Ollie Bearman, Jamie Chadwick and Louis Foster to the award, is the final driver named on the 2023 F3 grid and joins Sebastian Montoya and Gabriele Mini at Hitech. The F3 season begins this weekend at Bahrain (3-5 March).

“I’m excited to announce I’ll be taking the step up to FIA Formula 3 with Hitech. We had a fantastic season in GB3 last year. These past 12 months I have really developed as a driver with their guidance and professionalism,” said Browning.

“I am very thankful to the people who continuously believe in me and have made this possible.

“I am under no illusions how competitive FIA F3 is and stepping into the car for the first time in February will be a steep learning curve before we head to Bahrain. I feel confident with everyone at Hitech that I can hit the ground running.”

Browning became the first driver to claim the British F4 and GB3 crowns when he scored five wins with Hitech Grand Prix and secured the 2022 GB3 title at the Donington Park finale.

The British driver then joined an illustrious list of young driver award winners that includes 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button, 13-time grand prix winner David Coulthard, current F1 drivers Lando Norris and George Russell, and 2014 World Endurance champion Anthony Davidson.

“We are delighted to welcome Luke to our team in FIA Formula 3. We had a fantastic year with him in GB3, securing the driver’s title with five wins, and we are confident his experience will be of great value to the team,” added team principal Oliver Oakes.

Browning is the final name of the 30-strong 2023 F3 entry list which has been confirmed on the eve of the opening round in Bahrain. The full F3 entry list, along with F2, can be found here.