Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Supercars set to retain Australian GP support slot
FIA F3 / Silverstone News

Edgar makes FIA F3 return at Silverstone after Crohn's Disease diagnosis

Red Bull junior Jonny Edgar will return to the FIA Formula 3 Championship at Silverstone next weekend, just a few months after a diagnosis with Crohn’s Disease forced his withdrawal.

Megan White
By:
Edgar makes FIA F3 return at Silverstone after Crohn's Disease diagnosis

The 18-year-old, who had switched to Trident for his second season in the championship after racing with Carlin in 2021, pulled out of the championship following the Bahrain season-opener as he battled ill health and unexpected weight loss.

Diagnosed in April with the condition, which causes inflammation in the gut, Edgar put his racing activities on hold while he worked on a treatment plan and regained his fitness.

The 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award finalist will now make his return in front of a home crowd next weekend, retaking his seat at Trident.

He said: “I am delighted to announce that I will be resuming my FIA Formula 3 Championship campaign with Trident Motorsport next weekend at Silverstone.

“Following my Crohn’s diagnosis and period of illness, I have now improved sufficiently to make my return to racing.

“As well as my family and friends, I have so many people I would like to thank for making this possible, particularly Dr Helmut Marko and everyone at Red Bull, Trident Motorsport, Dr Phil Batty, Mr Mike Davison, Dr David Nylander/Dr Ally Speight and their team at RVI Newcastle, Sam Village, Jeff Thorpe, and the BRDC.

“Everyone has worked so hard to support me getting healthy again and their unwavering support will always be appreciated.”

The Briton's replaced at Trident, Oliver Rasmussen, will now focus on his FIA World Endurance Championship campaign with JOTA that yielded a third place finish in the LMP2 class at the Le Mans 24 Hours earlier this month.

Team manager Giacomo Ricci said: “I am extremely delighted to share this amazing news.

“I have no words to express how happy I am to welcome Jonny Edgar back and be able to follow him on track again.

“We are absolutely thrilled to know that the British racer, a Red Bull Junior driver, has finally overcome his health issues, winning a battle that will make him even stronger.

“Trident Motorsport will follow his return with its maximum commitment to help him recover the time he missed in two rounds he was forced to sit out from."

Jonny Edgar, Trident

Jonny Edgar, Trident

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

shares
comments
Supercars set to retain Australian GP support slot
Previous article

Supercars set to retain Australian GP support slot
Megan White More from
Megan White
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Baku Prime
FIA F2

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Bolukbasi fined after paddock altercation between father, Nissany's trainer Baku
FIA F2

Bolukbasi fined after paddock altercation between father, Nissany's trainer

F2 Baku: Hauger takes first feature win after heartbreaking Vips crash Baku
FIA F2

F2 Baku: Hauger takes first feature win after heartbreaking Vips crash

Trident More from
Trident
Super Formula Lights champion Natori gets F2 test chance
Video Inside
FIA F2

Super Formula Lights champion Natori gets F2 test chance

Spa F3: Doohan wins under safety car after Raidillon crash Spa-Francorchamps
FIA F3

Spa F3: Doohan wins under safety car after Raidillon crash

Trident confirms Viscaal for full F2 season
FIA F2

Trident confirms Viscaal for full F2 season

Latest news

Edgar makes FIA F3 return at Silverstone after Crohn's Disease diagnosis
FIA F3 FIA F3

Edgar makes FIA F3 return at Silverstone after Crohn's Disease diagnosis

Supercars set to retain Australian GP support slot
Supercars Supercars

Supercars set to retain Australian GP support slot

Australian GP to stay on F1 calendar until 2035, adds F2 & F3
Formula 1 Formula 1

Australian GP to stay on F1 calendar until 2035, adds F2 & F3

F3 Spain: Martins recaptures points lead with feature race win
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Spain: Martins recaptures points lead with feature race win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Prime

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

With just five points separating the top five after two rounds, FIA Formula 3 looks set for another thrilling season in 2022. But who stands the best chance of pulling away from that pack, and who are the contenders bubbling under?

FIA F3
May 3, 2022
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again.

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Prime

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

After a disastrous 2020 in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, Dennis Hauger began to doubt himself - with the self-belief he had built through success in junior series evaporating. But after regrouping, he stormed to the F3 title in 2021. Here’s how he did it...

FIA F3
Oct 7, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
The Monaco win that started another triple crown Prime

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

30 years ago, victory in the Monaco Grand Prix-supporting Formula 3 race – then a showpiece invitational event – began a young Jorg Muller’s pursuit of a unique set of street circuit wins that he’d later complete at Macau and Pau.

FIA F3
May 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.