F3 Australia: Stenshorne wins sprint thriller, disaster for Browning
Hitech driver Martinius Stenshorne resisted pressure from Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad in an action-packed sprint race at Albert Park to score his maiden Formula 3 win.
The first quarter of the race featured a thrilling duel between polesitter Laurens Van Hoepen and Hitech’s Martinius Stenshorne, with Christian Mansell also keeping himself in the mix in the second ART.
On lap three, Stenshorne launched his attack on Van Hoepen, making a pass on the Dutchman at Turn 11, only for the latter to retake the position a few corners later.
Stenshorne and Van Hoepen traded positions again on the following tour before the Norwegian made what turned out to be the decisive move for the lead at Turn 1 on lap five.
Stenshorne then pulled away from the chasing pack in his Hitech, expanding his lead to 2.5s to put himself as the favourite for the win at the halfway point of the race.
But by this time Lindblad had already jumped from fifth to second place, having passed Mansell for a spot on the podium on lap six before snatching another position from Van Hoepen.
Lindblad then began to break into Stenshorne’s advantage and was able to bring the deficit down to just three tenths on lap 14, when the safety car was deployed to retrieve the stranded PHM of Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak, who was struck in the gravel trap at Turn 1 after an incident with Van Amersrfoort’s Tommy Smith.
The caution period allowed Stenshorne to regroup himself and the 18-year-old made a brilliant relaunch when the safety car peeled into the pits at the end of lap 16 to dissipate any immediate threat from Lindblad.
Lindblad did have a look on Stenshorne on lap 18, but the latter was able to build a margin for himself on the penultimate tour to take the chequered flag by 1.6s and score back-to-back wins for Hitech after Luke Browning’s success in the Bahrain feature race earlier this month.
Van Hoepen held on to third place behind Lindblad, despite coming under serious pressure from the Campos of Mari Boya in the closing stages of the race.
Boya finished just ahead of team-mate Oliver Goethe, while Dino Beganovic snatched sixth position from team-mate Gabriel Mini at the final corner to end as the top Prema driver in the 20-lap sprint.
Sebastian Montoya started the last lap in seventh place, ahead of even Beganovic, but slumped to 10th at the finish, behind PHM’s Nikita Bedrin and MP Motorsport’s Alex Dunne.
It was a disastrous race for Williams junior Browning, who was forced to pull into the pits on lap 5 with what appeared to be a technical issue. Although he was able to return to the track, he ended up as the last of the classified finishers in 28th, a lap down on his winning team-mate Stenshorne.
F3 Australia sprint race results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Bonus
|1
|
M. Stenshorne Hitech Pulse-Eight
|15
|20
|
-
|2
|
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
|3
|20
|
+1.600
1.6
|1.600
|3
|
L. Van ART Grand Prix
|24
|20
|
+1.900
1.9
|0.300
|4
|
M. Boya Campos Racing
|12
|20
|
+3.100
3.1
|1.200
|5
|
O. Goethe Campos Racing
|10
|20
|
+4.100
4.1
|1.000
|6
|
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
|1
|20
|
+4.700
4.7
|0.600
|7
|
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
|2
|20
|
+5.100
5.1
|0.400
|8
|
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
|27
|20
|
+5.400
5.4
|0.300
|9
|
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
|9
|20
|
+6.400
6.4
|1.000
|10
|S. Montoya Campos Racing
|11
|20
|
+7.100
7.1
|0.700
|11
|
L. Fornaroli Trident
|4
|20
|
+7.300
7.3
|0.200
|12
|
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
|23
|20
|
+7.700
7.7
|0.400
|13
|
C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport
|17
|20
|
+8.200
8.2
|0.500
|14
|
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
|7
|20
|
+8.600
8.6
|0.400
|15
|
J. Loake Rodin Motorsport
|31
|20
|
+10.800
10.8
|2.200
|16
|
M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport
|19
|20
|
+11.200
11.2
|0.400
|17
|
S. Meguetounif Trident
|5
|20
|
+13.200
13.2
|2.000
|18
|
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
|29
|20
|
+13.700
13.7
|0.500
|19
|
M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport
|18
|20
|
+14.000
14.0
|0.300
|20
|S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing
|21
|20
|
+14.600
14.6
|0.600
|21
|
N. Tsolov ART Grand Prix
|25
|20
|
+15.200
15.2
|0.600
|22
|
J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing
|28
|20
|
+15.600
15.6
|0.400
|23
|
P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport
|30
|20
|
+16.800
16.8
|1.200
|24
|
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
|8
|20
|
+16.900
16.9
|0.100
|25
|
T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
|22
|20
|
+17.300
17.3
|0.400
|26
|
S. Ramos Trident
|6
|20
|
+17.400
17.4
|0.100
|27
|
C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight
|16
|20
|
+18.200
18.2
|0.800
|28
|
L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
|14
|19
|
1 lap
|dnf
|
T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing
|26
|13
|
7 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
|20
|12
|
8 laps
|Retirement
|View full results
