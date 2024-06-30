All Series
Race report
FIA F3 Spielberg

F3 Austria: Browning back on top after chaotic feature race win

Luke Browning tops the F3 standings after victory in the Formula 3 Austrian feature race.

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Luke Browning (GBR, Hitech Pulse-Eight), 1st position, celebrates with a team mate on the podium

Luke Browning took his second Formula 3 win of the season in the Austrian feature race to move back to the top of the standings.

The Williams Academy driver, racing for Hitech, put in a controlled drive as touring car-style battles raged behind him.

Having made a solid start, Browning pulled clear of the field while third-placed starter Tim Tramnitz dropped like a stone having failed to launch his MP Motorsport entry.

This allowed the Prema trio of Arvid Lindblad, Gabriele Mini and Dino Beganovic to position themselves line astern behind Browning, although the first-named would soon drop back after being shovelled off the track by MP Motorsport’s Alex Dunne on lap eight of 26.

Dunne was handed a time penalty for his trouble, and he was joined on the naughty step by Tramnitz, Mari Boya (Campos) and Callum Voisin (Rodin) who were also involved in on-track incidents.

But it was in the closing laps that an already exciting race reached a climax, with the battle for second taking centre stage.

At the end of lap 21, Beganovic demonstrated how hard he was having to push in order to keep pace with Browning, as he lost the rear and drifted through the final corner – a move that allowed the race leader a few extra tenths of breathing room.

With three laps to go, the battle intensified with Mini attempting a move on Beganovic, only to lose out to Mansell before regaining his position on the final step of the podium around the outside of Turn 6.

The battle continued on the penultimate lap with Mini successful in his attack on Beganovic this time, waiting to complete the move at Turn 4 this time.

But the positions changed once again on the final lap, with Beganovic climbing back through at Turn 3 before losing second for one final time at Turn 6.

The late battling allowed Browning to scamper free and win by a commanding-looking 1.6s, as he returned to the top of the podium.

After a fierce race, Mini and Beganovic completed the podium order with Mansell the unlucky man in fourth – although the Australian described the race, which he had started from 11th, as “the best race of my life” over team radio.

Browning now heads the standings on 106 points from Mini, with Leonardo Fornaroli (Trident) dropping from first to third after finishing ninth and claiming only two points. Beganovic is now 26 points off the lead, with only four weekends remaining.

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1
L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
14 26

-

2
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
2 26

+1.600

1.6

1.600
3
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
1 26

+2.100

2.1

0.500
4
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
23 26

+2.500

2.5

0.400
5
O. Goethe Campos Racing
10 26

+3.100

3.1

0.600
6
N. Tsolov ART Grand Prix
25 26

+7.100

7.1

4.000
7
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
3 26

+7.800

7.8

0.700
8
L. Van ART Grand Prix
24 26

+9.900

9.9

2.100
9
L. Fornaroli Trident
4 26

+10.200

10.2

0.300
10
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
9 26

+13.400

13.4

3.200
11 Germany S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing 21 26

+13.800

13.8

0.400
12
M. Stenshorne Hitech Pulse-Eight
15 26

+14.000

14.0

0.200
13
S. Ramos Trident
6 26

+14.500

14.5

0.500
14
M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport
19 26

+17.900

17.9

3.400
15
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
7 26

+18.300

18.3

0.400
16
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
8 26

+21.300

21.3

3.000
17
M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport
18 26

+22.200

22.2

0.900
18
M. Boya Campos Racing
12 26

+23.900

23.9

1.700
19
P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport
30 26

+30.100

30.1

6.200
20
S. Meguetounif Trident
5 26

+33.900

33.9

3.800
21
C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight
16 26

+33.900

33.9

0.000
22
T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
22 26

+41.800

41.8

7.900
23
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
20 26

+47.600

47.6

5.800
24
J. Loake Rodin Motorsport
31 26

+1'00.600

1'00.6

13.000
25
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
29 26

+1'16.600

1'16.6

16.000
26
T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing
26 26

+1'22.000

1'22.0

5.400
27
C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport
17 25

1 lap

dnf
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
27 10

16 laps

Retirement
dnf
J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing
28 5

21 laps

Retirement
dnf Colombia S. Montoya Campos Racing 11 5

21 laps

Retirement
View full results

