Previous / How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Next / F3 Spain: Vidales holds off Crawford for maiden win at home
FIA F3 / Barcelona Qualifying report

F3 Spain: Stanek snatches maiden pole from Martins

Roman Stanek snatched his first FIA Formula 3 pole in Barcelona, knocking championship leader Victor Martins off the top of the timesheet at the last second.

Megan White
By:
F3 Spain: Stanek snatches maiden pole from Martins

The Imola feature race winner had been running in 13th place for Trident before setting a 1m33.516s to claim pole, just 0.07s quicker than the ART Grand Prix driver.

It continues his consistent run of qualifying so far this season, having qualified second at both Bahrain and Imola.

Alexander Smolyar will line up third for MP Motorsport, having topped the times earlier in the session before he was surpassed by Martins and then Stanek.

Hitech's Isack Hadjar was the first driver to set a representative flying lap, with a 1m34.181s to top the timesheet early on.

But he was soon pushed down the order by Caio Collet (MP Motorsport), who was quickest with a 1m34.026s, before Van Amersfoort Racing's Franco Colapinto and Martins also slotted in ahead of him.

The top 14 was running within just one second of the leader after the first runs, during which Stanek and William Alatalo (Jenzer Motorsport) took trips over the gravel at Turns 7 and 11 respectively.

Running resumed with 20 minutes left on the clock, with Hadjar briefly reclaiming the top spot before Ollie Bearman went fastest.

The Prema driver's time at the top was shortlived, with Smolyar next to claim provisional pole with a 1m33.613s.

Martins was next to take the lead, going just 0.05s quicker, while Arthur Leclerc (Prema) slotted into third, with Bearman in fourth.

The field emerged for their final runs with 10 minutes left on the clock, prompting heavy traffic at Banc Sabadell, with some drivers running three wide in a bid to be last across the line.

The final order had looked set as Martins, Smolyar and Hadjar before Stanek's last-minute attempt put him top of the timesheet.

Trident's Zane Maloney was disqualified from qualifying for failing to stop at the weighbridge.

He was set to line up on pole for Saturday's reverse-grid sprint race, with David Vidales (Campos Racing) alongside him and Juan Manuel Correa in third for ART, returning from a stress fracture in his left foot which caused him to miss the last round at Imola.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Italy Trident 11 1'33.516
2 France Victor Martins
France ART Grand Prix 11 1'33.568 0.052
3 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
Netherlands MP Motorsport 11 1'33.613 0.097
4 Isack Hadjar
United Kingdom HitechGP 11 1'33.726 0.210
5 Monaco Arthur Leclerc
Italy Prema Powerteam 11 1'33.731 0.215
6 Oliver Bearman
Italy Prema Powerteam 11 1'33.747 0.231
7 Brazil Caio Collet
Netherlands MP Motorsport 11 1'33.750 0.234
8 United States Kaylen Frederick
United Kingdom HitechGP 11 1'33.805 0.289
9 Jak Crawford
Italy Prema Powerteam 11 1'33.825 0.309
10 United States Juan Manuel Correa
France ART Grand Prix 11 1'33.857 0.341
11 Spain David Vidales
Spain Campos Racing 11 1'33.873 0.357
12 Barbados Zane Maloney
Italy Trident 10 1'33.926 0.410
13 Argentina Franco Colapinto
Van Amersfoort Racing 10 1'33.963 0.447
14 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy
France ART Grand Prix 11 1'34.040 0.524
15 Denmark Oliver Rasmussen
Italy Trident 11 1'34.041 0.525
16 Pepe Martí
Spain Campos Racing 11 1'34.117 0.601
17 Reece Ushijima
Van Amersfoort Racing 11 1'34.180 0.664
18 Mexico Rafael Villagomez
Van Amersfoort Racing 11 1'34.317 0.801
19 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan
Carlin 11 1'34.320 0.804
20 Hunter Yeany
Spain Campos Racing 11 1'34.342 0.826
21 Finland William Alatalo
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 10 1'34.568 1.052
22 Germany Lirim Zendeli
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 11 1'34.686 1.170
23 India Kush Maini
Netherlands MP Motorsport 11 1'34.735 1.219
24 Malaysia Nazim Azman
United Kingdom HitechGP 11 1'34.795 1.279
25 Israel Ido Cohen
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 12 1'34.866 1.350
26 Italy Enzo Trulli
Carlin 10 1'34.973 1.457
27 Italy Federico Malvestiti
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 10 1'35.096 1.580
28 Brad Benavides
Carlin 11 1'35.337 1.821
29 Italy Francesco Pizzi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 11 1'35.549 2.033
30 Hungary László Tóth
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 11 1'35.575 2.059
With just five points separating the top five after two rounds, FIA Formula 3 looks set for another thrilling season in 2022. But who stands the best chance of pulling away from that pack, and who are the contenders bubbling under?

FIA F3
May 3, 2022
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again.

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Prime

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

After a disastrous 2020 in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, Dennis Hauger began to doubt himself - with the self-belief he had built through success in junior series evaporating. But after regrouping, he stormed to the F3 title in 2021. Here’s how he did it...

FIA F3
Oct 7, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
The Monaco win that started another triple crown Prime

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

30 years ago, victory in the Monaco Grand Prix-supporting Formula 3 race – then a showpiece invitational event – began a young Jorg Muller’s pursuit of a unique set of street circuit wins that he’d later complete at Macau and Pau.

FIA F3
May 21, 2021
