Subscribe
Previous / F3 Austria: O’Sullivan wins feature race after close last-lap battle
FIA F3 / Silverstone Race report

F3 Britain: Colapinto takes first win of 2023

Franco Colapinto took his first Formula 3 win of 2023 at Silverstone, battling mixed conditions to take the chequered flag four seconds clear for MP Motorsport.

Megan White
By:
Race winner Franco Colapinto, MP Motorsport

The Argentinian lined up fourth for Saturday's sprint race, with the start delayed by 10 minutes as rain began to fall, though all of the field bar Gregoire Saucy (ART) stuck with slick tyres.

He took third at Village on lap one as team-mate Jonny Edgar fell back off the line as poleman Sebastian Montoya (Hitech) held the lead from Jenzer driver Taylor Barnard.

Williams junior Colapinto held onto third during the safety car, prompted by heavier rainfall and took the lead after contact between Barnard and Montoya on the restart.

From there, he built a strong lead to take his first win since Monza last year, with championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto in second for Trident and Campos' Christian Mansell scoring his maiden podium in third.

Red Bull junior Montoya held the lead off the line, with Barnard in second as Edgar fell back to third.

He was soon passed by Colapinto before Hitech driver Luke Browning took fourth into Stowe and team-mate Gabriele Mini followed him through at the final corner.

Edgar continued to fall down the order, settling for 10th heading into lap three.

The rain, which had slowed, started again on lap five, with Barnard now within DRS of Montoya with another 0.6s back to Colapinto.

Heavier rain came three laps later, with DRS disabled before the safety car was deployed.

The change in conditions prompted several drivers to dive into the pits, with Prema driver Dino Beganovic, who had climbed to 20th from the back of the grid after an engine issue in qualifying, first to stop.

Several others, including the other two Prema drivers Zak O'Sullivan and Paul Aron, Browning and Pepe Marti (Campos) stopped next time round as the rain continued.

The safety car period ended on lap 13 as the rain slowed, with Barnard attempting a move on Montoya into Turn 1, catching his rear and sending him into a spin, falling to 18th, while Barnard suffered a puncture.

This handed Colapinto the lead, with Bortoleto in second and Barnard clinging onto third, though he soon dropped down the order as the puncture took effect.

Those who had stopped began to make good progress, with Beganovic and Aron benefiting the most as the Estonian ran as high as sixth.

But it wasn't to last, as a drying track saw those on slicks again benefit, allowing Mini to reclaim fifth from Aron as Hugh Barter (Campos) did the same.

Caio Collet finished fourth for Van Amersfoort Racing ahead of Mini and Barber, with Sunday polesitter Leonardo Fornaroli in seventh for Trident.

Montoya climbed back to eighth after the contact from Barnard, with Ido Cohen in ninth for Carlin and Aron rounding off the top 10.

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 Argentina Franco Colapinto
Netherlands MP Motorsport
2 Gabriel Bortoleto
Italy Trident 3.700
3 Christian Mansell
Spain Campos Racing 5.800
4 Brazil Caio Collet
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 6.200
5 Gabriele Minì
Hitech Pulse-Eight 14.500
6 Hugh Barter
Spain Campos Racing 17.400
7 Leonardo Fornaroli
Italy Trident 19.600
8 Colombia Sebastian Montoya
Hitech Pulse-Eight 23.600
9 Israel Ido Cohen
Rodin Carlin 42.000
10 Pepe Martí
Spain Campos Racing 52.700
11 Alex Garcia
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 52.800
12 Paul Aron
Italy Prema Powerteam 53.300
13 Dino Beganovic
Italy Prema Powerteam 54.200
14 Luke Browning
Hitech Pulse-Eight 54.800
15 Nikola Tsolov
France ART Grand Prix 55.900
16 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan
Italy Prema Powerteam 57.400
17 Oliver Goethe
Italy Trident 58.300
18 Nikita Bedrin
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'01.400
19 Germany Sophia Flörsch
PHM Racing by Charouz 1'07.700
20 Mexico Rafael Villagomez
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'08.800
21 Mari Boya
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'11.000
22 Oliver Gray
Rodin Carlin 1'11.600
23 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy
France ART Grand Prix 1'11.700
24 United States Kaylen Frederick
France ART Grand Prix 1'13.900
25 McKenzy Cresswell
PHM Racing by Charouz 1'14.900
26 Max Esterson
Rodin Carlin 1'16.400
27 Roberto Faria
PHM Racing by Charouz 1'27.000
28 Tommy Smith
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'31.900
29 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'43.000
30 Taylor Barnard
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'50.600
View full results
shares
comments

F3 Austria: O’Sullivan wins feature race after close last-lap battle
Megan White More from
Megan White
Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll

Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll

Formula 1
British GP

Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll

Piastri feared McLaren “might hit reverse” in F1 British GP

Piastri feared McLaren “might hit reverse” in F1 British GP

Formula 1
British GP

Piastri feared McLaren “might hit reverse” in F1 British GP Piastri feared McLaren “might hit reverse” in F1 British GP

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Latest news

#8 Toyota demoted for exceeding power limit in WEC Monza race

#8 Toyota demoted for exceeding power limit in WEC Monza race

WEC WEC
Monza

#8 Toyota demoted for exceeding power limit in WEC Monza race #8 Toyota demoted for exceeding power limit in WEC Monza race

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash

IMSA IMSA
Mosport

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris

McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris

F1 Formula 1
British GP

McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

Prime
Prime
FIA F3
Megan White

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Prime
Prime
FRECA
Haydn Cobb

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Prime
Prime
FIA F3
Megan White

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

Prime
Prime
FIA F3
Sochi
Megan White

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Monza
Megan White

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe