Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / F3 Britain: Hadjar snatches sprint race win from Martins
FIA F3 / Silverstone Race report

F3 Britain: Leclerc fends off O'Sullivan for feature race win

Arthur Leclerc took his first FIA Formula 3 win of the season at Silverstone, holding off polesitter Zak O’Sullivan to win Sunday’s feature race. 

Megan White
By:
F3 Britain: Leclerc fends off O'Sullivan for feature race win

The Prema Racing driver started alongside the Carlin rookie, who held the lead for the first two laps.

Leclerc briefly took the lead on lap two, but was forced to give the position back as he passed as the safety car was deployed. 

But the Monegasque retook the lead several laps later, and held off the home favourite to take his third series win, while O’Sullivan took his maiden podium. 

A late charge from Ollie Bearman almost denied O’Sullivan of second, with a last-second lunge at the line almost causing contact between the pair, but the Prema rookie settled for third. 

O’Sullivan had a clear getaway off the line, with Bearman up two places on the first lap, having started sixth.  

The safety car was deployed early on after Franco Colapinto went off at Luffield, neutralising the race while his Van Amersfoort Racing car was cleared from the barriers. 

Racing resumed on lap three, with Isack Hadjar and Kaylen Frederick tussling for sixth place.  

O’Sullivan held the lead, but Leclerc was close on his back, and took the lead into Club on lap six.  

Further back, Jak Crawford (Prema) was pushed wide while battling Hadjar for fifth, while Jonny Edgar had made up six places to eighth on his return to racing. 

The safety car was deployed again on lap 10 after Rafael Villagomez and Nazim Azman made contact, breaking Villagomez’s front wing and sending it under his front wheels, careering him into the barriers at Turn 9. 

Roman Stanek’s race was also ended after contact with ART’s Gregoire Saucy. 

The green flags were waved again on lap 15, with Victor Martins and Frederick tussling for eighth place before the Frenchman moved through, heading into a battle with Crawford for seventh while Frederick went wide and dropped to 11th.  

By lap 19, a train had built up, with the top five all running close together, led by Leclerc. 

Bearman snatched third place from Caio Collet at Stowe on the penultimate lap before attempting to pass O’Sullivan, but settling for third at the line for his second podium of the season.   

Collet finished in fourth, with Hadjar and Crawford in fifth and sixth respectively. Championship leader Martins was seventh, with Edgar taking eighth having started in 14th.  

David Vidales and Reece Ushijima, who took his first series podium in Saturday’s sprint, rounded off the top 10. 

F3 Britain - Feature race results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 4 Monaco Arthur Leclerc
Italy Prema Powerteam -
2 26 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan
Carlin 0.9 0.900
3 6 Oliver Bearman
Italy Prema Powerteam 0.9 0.900
4 10 Brazil Caio Collet
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1.2 1.200
5 18 Isack Hadjar
United Kingdom HitechGP 1.6 1.600
6 5 Jak Crawford
Italy Prema Powerteam 2.3 2.300
7 7 France Victor Martins
France ART Grand Prix 4.0 4.000
8 1 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar
Italy Trident 4.6 4.600
9 20 Spain David Vidales
Spain Campos Racing 5.8 5.800
10 31 Reece Ushijima
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 6.6 6.600
11 3 Barbados Zane Maloney
Italy Trident 8.0 8.000
12 17 United States Kaylen Frederick
United Kingdom HitechGP 9.8 9.800
13 24 Italy Federico Malvestiti
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 14.3 14.300
14 16 Italy Francesco Pizzi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 15.0 15.000
15 23 Israel Ido Cohen
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 15.5 15.500
16 25 Finland William Alatalo
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 16.5 16.500
17 28 Italy Enzo Trulli
Carlin 17.1 17.100
18 27 Brad Benavides
Carlin 17.5 17.500
19 11 Filip Ugran
Netherlands MP Motorsport 17.9 17.900
20 12 India Kush Maini
Netherlands MP Motorsport 20.1 20.100
21 21 Hunter Yeany
Spain Campos Racing 20.4 20.400
22 14 Hungary László Tóth
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24.3 24.300
23 8 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy
France ART Grand Prix 27.3 27.300
24 22 Pepe Martí
Spain Campos Racing 29.4 29.400
25 15 Zdenek Chovanec
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 30.1 30.100
19 Malaysia Nazim Azman
United Kingdom HitechGP 13 laps
30 Mexico Rafael Villagomez
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 13 laps
2 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Italy Trident 13 laps
9 United States Juan Manuel Correa
France ART Grand Prix 21 laps
29 Argentina Franco Colapinto
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 22 laps
View full results

 

shares
comments
F3 Britain: Hadjar snatches sprint race win from Martins
Previous article

F3 Britain: Hadjar snatches sprint race win from Martins
Megan White More from
Megan White
Nissany handed five-place grid drop for causing Hauger F2 crash Silverstone
FIA F2

Nissany handed five-place grid drop for causing Hauger F2 crash

F2 Britain: Sargeant takes first win as Nissany escapes serious crash Silverstone
FIA F2

F2 Britain: Sargeant takes first win as Nissany escapes serious crash

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime
FIA F2

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

Latest news

F3 Britain: Leclerc fends off O'Sullivan for feature race win
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Britain: Leclerc fends off O'Sullivan for feature race win

F3 Britain: Hadjar snatches sprint race win from Martins
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Britain: Hadjar snatches sprint race win from Martins

F3 Britain: O'Sullivan takes maiden series pole for home race
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Britain: O'Sullivan takes maiden series pole for home race

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime
FIA F2 FIA F2

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Prime

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

With just five points separating the top five after two rounds, FIA Formula 3 looks set for another thrilling season in 2022. But who stands the best chance of pulling away from that pack, and who are the contenders bubbling under?

FIA F3
May 3, 2022
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again.

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Prime

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

After a disastrous 2020 in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, Dennis Hauger began to doubt himself - with the self-belief he had built through success in junior series evaporating. But after regrouping, he stormed to the F3 title in 2021. Here’s how he did it...

FIA F3
Oct 7, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.