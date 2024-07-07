All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Race report
FIA F3 Silverstone

F3 Britain: Lindblad secures weekend sweep in wet-dry thriller

Lindblad completed a Formula 3 Silverstone double with victory in a chaotic feature race.

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Arvid Lindblad, Prema Racing

Arvid Lindblad, Prema Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Arvid Lindblad took his fourth win of the season in a thrilling Formula 3 feature race at Silverstone that took place in mixed conditions.

In mixed conditions that swung between favouring wet and dry-shod runners almost by the lap, the Prema driver reaped the rewards of persevering with slicks he'd fitted at the end of the formation lap.

After disposing of the drivers who had opted for wets, including polesitter Luke Browning, Lindblad had surged up to second before inheriting victory when Callum Voisin (Rodin) was handed a post-race penalty.

A smattering of rain ahead of the start saw all but Rodin pair Callum Voisin and Piotr Wisnicki switch to wet tyres for the formation lap, although a number of drivers – including Prema trio Lindblad, Gabriele Mini and Dino Beganovic – immediately switched to slicks.

Polesitter Luke Browning continued on wets, a move that fluctuated from genius to dreadful almost lap by lap as rain showers came and went.

Starting in eighth, Voisin assumed the lead after a brief safety car intervention on lap two, but a further pause, when Sophia Floersch (Van Amersfoort Racing) crashed in avoidance of an out-of-control rejoin from Alex Dunne (MP Motorsport), saw the rain return and flip the picture on its head.

For his part in the aforementioned incident, Dunne was handed a 10-place grid drop for the next race he takes part in - a punishment that will be served in the Hungarian sprint race.

Voisin – who was now carrying a 10-second penalty for completing a pass off the track -, Lindblad and Mini dropped like stones to the rear of the pack as Browning took a commanding lead.

The race was again neutralised swiftly when Dunne and Sebastian Montoya (Campos) crashed heavily after taking avoiding action following a spin for AIX driver Joshua Dufek at Stowe.

With drizzle still falling, an emerging dry line saw the picture change once again, with Voisin climbing from 22nd to the lead in just two laps, completing the rise with a move on Browning at Chapel. But through Voisin’s penalty, Lindblad and Mini became the de facto top two as they both tore past Browning shortly after.

Voisin led to the line from Lindblad and Mini but was dropped to third as a result of his penalty.

Mini now takes the championship lead by six points from Lindblad, who is in turn a single point clear of Browning - who had eventually finished in eighth. 

Voisin, after scoring his first points of the season in Saturday’s sprint race, moves up to 16th.

Race results:

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
3 20

47'12.061

149.597 25
2
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
2 20

+0.874

47'12.935

0.874 149.551 18 1
3
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
29 20

+9.213

47'21.274

8.339 149.112 15
4
T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
22 20

+19.567

47'31.628

10.354 148.571 12
5
P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport
30 20

+42.258

47'54.319

22.691 147.398 10
6
O. Goethe Campos Racing
10 20

+46.081

47'58.142

3.823 147.202 2 8
7
L. Fornaroli Trident
4 20

+1'00.404

48'12.465

14.323 146.473 6
8
L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
14 20

+1'03.259

48'15.320

2.855 146.329 4 2
9
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
27 20

+1'05.449

48'17.510

2.190 146.218 3 2
10
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
20 20

+1'08.179

48'20.240

2.730 146.080 1
11
L. Van ART Grand Prix
24 20

+1'13.024

48'25.085

4.845 145.837
12
S. Meguetounif Trident
5 20

+1'13.436

48'25.497

0.412 145.816
13
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
23 20

+1'13.644

48'25.705

0.208 145.806 1
14
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
7 20

+1'16.560

48'28.621

2.916 145.659 1
15
N. Tsolov ART Grand Prix
25 20

+1'16.840

48'28.901

0.280 145.645
16
S. Ramos Trident
6 20

+1'20.201

48'32.262

3.361 145.477 1
17
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
8 20

+1'21.468

48'33.529

1.267 145.414
18
M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport
18 20

+1'23.637

48'35.698

2.169 145.306
19
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
1 20

+1'26.013

48'38.074

2.376 145.188 1
20
J. Wharton Hitech Pulse-Eight
15 20

+1'29.767

48'41.828

3.754 145.001
21
T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing
26 20

+1'31.750

48'43.811

1.983 144.903 1
22
M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport
19 20

+1'33.964

48'46.025

2.214 144.793
23
M. Boya Campos Racing
12 20

+1'36.218

48'48.279

2.254 144.682 1
24
J. Loake Rodin Motorsport
31 19

+1 Lap

47'22.470

1 Lap 141.588 1
dnf
C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport
17 15

+5 Laps

38'12.511

4 Laps 3 Retirement
dnf
J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing
28 8

+12 Laps

21'05.348

7 Laps 1 Accident
dnf Colombia S. Montoya Campos Racing 11 7

+13 Laps

18'41.770

1 Lap 1 Accident
dnf
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
9 7

+13 Laps

18'43.164

1.394 2 Accident
dnf Germany S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing 21 3

+17 Laps

7'19.082

4 Laps Accident
dnf
C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight
16 18

Retirement
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F3 Britain: Lindblad dominates sprint as Browning suffers puncture

Top Comments

Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
F2 Britain: Hadjar inherits feature victory after Crawford penalty

F2 Britain: Hadjar inherits feature victory after Crawford penalty

FIA F2
Silverstone
F2 Britain: Hadjar inherits feature victory after Crawford penalty
F3 Britain: Lindblad dominates sprint as Browning suffers puncture

F3 Britain: Lindblad dominates sprint as Browning suffers puncture

FIA F3
Silverstone
F3 Britain: Lindblad dominates sprint as Browning suffers puncture
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Bahrain
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Latest news

Leclerc in "worse than a nightmare" after failed British GP rain call

Leclerc in "worse than a nightmare" after failed British GP rain call

F1 Formula 1
British GP
Leclerc in "worse than a nightmare" after failed British GP rain call
Norris, McLaren 'threw away win' with F1 British GP strategy calls

Norris, McLaren 'threw away win' with F1 British GP strategy calls

F1 Formula 1
British GP
Norris, McLaren 'threw away win' with F1 British GP strategy calls
Indy NXT Mid-Ohio: Collet captures commanding first win

Indy NXT Mid-Ohio: Collet captures commanding first win

IndL Indy NXT
Mid-Ohio
Indy NXT Mid-Ohio: Collet captures commanding first win
Marquez felt like he "won" in German GP after tough MotoGP weekend

Marquez felt like he "won" in German GP after tough MotoGP weekend

MGP MotoGP
German GP
Marquez felt like he "won" in German GP after tough MotoGP weekend

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Megan White
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Megan White
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia