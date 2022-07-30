Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F3 Hungary: Smolyar takes pole as red flag causes traffic chaos
FIA F3 / Hungaroring Race report

F3 Hungary: Collet takes maiden win as title rivals tussle on last lap

Caio Collet took his maiden FIA Formula 3 win in a dramatic damp race at the Hungaroring.

F3 Hungary: Collet takes maiden win as title rivals tussle on last lap

The MP Motorsport driver started fourth, moving up to third as polesitter Oliver Goethe dropped down the order before passing second-placed Isack Hadjar on lap four.

He made several challenges on then-leader Franco Colapinto, trading the top spot several times before securing the lead on lap 10 as Colapinto went wide at Turn 3.

From there, Collet held fast, crossing the line 6.5s ahead of Colapinto to secure his first series win.

Colapinto settled for second, holding off a challenge from Kush Maini, who took his first series podium.

The race started in damp conditions behind the safety car, before a rolling start led by Euroformula Open championship leader Goethe.

Colapinto quickly took the lead, with Collet following him through at Turn 4 as Goethe struggled in his first F3 race.

The safety car was deployed early on as David Vidales made contact with Pepe Marti out of Turn 3 before crashing into the barriers.

Racing resumed on lap four, with Goethe under attack from Jak Crawford as he fell down the order, while Collet passed Hadjar at Turn 1.

Goethe then fell to sixth as he was passed by first Crawford and then Maini, losing two places in as many corners, before Victor Martins followed the pair through.

Collet attempted passes on Colapinto at Turns 12 and 14, but the Van Amersfoort driver retained the lead.

Another safety car period came on lap five, as Brad Benavides and Ido Cohen made contact at Turn 1, the former hitting into the side of his Carlin rival and ending both their races.

With racing resuming on lap eight, Hadjar attempted to snatch second place before Collet fought back at Turn 3.

Further back, feature race polesitter Alexander Smolyar dropped down the order from sixth to 18th after making contact with Gregoire Saucy and running through the chicane.

Martins ran wide at Turn 14, allowing Crawford through, before the ART driver endured a fierce challenge from Arthur Leclerc up to Turn 4.

Collet took the lead on lap 10, taking advantage of a forced error from Colapinto, while Leclerc moved past Martins as the championship leader ran wide at Turn 13.

A rare mistake came from Hadjar just three laps from the end, allowing Maini and Crawford through as he went deep at Turn 2, before Leclerc did the same.

Crawford was on the back of Maini in the fight for third, as the MP driver caught up with Colapinto in second.

Hadjar, struggling with his tyres, had fallen to sixth, fighting off title rival Martins for the championship lead.

Chaos ensued on the last lap, with Leclerc and Crawford making contact at Turn 12 as the Monegasque driver attempted a move down the inside, dropping the American down the order.

The following corner, Leclerc and Martins made contact as Leclerc went wide at Turn 13, leaving Martins with nowhere to go.

Martins held on to finish sixth, but Crawford dropped to 20th while Leclerc failed to finish, having suffered terminal suspension damage.

Hadjar held on to take fourth despite his tyre struggles, while Ollie Bearman took advantage of his teammates' tussle to finish fifth.

Saucy took sixth despite his contact with Smolyar, with Goethe taking eighth to secure his first series points on debut.

Roman Stanek finished ninth for Trident, with teammate Zane Maloney rounding off the top 10.

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 Brazil Caio Collet
Netherlands MP Motorsport
2 Argentina Franco Colapinto
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 8.700
3 India Kush Maini
Netherlands MP Motorsport 9.600
4 Isack Hadjar
United Kingdom HitechGP 12.000
5 Oliver Bearman
Italy Prema Powerteam 13.900
6 France Victor Martins
France ART Grand Prix 14.600
7 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy
France ART Grand Prix 15.500
8 Oliver Goethe
Spain Campos Racing 19.600
9 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Italy Trident 20.000
10 Barbados Zane Maloney
Italy Trident 21.100
11 Reece Ushijima
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 22.200
12 United States Juan Manuel Correa
France ART Grand Prix 22.800
13 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar
Italy Trident 24.700
14 Pepe Martí
Spain Campos Racing 27.100
15 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
Netherlands MP Motorsport 29.100
16 Finland William Alatalo
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 29.500
17 Mexico Rafael Villagomez
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 31.600
18 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan
Carlin 31.900
19 United States Kaylen Frederick
United Kingdom HitechGP 37.100
20 Jak Crawford
Italy Prema Powerteam 38.300
21 Italy Francesco Pizzi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 38.700
22 Christian Mansell
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 39.300
23 Malaysia Nazim Azman
United Kingdom HitechGP 40.200
24 Italy Enzo Trulli
Carlin 43.600
25 Italy Federico Malvestiti
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 48.800
26 Hungary László Tóth
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 49.500
27 Monaco Arthur Leclerc
Italy Prema Powerteam 52.400
Israel Ido Cohen
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport
Brad Benavides
Carlin
Spain David Vidales
Spain Campos Racing
View full results
shares
comments
F3 Hungary: Smolyar takes pole as red flag causes traffic chaos
Previous article

F3 Hungary: Smolyar takes pole as red flag causes traffic chaos

Latest news

F3 Hungary: Collet takes maiden win as title rivals tussle on last lap
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Hungary: Collet takes maiden win as title rivals tussle on last lap

Caio Collet took his maiden FIA Formula 3 win in a dramatic damp race at the Hungaroring.

F3 Hungary: Smolyar takes pole as red flag causes traffic chaos
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Hungary: Smolyar takes pole as red flag causes traffic chaos

Alexander Smolyar took his first FIA Formula 3 pole of the season in Hungary after many of the front runners failed to make it across the line for their final lap. 

F3 Austria: Hadjar wins chaotic wet feature race
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Austria: Hadjar wins chaotic wet feature race

Isack Hadjar sealed his third FIA Formula 3 win of the season in Sunday’s feature race with a lights-to-flag win at a wet Red Bull Ring. 

Broken gearbox screw cost Correa shot at maiden F3 win in Austria
FIA F3 FIA F3

Broken gearbox screw cost Correa shot at maiden F3 win in Austria

A broken gearbox screw cost Juan Manuel Correa a likely first first FIA Formula 3 win in Austria, something he says has “never happened” to him or the ART Grand Prix team before.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Prime

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

With just five points separating the top five after two rounds, FIA Formula 3 looks set for another thrilling season in 2022. But who stands the best chance of pulling away from that pack, and who are the contenders bubbling under?

FIA F3
May 3, 2022
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again.

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Prime

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

After a disastrous 2020 in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, Dennis Hauger began to doubt himself - with the self-belief he had built through success in junior series evaporating. But after regrouping, he stormed to the F3 title in 2021. Here’s how he did it...

FIA F3
Oct 7, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.