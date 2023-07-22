F3 Hungary: Mini beats Bortoleto in sprint race
Gabriele Mini took his second Formula 3 win of the season at the Hungaroring, winning the sprint race from pole.
The Hitech driver lost the lead to Nikita Bedrin (Jenzer) off the line, but made it back into the lead by lap eight before cruising to victory.
Bedrin, who started second after a previous series-best start of 14th, snatched the lead at Turn 1, but lost out to the Alpine Academy driver with DRS.
He held second before a final lap shootout with championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto saw the Trident driver snatch the runner-up spot at the penultimate corner.
As Bedrin took the lead at the start, Mini settled into second while Christian Mansell, who took his maiden podium at Silverstone last weekend, ran third for Campos.
The yellow flags were waved briefly after Sebastian Montoya (Hitech) ran slow on the chicane with damaged suspension.
The following lap saw several drivers encounter issues, with Montoya and VAR driver Tommy Smith making contact while Roberto Faria spun his PHM-run car.
Rodin Carlin driver Ido Cohen was forced to retire with damage, while Hugh Barter (Campos) was also caught up in the tangle.
Bortoleto made it past Mansell for third on lap five with the help of DRS into Turn 1, with Prema's Paul Aron repeating the move the following lap but running wide and allowing Mansell to hold fourth.
Mini clinched the lead on lap eight with the help of DRS, with a six-second gap between the leading pair and Bortoleto in third.
Sunday polesitter Zak O'Sullivan (Prema) made contact with ART driver Nikola Tsolov on lap 12, damaging his front wing in an incident which will be investigated after the race.
The safety car was then deployed after Montoya came to a stop on track at Turn 13.
Racing resumed with three laps remaining, with Aron finally taking fourth at Turn 3 after another fierce fight with Mansell, having run wide at Turn 1 before making it back past two turns later.
Tsolov made contact with Campos driver Pepe Marti on the restart, the former running into the rear of Marti and forcing him into a spin in their fight for eighth.
Out front, Mini had built a 2.1s lead to Bedrin, who valiantly held off Bortoleto despite the Trident driver's best efforts.
He made an attempt to pass at Turn 5 before finally snatching second at the penultimate corner, leaving Bedrin to take third.
Aron finished fourth, with Trident driver Oliver Goethe in fifth and Mansell sixth.
Franco Colapinto took seventh for MP Motorsport, with team-mate Jonny Edgar in eighth, while ART driver Gregoire Saucy and Dino Beganovic (Prema) rounded off the top 10.
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Bonus
|1
|
G. Minì Gabriele Minì Hitech Pulse-Eight
|15
|19
|-
|10
|2
|
G. Bortoleto Gabriel Bortoleto Trident
|5
|19
|+4.200
|4.200
|9
|1
|3
|
N. Bedrin Nikita Bedrin Jenzer Motorsport
|26
|19
|+4.900
|0.700
|8
|4
|
P. Aron Paul Aron Prema Powerteam
|1
|19
|+5.100
|0.200
|7
|5
|
O. Goethe Oliver Goethe Trident
|6
|19
|+8.200
|3.100
|6
|6
|
C. Mansell Christian Mansell Campos Racing
|24
|19
|+8.800
|0.600
|5
|7
|F. Colapinto Franco Colapinto MP Motorsport
|10
|19
|+9.900
|1.100
|4
|8
|J. Edgar Jonny Edgar MP Motorsport
|12
|19
|+10.100
|0.200
|3
|9
|G. Saucy Gregoire Saucy ART Grand Prix
|8
|19
|+10.300
|0.200
|2
|10
|
D. Beganovic Dino Beganovic Prema Powerteam
|2
|19
|+11.000
|0.700
|1
|11
|
L. Browning Luke Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
|16
|19
|+12.000
|1.000
|12
|
T. Barnard Taylor Barnard Jenzer Motorsport
|27
|19
|+13.500
|1.500
|13
|K. Frederick Kaylen Frederick ART Grand Prix
|7
|19
|+13.800
|0.300
|14
|C. Collet Caio Collet Van Amersfoort Racing
|17
|19
|+13.900
|0.100
|15
|
L. Fornaroli Leonardo Fornaroli Trident
|4
|19
|+16.100
|2.200
|16
|
O. Gray Oliver Gray Rodin Carlin
|20
|19
|+16.800
|0.700
|17
|S. Flörsch Sophia Flörsch PHM Racing by Charouz
|29
|19
|+17.000
|0.200
|18
|R. Villagomez Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing
|18
|19
|+17.600
|0.600
|19
|
M. Esterson Max Esterson Rodin Carlin
|21
|19
|+18.000
|0.400
|20
|
R. Faria Roberto Faria PHM Racing by Charouz
|30
|19
|+18.500
|0.500
|21
|
P. Martí Pepe Martí Campos Racing
|23
|19
|+18.800
|0.300
|22
|
M. Boya Mari Boya MP Motorsport
|11
|19
|+21.900
|3.100
|23
|Z. O'Sullivan Zak O'Sullivan Prema Powerteam
|3
|19
|+22.800
|0.900
|24
|
T. Smith Tommy Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
|19
|19
|+49.800
|27.000
|25
|
H. Barter Hugh Barter Campos Racing
|25
|19
|+1'00.300
|10.500
|dnf
|
M. Shin Michael Shin PHM Racing by Charouz
|31
|18
|1 lap
|Retirement
|dnf
|A. Garcia Alex Garcia Jenzer Motorsport
|28
|18
|1 lap
|Retirement
|dnf
|
N. Tsolov Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix
|9
|16
|3 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|S. Montoya Sebastian Montoya Hitech Pulse-Eight
|14
|10
|9 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|I. Cohen Ido Cohen Rodin Carlin
|22
|1
|18 laps
|Retirement
|View full results
