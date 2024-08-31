F3 Italy: Tramnitz scores maiden win as title fight rolls on to finale
Tim Tramnitz became the 12th different F3 race winner this season, breaking his duck in the Monza sprint race, while the championship fight remains wide open heading into tomorrow's finale.
In the penultimate outing of the season, the MP Motorsport driver was a picture of composure, taking a lights-to-flag victory in a race that saw no changes for the lead, despite the extreme effect of the tow.
Tramnitz’s success was secured with a cool head on the two safety car restarts, where he was able to pull a clear margin over Sebastian Montoya (Campos) on both occasions. However, a post-race penalty for forcing Santiago Ramos (Trident) off the track resulted in a five-second penalty, dropping Montoya from second to 11th.
With a starting procedure infringement for Tramnitz being investigated after the race, there remains an asterisk over the race result.
Championship combatants Leonardo Fornaroli (Trident), Gabriele Mini (Prema) and Luke Browning (Hitech) were among the raft of grid penalties for qualifying infringements, but Tramnitz's position was unaffected as he lined up on the reversed grid pole.
Leading away from the grid, the Red Bull junior put up an on-the-limit defence on Montoya and Dino Beganovic (Prema) on the run to the Rettifilo chicane amid a cloud of smoke caused by locked brakes.
This dramatic-looking start set the tone for what was to come, although the battles all took place in the mirrors of a controlled Tramnitz.
But the action came to a quick halt, as the safety car was deployed at the end of lap two after Van Amersfoort Racing pair Noel Leon and Tommy Smith tangled with Nikita Bedrin (AIX Racing). For causing the incident, Smith received a 10-second penalty.
Racing resumed on lap six with the championship-leading trio still outside of the points, but points leader Fornaroli was a man on a mission. He made up four places on the restart, then thrust himself into the top 10 one lap later.
This journey reached a peak of seventh, but moments before entering a second safety car period on lap 13, he dropped behind Mari Boya (Campos) as his tyres began to cry enough.
This latest disruption was caused by a clumsy incident at the Rettifilo chicane between Max Esterson and Piotr Wisnicki.
Just as Fornaroli had progressed in the initial safety car restart, Browning strode forward on the second occasion, passing the Italian at the first chicane before overcoming Boya for sixth, following Montoya's penalty.
With one race remaining, Fornaroli has a three point lead from Mini, who took two points for finishing ninth, with Browning two further back.
Eventually taking a point following the post-race decisions, Arvid Lindblad (Prema) remains in with an outside shot of the title, but trails by 21 points.
Fornaroli will start the feature race from pole, with Mini third and Browning seeking to fight back from 13th.
F3 Italy Race 1 Results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Bonus
|1
|
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
|7
|17
|
33'52.339
|173.897
|10
|2
|S. Montoya Campos Racing
|11
|17
|
+0.779
33'53.118
|0.779
|173.831
|9
|3
|
S. Ramos Trident
|6
|17
|
+0.911
33'53.250
|0.132
|173.819
|8
|4
|
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
|9
|17
|
+1.375
33'53.714
|0.464
|173.780
|7
|5
|
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
|1
|17
|
+1.937
33'54.276
|0.562
|173.732
|6
|6
|
S. Meguetounif Trident
|5
|17
|
+4.050
33'56.389
|2.113
|173.551
|5
|7
|
L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
|14
|17
|
+4.126
33'56.465
|0.076
|173.545
|4
|8
|
M. Boya Campos Racing
|12
|17
|
+4.360
33'56.699
|0.234
|173.525
|3
|9
|
L. Fornaroli Trident
|4
|17
|
+4.843
33'57.182
|0.483
|173.484
|2
|1
|10
|
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
|2
|17
|
+5.108
33'57.447
|0.265
|173.461
|1
|11
|
M. Stenshorne Hitech Pulse-Eight
|15
|17
|
+5.593
33'57.932
|0.485
|173.420
|12
|
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
|3
|17
|
+5.927
33'58.266
|0.334
|173.392
|13
|
L. Van ART Grand Prix
|24
|17
|
+6.595
33'58.934
|0.668
|173.335
|14
|
M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport
|19
|17
|
+6.773
33'59.112
|0.178
|173.320
|15
|
J. Loake Rodin Motorsport
|31
|17
|
+6.812
33'59.151
|0.039
|173.316
|16
|S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing
|21
|17
|
+6.852
33'59.191
|0.040
|173.313
|17
|
N. Strømsted Campos Racing
|10
|17
|
+6.995
33'59.334
|0.143
|173.301
|18
|
C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight
|16
|17
|
+7.389
33'59.728
|0.394
|173.267
|1
|19
|
T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing
|26
|17
|
+7.500
33'59.839
|0.111
|173.258
|20
|
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
|8
|17
|
+8.668
34'01.007
|1.168
|173.159
|21
|
N. Tsolov ART Grand Prix
|25
|17
|
+11.030
34'03.369
|2.362
|172.959
|22
|
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
|23
|17
|
+13.075
34'05.414
|2.045
|172.786
|1
|23
|
T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
|22
|17
|
+18.511
34'10.850
|5.436
|172.328
|24
|
C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport
|17
|16
|
+1 Lap
32'15.674
|1 Lap
|171.808
|25
|
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
|29
|16
|
+1 Lap
34'01.197
|1'45.523
|162.926
|1
|dnf
|
J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing
|28
|13
|
+4 Laps
25'26.743
|3 Laps
|1
|Retirement
|dnf
|
M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport
|18
|12
|
+5 Laps
23'06.654
|1 Lap
|Accident
|dnf
|
P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport
|30
|12
|
+5 Laps
23'06.938
|0.284
|Accident
|dnf
|
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
|27
|1
|
+16 Laps
1'51.996
|11 Laps
|Accident
|dnf
|
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
|20
|1
|
+16 Laps
1'52.120
|0.124
|Accident
|View full results
