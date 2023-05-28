Subscribe
F3 Monaco: Mini claims maiden series win in feature race

Gabriele Mini clinched his maiden Formula 3 win in Monaco, fending off a challenge from Dino Beganovic in the feature race.

Megan White
Gabriele Mini, Hitech Grand Prix

The Hitech driver, who finished as runner-up to his Prema rival in last year’s Formula Regional European championship, took a lights-to-flag win for his first triumph in the series.

Having lined up on pole, Mini maintained his lead through the first safety car restart before building a 1.4-second gap to Beganovic by lap 12 of 27.

The pair broke away from Paul Aron (Prema) and Hitech’s Luke Browning as they fought for third, with a 7s gap between second and third by lap 22.

Though Beganovic began closing the gap to the leader, halving it in the final eight laps, he was unable to get close enough to pass, with the Italian emerging victorious.

Aron sealed third for a Prema Racing 2-3, with 2022 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Browning settling for fourth.

Leonardo Fornaroli stalled on the grid for Trident from 10th, while there was drama at Turn 1 as Taylor Barnard cut the chicane in his Jenzer, receiving a 10s penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

The safety car was deployed after Ido Cohen crashed his Rodin Carlin into the wall at Turn 12 ahead of Tabac.

Racing resumed on lap six, with Mini quickly establishing a 1s lead over Beganovic before increasing it to 1.4s by lap 12, with 3s from the leader back to Aron.

Further back, Sebastian Montoya (Hitech) tussled with Caio Collet for fifth, the Van Amersfoort Racing driver running ahead and defending hard.

But the pair came together on lap 18, with Montoya suffering a broken front wing and Collet taking a puncture, forcing him to run on at Massenet and ending his race. Montoya received a 10s penalty for the incident and was last of the classified finishers.

Behind Browning in fourth, championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto secured fifth for Trident.

Franco Colapinto finished sixth for MP, with the third Prema of Zak O’Sullivan in seventh.

Barnard was eighth after his penalty, with Saturday sprint winner Pepe Marti (Campos Racing) and ART’s Gregoire Saucy rounding off the top 10.

F3 is due to return to action next weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Race result - 27 laps:

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 Gabriele Minì
Hitech Pulse-Eight
2 Dino Beganovic
Italy Prema Powerteam 0.400
3 Paul Aron
Italy Prema Powerteam 7.200
4 Luke Browning
Hitech Pulse-Eight 7.500
5 Gabriel Bortoleto
Italy Trident 19.400
6 Argentina Franco Colapinto
Netherlands MP Motorsport 19.900
7 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan
Italy Prema Powerteam 20.900
8 Taylor Barnard
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 25.700
9 Pepe Martí
Spain Campos Racing 26.100
10 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy
France ART Grand Prix 27.200
11 Nikola Tsolov
France ART Grand Prix 27.700
12 Nikita Bedrin
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 28.500
13 Oliver Goethe
Italy Trident 29.300
14 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar
Netherlands MP Motorsport 32.100
15 Tommy Smith
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 32.800
16 Mexico Rafael Villagomez
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 36.400
17 Christian Mansell
Spain Campos Racing 39.600
18 Mari Boya
Netherlands MP Motorsport 40.800
19 Oliver Gray
Rodin Carlin 47.300
20 Hunter Yeany
Rodin Carlin 47.800
21 Alex Garcia
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 48.800
22 Piotr Wiśnicki
PHM Racing by Charouz 49.500
23 Germany Sophia Flörsch
PHM Racing by Charouz 50.100
24 Leonardo Fornaroli
Italy Trident 50.500
25 United States Kaylen Frederick
France ART Grand Prix 56.700
26 Hugh Barter
Spain Campos Racing 1'18.300
27 Roberto Faria
PHM Racing by Charouz 1'22.100
28 Colombia Sebastian Montoya
Hitech Pulse-Eight
Brazil Caio Collet
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing
Israel Ido Cohen
Rodin Carlin
