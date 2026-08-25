F3 points leader: New F1 Spanish GP venue "incredible" to drive after test

Formula 3 championship leader Freddie Slater has labelled the new Madrid circuit as “incredible” to drive amid the junior series’ test at the Spanish venue.

Madrid has replaced Barcelona as host of the Spanish Grand Prix for 2026 on a 10-year deal with Formula 1 set to stage the event at the Madring track on 11-13 September.

That weekend will also see F3 stage its season finale in the Spanish capital and in preparation for visiting the new circuit, it has been hosting a Madrid test on 24-25 August.

Slater topped day one for Trident after setting a 1m50.343s - an F1 car is expected to lap around 1m32s - while Tuesday saw Campos Racing’s Ugo Ugochukwu go fastest with a 1m49.034s.

Speaking on Monday, Audi junior Slater said: “I think it was a really positive day. I think this track is incredible to drive, it's a bit old-school, got some interesting corners and it's got a lot of character to it.

“It's probably one of the most enjoyable on a push lap on the calendar. I'm just enjoying it. I'm having fun. Today has been a really positive day. I'm just learning about the track and trying to adapt my driving style to it and also adapt the car a bit to it.

“It's been a good learning day for the team, especially, which is very important, obviously, with a completely new track and no previous data to rely on. It's been a solid day so far.”

Freddie Slater Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Teams were mainly relying on simulator data for the test at the 3.365-mile street circuit around the IFEMA Exhibition Centre, featuring 22 corners and both private and public roads.

"I've actually had a couple of experiences around street tracks,” added Slater. “Obviously, Macau, Monaco this year, and it's about going out, being on the limit, but not being too over the limit that you end up risking crashing.

“I think that was very important this morning to build up to it, to get multiple laps under the belt so you actually could work out what was going on.

“It's been a positive way of building up to it. I love the whole thing. I think it's incredible. I think it's one of the best tracks I’ve driven.

“Like all the best tracks, like your Macau's, your Monaco's, the tracks that have got character, and I think that's what's the most special thing that they've done here.

“I can't name a favourite part, but I do like the Turn 5 and 6 chicane.”

Slater leads the F3 standings by eight points over Ugochukwu with Monza (5-6 September) and Madrid (12-13 September) set to round out the 2026 campaign.