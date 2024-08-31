All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
FIA F3 Monza

F3 reveals new Dallara racer to debut in 2025

F3 has lifted the covers of the all-new F3 2025 in a special launch ceremony at Monza

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
F3 2025 car

F3 2025 car

Photo by: FIA F3

Formula 3 will race with new machinery from next year, with the F3 2025 confirmed to run for the next three seasons.

Visually, the car has similarities to the current F1 and F2 models, with curved front and rear endplates.

Although F3 has not been lacking for overtaking, the new car is said to have been designed to “boost overtaking capabilities” and has undergone a significant testing process, with 2,000km completed since June last year.

“I am very pleased to unveil our new F3 car, which will race for the next three seasons. Just like the current F2 car, together with the FIA, we have designed a machine that is challenging, safe, and the perfect tool to prepare young drivers who aspire to race in F1 in the future,” said F3 CEO Bruno Michel.

“The 2025 F3 car has been designed to provide exciting racing, with a lot of overtaking opportunities. We have also worked to ensure this new car fits all types of drivers, taking into account the FIA’s requirements regarding the steering effort. With this in mind, we have enhanced our car’s driveability and comfort to further ensure the new generation car is more inclusive.

“I’m also very proud of reaching another important milestone in terms of sustainability: thanks to our partner Aramco, the F3 car will run on advanced fuel, meeting the FIA 100% sustainable fuel standard as early as 2025, and several parts of the F3 2025 will use recycled carbon.

“As always, controlling costs has remained a hot topic when designing the F3 2025, so we have made sure to keep them as low as possible. We have also ensured that this new car can be managed with 11 operational people, as per the Sporting Regulations.”

F3 2025 car

2025 F3 car

Photo by: FIA F3

Powered by a “bespoke 6-cylinder 3.4-litre naturally aspirated Mecachrome engine, which delivers 380 horsepower at 8000 rpm”, the incoming car will run on 100% sustainable fuel which is being developed by Aramco.

Further pursuing the Net Zero by 2030 mission, the new car will run on 16-inch tyres that will have a natural rubber component, certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali added: “The F3 Championship continues to deliver exhilarating racing, close title fights and most importantly is a fundamental training ground for future members of the Formula 1 grid.

“It is important that the next generation of stars can continue to hone their skills in an F3 car designed to help all drivers progress through the motorsport pyramid. This new car also takes a significant step forward in our sustainability journey by running on fuel that meets the FIA’s 100% sustainability fuel standard, an innovation that will come to Formula 1 in 2026.”

F3 2025 car

F3 2025 car

Photo by: FIA F3

F3 2025 car

F3 2025 car

Photo by: FIA F3

Dallara F3 2025

Dallara F3 2025

Photo by: FIA F3

Read Also:

 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F3 Italy: Tramnitz scores maiden win as title fight rolls on to finale
Next article Overtaking and safety – why F3’s new car has a sense of the familiar

Top Comments

Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
F2 Italy: Bearman blasts to sprint race victory

F2 Italy: Bearman blasts to sprint race victory

FIA F2
Monza
F2 Italy: Bearman blasts to sprint race victory
Overtaking and safety – why F3’s new car has a sense of the familiar

Overtaking and safety – why F3’s new car has a sense of the familiar

FIA F3
Monza
Overtaking and safety – why F3’s new car has a sense of the familiar
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Bahrain
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Latest news

Heartbreak for Creed as Bell wins Darlington Xfinity race in overtime

Heartbreak for Creed as Bell wins Darlington Xfinity race in overtime

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Darlington II
Heartbreak for Creed as Bell wins Darlington Xfinity race in overtime
Indy NXT Milwaukee: Foster wins to clinch championship

Indy NXT Milwaukee: Foster wins to clinch championship

IndL Indy NXT
Milwaukee Mile
Indy NXT Milwaukee: Foster wins to clinch championship
Busch: Retzlaff "didn't owe me nothing" in Daytona finish

Busch: Retzlaff "didn't owe me nothing" in Daytona finish

NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Busch: Retzlaff "didn't owe me nothing" in Daytona finish
Bagnaia tight-lipped on cause of sprint woe as Aragon issue labelled "unacceptable"

Bagnaia tight-lipped on cause of sprint woe as Aragon issue labelled "unacceptable"

MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
Bagnaia tight-lipped on cause of sprint woe as Aragon issue labelled "unacceptable"

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Megan White
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Megan White
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia