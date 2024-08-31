F3 reveals new Dallara racer to debut in 2025

Formula 3 will race with new machinery from next year, with the F3 2025 confirmed to run for the next three seasons.

Visually, the car has similarities to the current F1 and F2 models, with curved front and rear endplates.

Although F3 has not been lacking for overtaking, the new car is said to have been designed to “boost overtaking capabilities” and has undergone a significant testing process, with 2,000km completed since June last year.

“I am very pleased to unveil our new F3 car, which will race for the next three seasons. Just like the current F2 car, together with the FIA, we have designed a machine that is challenging, safe, and the perfect tool to prepare young drivers who aspire to race in F1 in the future,” said F3 CEO Bruno Michel.

“The 2025 F3 car has been designed to provide exciting racing, with a lot of overtaking opportunities. We have also worked to ensure this new car fits all types of drivers, taking into account the FIA’s requirements regarding the steering effort. With this in mind, we have enhanced our car’s driveability and comfort to further ensure the new generation car is more inclusive.

“I’m also very proud of reaching another important milestone in terms of sustainability: thanks to our partner Aramco, the F3 car will run on advanced fuel, meeting the FIA 100% sustainable fuel standard as early as 2025, and several parts of the F3 2025 will use recycled carbon.

“As always, controlling costs has remained a hot topic when designing the F3 2025, so we have made sure to keep them as low as possible. We have also ensured that this new car can be managed with 11 operational people, as per the Sporting Regulations.”

2025 F3 car Photo by: FIA F3

Powered by a “bespoke 6-cylinder 3.4-litre naturally aspirated Mecachrome engine, which delivers 380 horsepower at 8000 rpm”, the incoming car will run on 100% sustainable fuel which is being developed by Aramco.

Further pursuing the Net Zero by 2030 mission, the new car will run on 16-inch tyres that will have a natural rubber component, certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali added: “The F3 Championship continues to deliver exhilarating racing, close title fights and most importantly is a fundamental training ground for future members of the Formula 1 grid.

“It is important that the next generation of stars can continue to hone their skills in an F3 car designed to help all drivers progress through the motorsport pyramid. This new car also takes a significant step forward in our sustainability journey by running on fuel that meets the FIA’s 100% sustainability fuel standard, an innovation that will come to Formula 1 in 2026.”

F3 2025 car Photo by: FIA F3

F3 2025 car Photo by: FIA F3