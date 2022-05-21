Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / F3 Spain: Stanek snatches maiden pole from Martins Next / F3 Spain: Martins recaptures points lead with feature race win
FIA F3 / Barcelona Race report

F3 Spain: Vidales holds off Crawford for maiden win at home

David Vidales took his maiden FIA Formula 3 win on home soil in Barcelona, leading the sprint race from lights to flag despite a strong challenge from Jak Crawford.

Megan White
By:
F3 Spain: Vidales holds off Crawford for maiden win at home

Campos Racing rookie Vidales made a strong start and held onto the lead, fending off second-place starter Juan Manuel Correa (ART Grand Prix) at Turn 1.

Crawford made it up to second place by lap five and had closed in on the leader by lap 12 before the pair tussled at Turn 1, sending the Prema Racing driver wide in an incident which will be investigated after the race.

The move allowed Spaniard Vidales to build a 1.5s lead, which he maintained until the end to take his first series win at his home race.

Crawford took his third consecutive podium, having also finished second in the feature race in Imola and third in the sprint.

Caio Collet completed the podium for MP Motorsport, having started fifth before passing Kaylen Frederick (Hitech) for fourth on lap 13 and swooping past Correa on the main straight just two laps from the end of the race.

Alexander Smolyar (MP Motorsport) had a great start off the line from ninth on the grid before taking seventh place from Prema’s Ollie Bearman on lap two, eventually finishing sixth.

Teammates Bearman and Arthur Leclerc, who started sixth and seventh respectively, tussled from the start, with Leclerc overtaking the Briton on lap four.

The Monegasque Ferrari junior completed another trademark charge through the field, picking off Frederick and taking advantage of a tussle between Smolyar and Correa to take fifth place on the penultimate lap.

He made it past the American on the last lap to take fourth place, giving him the championship lead after Victor Martin was forced to retire early on.

Correa took fifth place, with Frederick in seventh and Sunday’s feature race polesitter Roman Stanek in eighth.

Having started sixth, Bearman severely suffered from tyre degradation late on, falling out of the top 10 to finish 12th.

Franco Colapinto was forced to retire after the engine cover flew off his Van Amersfoort Racing-run car on lap nine, resulting in him being shown a black and white flag.

Results - FIA F3 Barcelona Sprint Race

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph Points
1 Spain David Vidales
Spain Campos Racing 20 10
2 Jak Crawford
Italy Prema Powerteam 20 1.200 9
3 Brazil Caio Collet
Netherlands MP Motorsport 20 6.400 8
4 Monaco Arthur Leclerc
Italy Prema Powerteam 20 9.000 7
5 United States Juan Manuel Correa
France ART Grand Prix 20 10.300 6
6 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
Netherlands MP Motorsport 20 11.200 5
7 United States Kaylen Frederick
United Kingdom HitechGP 20 11.800 4
8 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Italy Trident 20 12.300 3
9 Reece Ushijima
Van Amersfoort Racing 20 15.200 2
10 Isack Hadjar
United Kingdom HitechGP 20 16.000 1
11 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy
France ART Grand Prix 20 16.900
12 Oliver Bearman
Italy Prema Powerteam 20 17.400
13 Pepe Martí
Spain Campos Racing 20 18.100
14 Mexico Rafael Villagomez
Van Amersfoort Racing 20 19.900
15 Finland William Alatalo
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 20 23.400
16 Denmark Oliver Rasmussen
Italy Trident 20 24.200
17 India Kush Maini
Netherlands MP Motorsport 20 24.800
18 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan
Carlin 20 25.400
19 Italy Federico Malvestiti
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 20 29.700
20 Germany Lirim Zendeli
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 20 32.100
21 Barbados Zane Maloney
Italy Trident 20 35.700
22 Italy Enzo Trulli
Carlin 20 36.200
23 Israel Ido Cohen
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 20 39.500
24 Italy Francesco Pizzi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 20 39.900
25 Brad Benavides
Carlin 20 41.100
26 Hungary László Tóth
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 20 42.100
27 Hunter Yeany
Spain Campos Racing 20 1'08.600
28 Malaysia Nazim Azman
United Kingdom HitechGP 16 4 laps
29 Argentina Franco Colapinto
Van Amersfoort Racing 10 10 laps
30 France Victor Martins
France ART Grand Prix 7 13 laps
View full results
shares
comments
F3 Spain: Stanek snatches maiden pole from Martins
Previous article

F3 Spain: Stanek snatches maiden pole from Martins
Next article

F3 Spain: Martins recaptures points lead with feature race win

F3 Spain: Martins recaptures points lead with feature race win
Load comments
Megan White More from
Megan White
F3 Spain: Martins recaptures points lead with feature race win Barcelona
FIA F3

F3 Spain: Martins recaptures points lead with feature race win

F2 Spain: Drugovich dominates to take second victory of season Barcelona
FIA F2

F2 Spain: Drugovich dominates to take second victory of season

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Prime
FIA F3

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

Latest news

F3 Spain: Martins recaptures points lead with feature race win
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Spain: Martins recaptures points lead with feature race win

F3 Spain: Vidales holds off Crawford for maiden win at home
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Spain: Vidales holds off Crawford for maiden win at home

F3 Spain: Stanek snatches maiden pole from Martins
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Spain: Stanek snatches maiden pole from Martins

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Prime
FIA F3 FIA F3

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Prime

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

With just five points separating the top five after two rounds, FIA Formula 3 looks set for another thrilling season in 2022. But who stands the best chance of pulling away from that pack, and who are the contenders bubbling under?

FIA F3
May 3, 2022
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again.

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Prime

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

After a disastrous 2020 in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, Dennis Hauger began to doubt himself - with the self-belief he had built through success in junior series evaporating. But after regrouping, he stormed to the F3 title in 2021. Here’s how he did it...

FIA F3
Oct 7, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
The Monaco win that started another triple crown Prime

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

30 years ago, victory in the Monaco Grand Prix-supporting Formula 3 race – then a showpiece invitational event – began a young Jorg Muller’s pursuit of a unique set of street circuit wins that he’d later complete at Macau and Pau.

FIA F3
May 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.