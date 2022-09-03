F3 Zandvoort: Collet takes second win as Correa secures maiden podium
Caio Collet took his second FIA Formula 3 sprint race victory of the season at Zandvoort, with Juan Manuel Correa finishing second for his first series podium.
Starting in fourth, Collet moved up to third off the line before snatching second from Zak O’Sullivan around the outside of Turn 1.
A battle for the lead with Correa ensued, with the MP Motorsport driver taking the lead with DRS at Turn 3 on lap five.
From there, he opened up a four second lead to cross the line for his first win since Hungary.
Correa, driving for ART, finally took his maiden series podium having had victory snatched from his hands in Austria courtesy of a broken gearbox screw.
Zak O’Sullivan took third for Carlin, his second podium of the year after finishing second in his home race at Silverstone.
With a great start off the line, Collet immediately moved up into third as second-place starter Gregoire Saucy fell back to fifth.
The Alpine Academy driver then swept past O’Sullivan as Correa held the lead out of Turn 2.
Collet took the fastest lap on lap two, with just 0.4s ahead of him to the ART driver, before an attempt to take the lead was thwarted as he ran onto the gravel, while O’Sullivan closed in behind.
But he managed to make it past Correa courtesy of DRS on lap five, moving around Turn 3 for the lead before opening up a 1.4s lead two laps later.
Further back, title contenders Roman Stanek and Ollie Bearman were embroiled in a battle for the final points paying position, with a mistake from the Prema driver allowing his Trident rival through at Turn 4 on lap 16.
Arthur Leclerc charged through the field, a difficult qualifying leaving him to start 20th. He moved up into 15th, before he took 14th place from Kaylen Frederick on lap 13.
He then passed Alexander Smolyar and Franco Colapinto in the last two laps, finishing 12th behind Bearman.
Jonny Edgar finished fourth for Trident, with Saucy settling for fifth after his poor start.
Championship leader Isack Hadjar finished in sixth ahead of title rival Victor Martins (ART), while Sebastian Montoya was eighth in his F3 debut for Campos, having held off Jak Crawford with some great defensive driving, with Stanek rounding off the top 10.
FIA Formula 3 Zandvoort Sprint race result:
F2, F3 to run with 55% sustainable fuels from 2023 season
Correa: Maiden F3 podium "a long time coming" after injury battle
Latest news
Correa: Maiden F3 podium "a long time coming" after injury battle
Juan Manuel Correa says his “emotional” maiden FIA Formula 3 podium at Zandvoort was “a long time coming” after battling back from an injury earlier in the season.
F3 Zandvoort: Collet takes second win as Correa secures maiden podium
Caio Collet took his second FIA Formula 3 sprint race victory of the season at Zandvoort, with Juan Manuel Correa finishing second for his first series podium.
F2, F3 to run with 55% sustainable fuels from 2023 season
Formula 2 and Formula 3 are set to partner with Aramco to pioneer sustainable fuels from 2023.
F3 Zandvoort: Maloney clinches pole in truncated qualifying
Zane Maloney clinched his second pole position in FIA Formula 3 at Zandvoort as a late red flag scuppered many final flying laps, including that of title contender Ollie Bearman.
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series
The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape
With just five points separating the top five after two rounds, FIA Formula 3 looks set for another thrilling season in 2022. But who stands the best chance of pulling away from that pack, and who are the contenders bubbling under?
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors
His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again.
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream
Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back
After a disastrous 2020 in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, Dennis Hauger began to doubt himself - with the self-belief he had built through success in junior series evaporating. But after regrouping, he stormed to the F3 title in 2021. Here’s how he did it...
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss
After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived
After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3
After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer