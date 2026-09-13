Former McLaren F1 junior Ugo Ugochukwu wins Formula 3 title

Ugo Ugochukwu became the 2026 Formula 3 champion on Sunday, despite coming into the Madring weekend as a dark horse.

Campos Racing’s Ugochukwu and Trident’s Freddie Slater emerged as the two title contenders over the summer, courtesy of their consistency in feature races. In the first seven rounds of the season – until the summer break – Slater finished six feature races on the podium, while Ugochukwu stood at five; no other drivers took more than two top-three finishes on Sunday.

Spearheading Audi’s new Driver Development Programme, Slater had a decent chance of taking a near-decisive edge over a low-key Ugochukwu in the following Monza round. However, after finishing second in the sprint, he gradually dropped down the order from pole position in the feature race and retired due to a technical issue.

The 18-year-old Briton therefore went into the final round, at Madring, with just a 15-point advantage over the 19-year-old American. The round unusually featured three races to make up for the loss of the Bahrain event due to the Iran war.

Slater however qualified down in 17th and eighth, which proved to be his downfall, while Ugochukwu was fourth and second across the two qualifying sessions.

Freddie Slater leading Yevan David in Sunday's feature race

Ugochukwu finished eighth in the sprint and fourth in the first feature race while Slater failed to score, meaning whoever scored the most points on Sunday would win the title.

The Campos driver had a solid race, which he spent in second place without really getting a chance to fight Tuukka Taponen for the win or having to defend his position.

Meanwhile, his Trident counterpart lost a spot to Yevan David at the start, but passed the Sri Lankan around the outside of Turn 1 on lap five to retrieve eighth position. This was far from enough though to beat Ugochukwu to the crown.

“It felt like a much longer race than usual,” the American said. “It was quite difficult with the dirty air to overtake Tuukka. I tried my best a few laps, but I saw I couldn’t get quite close enough. We knew that P2 would clinch the title, so just had to ultimately bring it home.

“Every single kerb felt louder than usual, I started hearing weird sounds, but I just had to keep it clean until the end. Once I crossed the finish line, I could relax. Just really relieved.”

Ugo Ugochukwu comes to a halt as F3's new champion Photo by: Dom Gibbons / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Interestingly, the pair previously fought for the Formula Regional European title over the winter, with Ugochukwu prevailing too.

This success will taste like redemption to Ugochukwu, who left the McLaren junior programme at the end of last year after finishing his maiden F3 season down in 16th.

“I don’t really know what to feel,” he said. “It feels really good. The work we put in throughout the entire season finally paid off. It’s been an amazing campaign, and I just want to thank my team, Campos. We worked really well together all year, and to finish off like this is the best possible way. Clinching the teams’ championship yesterday and now the drivers’ one as well is pretty much a perfect season."

“[It’s] super special. We had our goals set out at the beginning of the year, and today we have achieved them. It’s been super good," he added.

“I think this weekend was the one which really mattered the most. We were super clinical, no mistakes made the whole weekend, and we just delivered when we had to and picked up the points. Perfect way to end the season.”