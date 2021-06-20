Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / France F3: Leclerc takes first victory in Prema 1-2
FIA F3 / Paul Ricard News

France F3: Doohan beats Hauger on drying track to claim first series win

By:

Trident’s Jack Doohan took his first FIA Formula 3 win at Paul Ricard, snatching victory from Prema Racing’s Dennis Hauger.

France F3: Doohan beats Hauger on drying track to claim first series win

The Australian, son of MotoGP great Mick Doohan, started in fourth and passed championship leader Hauger on lap 14.

There was less than a second between the pair in the charge to the finish, but Red Bull Junior Doohan emerged victorious, finishing 1.5s in front to take his second podium in the series.

MP Motorsport’s Caio Collet finished third to take his second podium of the year, beating teammate and Alpine Academy driver Victor Martins to third, despite the latter having started there.

Trident’s Clement Novalak finished fifth, with polesitter Frederik Vesti (ART Grand Prix) ending up in sixth.

Hitech Grand Prix’s Ayuma Iwasa finished in seventh, with ART Grand Prix’s Alexander Smolyar, who won Saturday’s first sprint race, rounding off the points finishes.

Hauger took the lead off the line from Vesti amid a lot of spray, with rain having fallen on Sunday morning.

Novalak took third on the second lap, but eventually finished fifth at his home race.

A Virtual Safety Car was called on the third lap after Prema Racing’s Olli Caldwell went off the track, ending his race.

Charouz Racing System’s Logan Sargeant and Campos Racing’s Pierre-Louis Chovet also failed to finish the race.

Both David Schumacher (Trident) and Rafael Villagomez (HWA Racelab) went off by lap 5, but both recovered to see the chequered flag.

By lap 6, Novalak and Vesti were tussling for second, leaving MP Motorsport’s Victor Martins to take third back and Doohan to take fourth from Novalak.

The following lap, Doohan continued his charge, taking third from Martins, before taking second from Vesti on lap 10, taking advantage of the Mercedes junior’s oversteer.

Doohan continued his pressure on Hauger in a tussle for the lead on lap 14, eventually taking the top spot at turn 4.

Charouz Racing System’s Rashad de Gerus took the fastest lap on lap 17 as the only driver who pitted for slicks.

Prema Racing’s Arthur Leclerc made another incredible charge through the field, finishing 13th having started in last place.

Read Also:

shares
comments
France F3: Leclerc takes first victory in Prema 1-2

Previous article

France F3: Leclerc takes first victory in Prema 1-2
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP

13h
2
Formula 1

French Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

3
FIA F3

France F3: Doohan beats Hauger on drying track to claim first series win

20min
4
MotoGP

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022

5
Moto2

KTM and Ajo Motorsport continue partnership in Moto2, Moto3

1h
Latest news
France F3: Doohan beats Hauger on drying track to claim first series win
FIA F3

France F3: Doohan beats Hauger on drying track to claim first series win

20m
France F3: Leclerc takes first victory in Prema 1-2
FIA F3

France F3: Leclerc takes first victory in Prema 1-2

19h
France F3: Smolyar takes dramatic last-lap win from Martins
Video Inside
FIA F3

France F3: Smolyar takes dramatic last-lap win from Martins

Jun 19, 2021
France F3: Mercedes junior Vesti beats Hauger to pole
Video Inside
FIA F3

France F3: Mercedes junior Vesti beats Hauger to pole

Jun 18, 2021
France F3: Hauger tops practice times with last-gasp effort
FIA F3

France F3: Hauger tops practice times with last-gasp effort

Jun 18, 2021
Latest videos
F3: Smolyar takes dramatic last-lap win from Martins 00:37
FIA F3
Jun 19, 2021

F3: Smolyar takes dramatic last-lap win from Martins

F3: Vesti beats Hauger to pole at Paul Ricard 00:39
FIA F3
Jun 18, 2021

F3: Vesti beats Hauger to pole at Paul Ricard

F3: Doohan tops first day of in-season test 00:34
FIA F3
May 13, 2021

F3: Doohan tops first day of in-season test

F3: Smolyar takes first career victory 00:25
FIA F3
May 8, 2021

F3: Smolyar takes first career victory

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 3 01:00:00
FIA F3
Feb 18, 2021

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 3

More from
Megan White
France F3: Leclerc takes first victory in Prema 1-2 Paul Ricard
FIA F3

France F3: Leclerc takes first victory in Prema 1-2

France F3: Smolyar takes dramatic last-lap win from Martins Paul Ricard
Video Inside
FIA F3

France F3: Smolyar takes dramatic last-lap win from Martins

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Baku Prime
FIA F2

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP

French Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

French Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

France F3: Doohan beats Hauger on drying track to claim first series win
FIA F3 FIA F3

France F3: Doohan beats Hauger on drying track to claim first series win

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech 3 KTM in 2022

KTM and Ajo Motorsport continue partnership in Moto2, Moto3
Moto2 Moto2

KTM and Ajo Motorsport continue partnership in Moto2, Moto3

German MotoGP: Zarco takes pole from Quartararo, Marquez fifth
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Zarco takes pole from Quartararo, Marquez fifth

2021 Formula 1 French Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 French Grand Prix session timings and preview

Wild Stadium Super Truck rollover in Darwin
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Wild Stadium Super Truck rollover in Darwin

Latest news

France F3: Doohan beats Hauger on drying track to claim first series win
FIA F3 FIA F3

France F3: Doohan beats Hauger on drying track to claim first series win

France F3: Leclerc takes first victory in Prema 1-2
FIA F3 FIA F3

France F3: Leclerc takes first victory in Prema 1-2

France F3: Smolyar takes dramatic last-lap win from Martins
Video Inside
FIA F3 FIA F3

France F3: Smolyar takes dramatic last-lap win from Martins

France F3: Mercedes junior Vesti beats Hauger to pole
Video Inside
FIA F3 FIA F3

France F3: Mercedes junior Vesti beats Hauger to pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.